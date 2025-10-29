Paytronix Releases Journey Builder to Enable Self-Service, Ultra-Personalized Messaging Campaigns

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access company, today announced the launch of Journey Builder, an AI-powered campaign automation tool that enables marketers to create sophisticated, multi-touchpoint guest journeys in minutes. Journey Builder is the first release in Paytronix's enhanced Guest Engagement Suite—a unified platform that helps restaurants and convenience stores build lasting relationships through automation, real-time insights, and intelligent personalization.

Restaurant and convenience store marketers face mounting pressure to drive visits and loyalty with limited resources. Manual campaign workflows consume valuable time, while one-size-fits-all messaging fails to engage today's guests who expect personalized experiences.

Journey Builder eliminates these pain points by empowering marketers to set up multi-touchpoint campaigns that adapt to each guest's individual behavior and preferences.

“For nearly 25 years, we've earned the trust of restaurant and convenience store brands by staying focused and innovating along lines that matter most to our customers as they serve their guests," said Nonita Verma, General Manager at Paytronix. "Our clients have limited bandwidth for complicated tools or disconnected systems. The Guest Engagement Suite evolution represents our commitment to evolving alongside their needs—giving them integrated solutions that work seamlessly together and deliver real results, so they can focus on what they do best: building lasting relationships with their guests.”

Marketers access Journey Builder via the Paytronix Campaign Center dashboard, which tracks customer journeys and campaign impact in real-time. Journey Builder enables brands to:

Launch campaigns in minutes, not hours: Build multi-touchpoint campaigns—from welcome series to win-back offers to birthday promotions—using simple drag-and-drop visual elements. Journey Builder integrates seamlessly with Paytronix's powerful segmentation capabilities, enabling marketers to target the right guests at the right time.

Maximize ROI with intelligent personalization: Journey Builder's decision logic ensures marketing spend goes where it matters most. The tool automatically adjusts messaging based on individual engagement patterns—avoiding wasted rewards on guests who already visit frequently, while prioritizing those who need extra incentive to return.

Optimize campaigns with strategic follow-ups: Trigger personalized messages based on time increments (minutes, days, weeks) or specific guest behaviors (visits, clicks, views, redemptions), allowing brands to nurture relationships throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

"Journey Builder makes it simple for marketers to get the very most out of their messaging campaigns," said Charles Gray, VP of Product at Paytronix. "Brands now have total control over their messaging like never before, and we're excited to see the new pathways they create to engage with their customers in meaningful ways."

Building the Complete Guest Engagement Suite

Journey Builder marks the beginning of Paytronix's enhanced Guest Engagement Suite rollout. Now part of Access Hospitality and approaching its 25th anniversary, Paytronix is embracing a refreshed brand identity anchored by the tagline "Behind every great experience."

In the coming months, Paytronix will enhance its best-in-class loyalty and online ordering solutions with proven Access Hospitality products, including a Customer Data Platform (CDP), integrated reservation software, kiosks, and WiFi offerings.

"The CDP will be transformative as it brings together guest data from all our solutions—loyalty, online ordering, social media, WiFi, kiosks, messaging, and reservations—into one unified view," said Gray. "Our goal is to provide customers with unprecedented levels of guest understanding, helping them personalize interactions, create exceptional experiences, and maximize guest lifetime value."

QikServe, The Access Group's kiosk and digital ordering solution provider, is already available through Paytronix. Additional solutions, including reservations and integrated WiFi, will roll out over the coming months.

Journey Builder is available now to all Paytronix clients. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Paytronix.com or contact your Paytronix account representative.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

