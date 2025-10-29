Arc Trading releases its new AI-driven market-making algorithm

Hong Kong, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arc Trading, a leading crypto market maker, has unveiled its new AI-driven algorithm designed to transform liquidity across digital asset markets.

The system introduces predictive execution and cross-exchange synchronization, setting a new benchmark for how liquidity is structured and sustained.

A new phase of data-driven liquidity

AI plays a central role in Arc Trading’s new algorithm, defining how liquidity is created, adjusted, and sustained across markets.

The system’s deep-learning models discern latent patterns in historical price data, order-book behavior, and flow correlations that traditional methods often overlook. This gives the algorithm a preemptive understanding of liquidity formation and short-term market dynamics.

Reinforcement-learning components continuously recalibrate strategies based on live feedback, learning when to widen or tighten spreads and how to allocate liquidity under different volatility regimes.

This combination allows Arc Trading to outperform legacy or static rule-based systems, improving order routing, risk control, and execution quality. AI-driven optimization minimizes slippage and enhances price discovery by preemptively adapting to market shifts ahead of visible order-book changes.

In addition to quantitative data, the framework integrates sentiment and information analysis, enabling the system to anticipate sentiment shifts and the market impact of news or policy updates. This broader awareness renders the market maker’s liquidity engine resilient during periods of uncertainty and narrative-dominated volatility.

Through this framework, Arc Trading establishes market-making as a transparent and adaptive discipline, ensuring liquidity remains efficient, measurable, and responsive to evolving market conditions.

Broader coverage across token market lifecycles

Arc Trading builds on its existing framework to support token projects across all stages of market development, from pre-launch preparation to post-listing maturity. The structure introduces a unified liquidity architecture that connects execution, analytics, and market infrastructure, enabling consistent performance across trading venues.

The market maker defines this model as a foundation for sustainable liquidity, built around transparency and data precision. Through this approach, Arc Trading helps projects maintain orderly order books, improve price discovery, and moderate volatility throughout their lifecycle.

This framework establishes early market stability as a prerequisite for long-term performance. Applying systematic liquidity management from the first day of trading transforms fragmented activity into structured, data-driven market growth.

Industry outlook

With digital asset markets entering a more mature phase, liquidity provision is shifting from short-term trading activity to measurable, data-driven performance. Market participants increasingly expect verifiable improvements in depth, stability, and capital efficiency rather than temporary liquidity presence.

Arc Trading’s focus on analytics and automation aligns with this evolution. Through quantitative reporting and AI-based monitoring, the firm enables partners to assess execution quality, liquidity behavior, and market resilience in real time.

This data-centric approach reinforces accountability across liquidity operations and sets higher transparency standards for the broader market.

About Arc Trading

Arc Trading is a crypto market-making company focused on building liquidity and sustainable growth for Web3 projects across global exchanges.

The company combines advanced execution technology with market strategy and institutional connectivity to deliver transparent, performance-driven results.

With experience across dozens of token launches and a network spanning major exchanges, venture funds, and launchpads, Arc Trading provides continuous market support and data-informed liquidity management designed for long-term stability.

