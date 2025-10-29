Ne-Mo’s Bakery Acquired By Cotton Creek Capital

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ne-Mo’s Bakery, LLC (“Ne-Mo’s” or the “Company”), a leading brand for convenience stores and grocery retailers throughout the United States, is pleased to announce a strategic investment by Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) to accelerate growth with manufacturing capacity and product innovation.

The transaction with Cotton Creek represents an exciting new chapter for Ne-Mo’s. For nearly 50 years, Ne-Mo’s has built a trusted brand around its signature individually wrapped cakes and other sweet baked goods. Rooted in the original family recipe of Ne-Mo’s signature carrot cake, first baked in 1975, the brand continues to craft new and delicious bakery products with premium ingredients and time-honored baking quality. With a nationwide presence, Ne-Mo’s blends heritage, flavor, and convenience, making it a beloved choice for consumers seeking fresh-baked taste and everyday indulgence.

“We are excited to partner with Cotton Creek,” said Mike Chaignot, Chief Executive Officer of Ne-Mo’s. “A shared commitment to operational excellence and commercial investment will allow us to further expand our market presence, invest in new products, and continue building on Ne-Mo’s long-standing tradition of delivering delicious, high-quality baked goods. Cotton Creek’s extensive experience in baked goods made them the ideal partner for Ne-Mo’s.”

Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Partner of Cotton Creek, added “Mike and his team have a built an exceptional brand known for its differentiated, high-quality products. We look forward to supporting Ne-Mo’s as it introduces its cakes and breads to an expanded consumer population.”

About Ne-Mo’s Bakery

Founded in 1975, Ne-Mo’s Bakery is a leading producer of sweet baked goods, including cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and other specialty items. Ne-Mo’s products are distributed nationwide through convenience stores, grocery retailers, restaurants, and hospitality partners. The Company’s branded offerings can be found in more than 50,000 convenience stores across the United States. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ne-Mo’s operates two SQF-audited facilities in Escondido, California and proudly serves customers nationwide with a commitment to quality, consistency, and innovation. For further information, visit Ne-Mo’s website at www.nemosbakery.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies in the food and beverage, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, and industrial service sectors. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific growth objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Tawny Goddard

P: 512-412-3300

tgoddard@cottoncreekcapital.com