Enabli Health Launches to Help Healthcare Providers Solve Growing Allied Health Shortages

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthChannels today announced the official launch of Enabli Health, an innovative service focused on solving healthcare’s growing allied health shortages. Enabli Health partners with healthcare provider organizations to optimize care team design using a top-of-license strategy, enabling providers to improve efficiency, enhance patient access, reduce total cost of care and address provider burnout.

Enabli Health is purpose-built to address one of healthcare’s most urgent operational challenges: the shortage of medical assistants and other entry-level allied health professionals. By empowering clinical teams with the right care team design, Enabli Health enables organizations to capture lost revenue opportunities, reduce care delivery friction, and maximize the capacity of their providers.

A Unique Workforce Advantage

Enabli Health leverages a highly intelligent, unique pre-professional healthcare workforce made up of future physicians, nurses, midlevel providers, and healthcare business leaders. Backed by HealthChannels’ best-in-class nationwide recruitment and education platform, Enabli Health provides healthcare organizations a unique, innovative alternative to contingent staffing firms by delivering a turnkey solution to provide allied health support reliably and efficiently.

“Enabli Health is uniquely positioned to help provider organizations meet their care delivery goals by solving one of the most pressing workforce challenges in healthcare,” said Tony Andrulonis, CEO of HealthChannels. “What makes Enabli Health different is our workforce, speed to impact, and over 20 years of experience in healthcare services. This is not a temporary labor force patch. Rather, this is a long-term sustainable solution that leverages a highly motivated, pre-professional talent pool of individuals building their careers in healthcare. That stability and quality enable us to deliver real operational and financial impact for our partners.”

Strong Market Momentum

Enabli Health enters the market with overwhelmingly positive reception from early partners, reflecting the growing need for innovative solutions that go beyond traditional staffing models. Heather Roebuck, Chief Operating Officer of Physicians East, shared:

“Integrating Enabli Health clinical assistants has yielded positive results for our organization across the board. With better coverage and improved workflows, patient wait times have decreased, communication has improved, and overall patient satisfaction has increased. We have also seen decreases in workload pressures on existing staff, higher employee morale, and smoother clinical operations that have reduced patient flow bottlenecks and improved room turnover times.”

Enabli Health is part of the HealthChannels family of brands, which includes ScribeAmerica, the nation’s leader in medical scribe solutions; Speke AI, a clinical AI platform; and HealthCareU, a digital healthcare education platform. Together, these solutions form a comprehensive care team enablement ecosystem designed to address secular healthcare challenges at the point of care.

###

About Enabli Health:

Enabli Health is a healthcare workforce solutions company dedicated to closing critical care team staffing gaps that reduce patient access, limit visit volume, and erode revenue capture. As part of the HealthChannels family of brands—alongside ScribeAmerica, Speke AI, and HealthCareU—Enabli Health provides turnkey allied health staffing partnerships that help healthcare organizations rapidly stabilize clinical operations and protect their financial performance. With a focus on speed-to-impact, workforce quality, and operational scalability, Enabli Health enables provider organizations to maximize their capacity, improve patient access, and increase financial performance. Learn more at www.enablihealth.com.

About HealthChannels:

HealthChannels is a workforce solutions partner company and home to the brands of Enabli Health, ScribeAmerica, Speke AI, and HealthCareU, offering partnerships that empower healthcare providers at the point-of-care by leveraging a unique workforce, AI technology, and an embedded education platform to provide bespoke solutions for health systems, medical groups, and individual providers. HealthChannels delivers its innovative solutions to 15 of the top 20 health systems, according to US News and World Report, and more than 600 partners and over 2,500 sites of care. Learn more at www.healthchannels.com.