Industry Leaders Collaborate to Launch the Clean Fuel Credit Consortium (CFCC) in the Ethanol Market

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultura Technologies (“Cultura”) today announced that its newly formed brand, CreditCrop, has joined the Clean Fuel Credit Consortium (CFCC), a multi-company collaboration with Verdova, Vericap, and JAG Group, Inc. The consortium aims to support clean-fuel credit generation and regulatory compliance across the North American ethanol marketplace.



The CFCC goal is to establish a unified, verifiable framework for ethanol producers, farmers, and corporate buyers to participate in the evolving market for 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits in the United States and Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) in Canada. By connecting data, credits, and capital from field to plant, the consortium seeks to convert verified operational data into transferable market value.



The consortium’s approach enables verified data from farms, retailers, and ethanol producers to support traceable, compliant clean-fuel credit generation. This process is designed to help buyers access verified credits, while producers and farmers may benefit from access to the highest-value markets without managing complex, fragmented systems.



With more than 40 Category A ethanol projects across the U.S., the CFCC represents potential access to an estimated $3 billion in 45Z tax credits. The consortium is intended to provide a scalable framework for auditable participation in clean-fuel credit programs.

"We are uniting the industry’s leading data and expertise to bring clarity and confidence to clean-fuel credit markets,” said Jeff Schreiner, Senior Vice President of Global Collaboration at Cultura Technologies. “This is an efficient and high-value path for ethanol producers to turn verified farm and operational data into market liquidity.”

Recent US federal legislation includes provisions that allow clean-fuel producers to transfer 45Z tax credits for cash. This change may provide near-term liquidity for producers and the opportunity for them to invest in compliance infrastructure, enhance traceability, and accelerate participation in incentive markets.



“We believe this consortium delivers an efficient and high-value path solution for ethanol producers and corporate buyers alike,” said Dan Olson, Founder and CEO of JAG Group, Inc. “It’s built on real-world feedback from key U.S. ethanol stakeholders.”

By partnering with a growing number of leading data and Ag Tech providers — including Greenstone, Solentra, AgVision, DTN, and more — the CFCC framework allows for interoperability across multiple data platforms and vendors. Its vendor-agnostic approach enables each participant in the ethanol value chain to benefit from transparent credit creation and efficient monetization.



“Corporate buyers gain an early-entry opportunity to secure top-tier 45Z credits under favorable terms with long-term scalability,” added Bela Gulacsi, Founder and CEO of Vericap.

“Our approach recognizes and rewards the clean practices of farmers and ethanol producers, ensuring they share directly in the revenue generated by sustainable production,” said Andy Jenks, Co-Founder of Verdova.

Those interested in working alongside CreditCrop and the adjacent Clean Fuel Credit Consortium (CFCC) can learn more about opportunities at www.creditcrop.io.

About CreditCrop

CreditCrop empowers farmers and ethanol producers to unlock the full value of biofuel tax credits. The company was born from a collaboration of top minds in biofuels and agri-food, with a mission to ensure that those growing and producing biofuel crops receive the financial recognition they deserve. With a deep commitment to North American agriculture, CreditCrop is driving meaningful impact for farmers, brokers, and producers alike.

For more information, visit www.creditcrop.io, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About JAG Group, Inc.

JAG Group’s unique proposition lies in its unmatched expertise, extensive industry relationships, and performance-driven consultative approach. With deep knowledge across all facets of the agricultural ecosystem, JAG bridges operational complexities and market demands to unlock value for its clients. Learn more at https://jagaggroup.com/

About Verdova

Verdova improves the accessibility and usability of grower owned on-farm data to agribusinesses looking for insights. To find out more or discuss how Verdova’s proprietary on-farm data enrichment process can help farmers and agribusinesses, learn more at https://www.verdova.com/

About Vericap

Vericap provides the infrastructure that enables investors to source, evaluate, and manage investments across carbon, real assets, and other emerging markets. Our mission is to help investors access and scale commercially attractive, high-impact opportunities globally. Learn more at https://www.vericap.io/

About Cultura Technologies

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit www.culturatech.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential market access, future benefits of consortium participation, and anticipated impacts of legislation. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Cultura Technologies undertakes no obligation, except by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information

Michelle McCabe

VP, Marketing

Cultura Technologies

Michelle.mccabe@culturatech.com