Powder Forms Client Advisory Board to Develop AI Super Agent That Will Double Advisors’ Bandwidth

Los Altos, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powder, the fintech company developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) agents to automate critical but time-consuming tasks for wealth managers, today announced the formation of its inaugural client advisory board (CAB). The 10-member board will serve as a consortium of leading industry professionals whose mission is to drive adoption of AI that optimizes operations and fuels new discoveries.

As a startup, Powder is in the unique and enviable position of having assembled a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise across the financial services industry.

They include:

Bhavika Booragadda, Head of Operations, IEQ Capital

Dave Breslin, EVP Wealth Management, GC Wealth

Christine Leong Connors, Co-Founder & CEO, Verita Strategic Wealth Partners

Ryan Fedricks, Partner, Plante Moran

Zane Keller, Chief Executive Officer, Ducere Wealth Management

Hannah Kim, Senior Wealth Associate, BakerAvenue

Steve Kuhn, Executive Director, OnePoint BFG

Rick Nott, Managing Director, Angeles Wealth Management

Kevin Thornton, Head of Sales, AE Wealth Management

Marcelo Vedovatto, Chief Operating Officer, SCS Financial

“Our CAB partners are the pivotal ingredient we’ll mix with our world-class technology team,” said Powder CEO Kanishk Parashar. “By combining their deep industry expertise with our engineering talent, we can create AI that doesn’t just automate tasks, but works alongside wealth managers like a true team member. Together, we’ll focus on building agentic workflows that solve real-world problems and redefine how firms operate at scale.”

Members of Powder’s client advisory board already attest to meaningful improvements in efficiency and client service.

"Our business model at SCS is predicated on providing white-glove service to the ultra-high-net-worth and family office community. Powder has been instrumental in helping us deliver on this commitment by enabling our people to work more efficiently and focus on delivering comprehensive and insightful investment analysis to enhance our client experience,” said Marcelo Vedovatto, Chief Operating Officer, SCS Financial.

"Powder is building the tools to make the future real, and I’m thrilled to help shape what’s next. Wealth management is at a pivotal moment. AI won’t replace advisors, but it will redefine how we advise — shifting our time from repetitive tasks to deeper conversations, sharper insights, and more scalable excellence,” said Dave Breslin, Executive Vice President, GC Wealth.

“I am excited to join the client advisory board at Powder! This technology has already provided so much efficiency/scalability to my team here at AE Wealth Management. I can’t wait to watch what continues to evolve,” said Kevin Thornton, Head of Sales, AE Wealth Management.

“Powder enables us to shift from data entry to dialogue—freeing time to engage prospects thoughtfully and deliver the personalized experience they expect,” said Ryan Fedricks, Partner, Plante Moran.

“Powder streamlines our highly customized investment proposal process—enabling us to craft polished, client-specific deliverables tailored to each individual’s needs in hours instead of days,” said Steve Kuhn, Executive Director of Investment Policy, OnePointBFG. OnePoint BFG offers investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. The Bleakley Financial Group is now doing business as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners.

“Powder has significantly optimized our proposal workflow, by enabling a faster turnaround and transforming what previously took days into a streamlined, more efficient process,” said Hannah Kim, Senior Wealth Associate, BakerAvenue Wealth Management.

The advisory board will meet quarterly and collaborate on projects year round, working closely with Powder’s product and engineering teams. Together, they will uncover high-value workflows where AI automation can be securely adopted to reduce costs, eliminate manual burdens and deliver better service across portfolio analysis, estate planning, compliance and beyond.

"Bringing industry leaders together ensures that our AI systems are built with compliance and security in mind and that they provide a measurable impact on day-to-day operations and productivity," said Dominic Tully, CRO of Powder. “Powder has already proven its ability to relieve the pain points wealth managers face daily. Withour advisory board in place, we’re doubling down on our mission to future-proof firms by embedding AI into the workflows that matter most.”

Powder’s AI agents tackle the work no one wants to do but that every wealth manager must do—from parsing prospective client statements to synthesizing estate documents and gathering held-away assets. By automating these processes, Powder saves firms up to 80% of the cost while allowing advisors to focus on client service and growth. Unlike generic AI platforms, Powder is the only company working across multiple workflows in wealth management, including proposal generation, compliance, portfolio integration and onboarding documentation.

About Powder

Powder is the AI-powered co-pilot that helps wealth advisors automate time-consuming tasks, aggregate financial data, and build portfolio and tax models to eliminate manual processes. By embedding AI into the workflows that matter most—proposals, compliance, onboarding, portfolio analysis—Powder allows firms to focus on serving clients and scaling their businesses, while reducing costs by up to 80%. For more information, visit www.powderfi.com.

The views shared by Powder's Client Advisory Board members are their own, and participation is voluntary and uncompensated. Powder is not a registered investment adviser and does not offer investment advice.



