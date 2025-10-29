Challenge Butter and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Partner to Inspire Hope This Holiday Season

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Challenge Butter, a leading U.S. farmer-owned dairy brand, is partnering with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise awareness and bring hope to children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children, with over 40 diagnosed each day in the U.S. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is improving treatments and outcomes through funding clinical trials and innovative therapies designed specifically for kids. This holiday season, Challenge Butter is partnering with NPCF to transform a favorite holiday tradition into an opportunity to give back and bring hope to families facing childhood cancer.

Home bakers nationwide are invited to enter the Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest at https://challengedairy.com/cookie-recipes-for-a-cure/. For every recipe submitted, Challenge will make a donation to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. One grand prize winner will receive a gift package with items donated by Chronicle Books, Melissa’s Produce, Sur La Table, Wilton Bakeware, and Challenge Butter. Second- and third-place winners will each receive a year’s supply of Challenge Butter.

“Butter is what we do, but connection is at the heart of who we are,” said Priya Kumar, Vice President of Marketing for Challenge Butter. “Baking cookies brings people together, and this partnership extends that sense of care to families beyond our own community who show such strength and resilience.”

To spark creativity and participation in the contest, Challenge has created a Holiday Cookie Collection. This festive lineup is inspired by the brand’s new Challenge Butter Cubes, individually wrapped 4-tablespoon portions that make baking simple, precise, and delicious.

“The holidays remind us of what truly matters—coming together to make a difference,” said David Frazer, CEO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. “Through something as joyful as baking cookies, we can bring hope and healing to children and families who need it most.”

Participants are encouraged to share their cookie creations on social media, tagging @ChallengeButter and @NationalPCF and using #HelpFundTheCure and #ChallengeFundsTheCure to inspire others to join the cause. Learn more about the Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest at https://challengedairy.com/cookie-recipes-for-a-cure/

About Challenge Butter:

Challenge Dairy Products has a rich history of crafting delicious, high-quality dairy products. Since 1911, Challenge, a top butter brand nationwide, has been a mainstay in kitchens across America. Alongside a range of traditional butter sticks, Challenge offers a variety of products, including cubes, spreadable butter, whipped and more.



Challenge Dairy Products is the flagship consumer brand from California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a recognized leader in the dairy industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Throughout its history, Challenge has been responsible for numerous industry firsts. Challenge works hand-in-hand with its network of more than 300 family-owned dairies, which are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and ethical animal welfare.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding clinical trials and research to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Since 1991, NPCF has partnered with more than 40 leading hospitals nationwide to fast-track therapies and bring hope to children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org.

