NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size Grows at 34.74% CAGR to Soar USD 132.34 Billion 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market size was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 132.34 billion by 2034, rising at a 34.74% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is driven by its expanding healthcare applications, growing innovations, and increasing R&D activities.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market during the forecast period.

By technique, the smart assistance segment dominated the market in 2024.

By technique, the classification & categorization segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the life science companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-use, the providers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences?

The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is fueled by the need to derive insights from vast quantities of unstructured text data. The NLP in healthcare life science refers to the use of AI applications to process, understand, and interpret vast amounts of data from research papers, clinical notes, and patient feedback in order to streamline administrative tasks, enhance patient care, and accelerate drug discovery. It is being used for various applications such as clinical documentation, patient care, coding, patient monitoring, drug discovery and development, pharmacovigilance, clinical trials management, etc.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

The growth in unstructured data is the major driver in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market, which is increasing the demand for NLP tools. They are being used for managing the research data, clinical notes, medical records, and patient feedback. Moreover, they enhance decision-making and efficiency by converting this data into a structured format. Additionally, growing electronic health record adoption, demand for predictive analytics, digital health initiatives, and advancement in AI technologies are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market has been expanding due to the growing funding and collaborations to launch and enhance the use of various NLP solutions.

In August 2025, a total of $21 million in a Series A funding round was secured by the GenAI-native autonomous medical coding platform for healthcare providers, which is Arintra, where the funding will be used to enhance its growth, product development, open a new Bay Area headquarters to meet rising demand, and scale its team.

In August 2025, a strategic investment in an artificial intelligence company focusing on real-time autonomous medical coding, which is Maverick AI, was announced by Infinx. Deep learning AI will be utilized in the coding workflows to enhance compliance, capture revenue faster, and minimize manual efforts in this partnership.

In April 2025, to support accurate and efficient medical coding practices, a collaboration between the Cleveland Clinic and AKASA was announced. Moreover, multiple AI-powered tools of AKASA will be used by the Cleveland Clinic in this collaboration.

In January 2025, a total of $27 million in Series B funding was raised by KODE Health, where this capital will be used in the development of AI-driven tools to minimize workflow fluctuations and manage coding operations more effectively, and to expand its network of certified coding professionals.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges in NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market. The growing risk of data breaches and cyberattacks decreases their adoption rates and is expected to comply with the HIPAA and GDPR regulations. Moreover, high implementation cost, integration complexities, lack of skilled personnel, domain-specific language, and regulatory barriers are other market limitations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which increased the adoption of NLP platforms. At the same time, different types of techniques and models were also developed by the advanced industries, where new collaborations accelerated their development. Moreover, the growth in the demand for personalized treatment has also increased the use of NLP solutions for enhancing patient care. Additionally, the growth in R&D investments and increased adoption of advanced technologies supported these innovations, which in turn contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market during the forecast period, driven by growing digitalization and expanding healthcare, which is increasing the utilization of NLP solutions. The growing life science sector is also increasing its use for research and development purposes as well as for clinical trials, which in turn is helping to deal with the growing disease burden and is enhancing the clinical workflows. At the same time, different types of affordable digital platforms are also being launched to support various healthcare services, where government initiative are encouraging their advancements. Thus, this is promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By Technique Analysis

Which Technique Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By technique, the smart assistance segment held the dominating share of the NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market in 2024, as it helped in enhancing the clinical workflows. At the same time, it also helped in enhancing the medical literature, patient interactions, and provided insights from patient records. Moreover, its 24/7 availability helped in minimizing the administrative burdens.

By technique, the classification & categorization segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time. It is being used for the identification of various diseases, drug discovery, as well as for the sorting of the results and medical records. This, in turn, is increasing their use for various R&D activities.

By End-use Analysis

How the Life Science Companies Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By end-use, the life science companies segment held the largest share of the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market in 2024, due to the presence of large volumes of research data. Different types of NLP techniques were used for drug development, target identification, disease diagnosis, and management of the data. Additionally, it was also used in clinical trials for patient recruitment and manufacturing.

By end-use, the providers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years. Different types of NLP platforms are being used to enhance patient care by providing personalized treatments and insights. Furthermore, it is also being used to enhance coding, billing, clinical documentation, and to reduce the administrative burdens.

Recent Developments in the Market

In March 2025, to enhance the medical coding automation platform with the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that emulates human reasoning, a collaboration between the University of Texas and CorroHealth Inc. was announced.

In February 2025, a fit-for-purpose Generative AI (GenAI) platform, Cortex, was launched by Indegene, which enhances the medical writing and can be configured with any Large Language Model (LLM).

In May 2025, a new medical coding model was launched by Ambience Healthcare, which identifies ICD-10 codes, which are internationally standardized classifications for different diseases and conditions, listens to patient encounters, and shows 27% relative improvement over physician benchmarks.



NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Key Players List

Cerner Enviza

Amazon Web Services

Dassault Systèmes

Authenticx

Intelligent Medical Objects

Google

ITRex Group

IBM

IQVIA

WhizAI

John Snow Labs

Microsoft Corporation

Melax Technologies, Inc.

Veradigm

Segments Covered in The Report

By Technique

Smart Assistance

Optical Character Recognition

Auto Coding

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Classification & Categorization

By End-Use

Providers

Payers

Life Science Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

