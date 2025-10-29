The 9/11 Legacy Foundation Named Primary Nonprofit Beneficiary of RunToRemember2977 Initiative

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9/11 Legacy Foundation announced today that it will serve as the primary nonprofit beneficiary of RunToRemember2977, a year-long remembrance initiative which formally launched September 11, 2025. The campaign will honor each of the 2,977 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, through both physical endurance and daily storytelling.

As part of the initiative, United States Air Force Captain Hanna Born will run 2,977 miles over the course of 365 days, one mile in honor of every life lost. Supporters nationwide will also be invited to participate by dedicating their own miles and submitting names and tributes. Each day, a short remembrance reel will be shared on Instagram (@RunToRemember2977), ensuring that every name and story is carried forward for future generations.

“RunToRemember2977 embodies the very mission of The 9/11 Legacy Foundation: to ensure that the stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience from September 11th live on,” said The 9/11 Legacy Foundation founder and organizing committee chairman, Dr. Chris Meek. “We are honored to partner on this powerful initiative that combines remembrance, community, and impact in such a meaningful way.”

The initiative is guided by three central goals:

Remembrance — ensuring every victim's name and memory remain present in the public consciousness.



Community — inviting supporters nationwide to dedicate tributes and miles in solidarity.



Impact — raising funds in direct support of nonprofits committed to 9/11 remembrance and family support, with The 9/11 Legacy Foundation as the primary beneficiary.



Donations generated through RunToRemember2977 will directly support The 9/11 Legacy Foundation’s mission of preserving the memory of September 11, educating future generations, and supporting the families and communities most deeply affected by the attacks.

“This effort is about carrying forward the legacy of every individual we lost that day,” said Born. “By running 2,977 miles and sharing 2,977 tributes, we hope to create a living memorial that invites others to join, remember, and contribute to ensuring that the lessons and legacies of 9/11 are always remembered.”

For Born, RunToRemember2977 carries a deeply personal significance. As a child, she and her sister Heather were among those evacuated from the Pentagon daycare on September 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the building. Though just three years old at the time, she recalls fragments of that day: the alarms, the smoke, and the evacuation led by service members who carried infants in cribs and guided toddlers hand-in-hand to safety.

The campaign will also engage a network of athletes, Gold Star families, and supporters nationwide, with plans to culminate in a memorial race and community events ahead of the 25th observance of September 11 in 2026.

More information about RunToRemember2977 and ways to support the initiative are available at the911legacy.org/run-to-remember/ .

About The 9/11 Legacy Foundation

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the memory of September 11, 2001, and its enduring impact on our nation are always remembered. Through education, storytelling, and commemoration, the Foundation preserves the stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience that emerged from that day. By engaging survivors, families, first responders, and future generations, the Foundation works to honor those we lost, support those who continue to bear the weight of that day, and inspire a renewed commitment to unity, service, and vigilance.

About RunToRemember2977

RunToRemember2977 is a year-long remembrance initiative dedicated to honoring the 2,977 lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Beginning on September 11, 2025, the project’s founder will run 2,977 miles over 365 days, one mile for each life taken, while sharing daily remembrance tributes on Instagram (@RunToRemember2977). With a mission grounded in remembrance, community, and impact, the initiative invites Gold Star families, athletes, and supporters nationwide to dedicate miles and tributes in solidarity. Funds raised through RunToRemember2977 directly support nonprofit partners committed to preserving the legacy of 9/11 and supporting the families and communities most deeply affected.

Disclaimer: The views and fundraising activities expressed in this release are those of Captain Hanna K. Born in a personal capacity. They do not represent the Department of War, the Department of the Air Force, or the United States Government. Participation in this effort is voluntary and is not sponsored or endorsed by the DoW.