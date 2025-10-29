Make An Impact Foundation and NESN Unveil New Community Playground at Harrington Field in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, and NESN, New England’s premier sports network, today announced the opening of a new playground at Harrington Field in Worcester, Massachusetts (720 Franklin St.). A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. today.

“NESN rallied a generous community of sponsors to make this playground a reality for Worcester families,” said Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “Our mission is to create places where all young people can play freely without barriers, and this play space at Harrington Field will give kids a safe place to be active and connect with each other.”

The new playground – dreamed up and designed entirely by local kids and brought to life through the support of numerous community partners – aims to give children a place to play, explore, and experience the transformative power of play. The space features play equipment from Miracle® Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include slides and climbers, including a Cyclo Cone Open Climber, which encourages strength, balance, and social play. The area also features an inclusive swing seat to support riders who benefit from additional positioning and security, and tot swings and belt swings for a full age range of users.

“At NESN, we see the impact that play, creativity, and connection have on the athletes we cover every day,” said Matt Volk, COO of NESN. “It’s inspiring for kids to see their community come together to support them. They are the next generation of leaders, athletes, creators, and dreamers, and we want them to imagine, get outside, connect with others, and play freely. We’re proud to help build this playground for the City of Worcester and are grateful to all of our partners who made it possible.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all young people have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. The play space at Harrington Field is made possible through donations from partners, including: eClinicalWorks, Red Sox Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation, WooSox Foundation, Spectrum, Game Creek Video, Clark University, Kevin and Kate Mercadante and Family, The City of Worcester, Jack Barry Little League, and Miracle Recreation.

“Our mission is to expand access to high-quality outdoor spaces for every neighborhood,” said Robert C. Antonelli, Jr., commissioner of parks, recreation, and cemetery for The City of Worcester Parks & Recreation Department. “This new playground at Harrington Field gives Jack Barry Little League families and local residents a destination for unstructured and thrilling play.”

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage, and recently named RSN of the Year by Cynopsis. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN's free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, NESN NATION, offers 30+ hours of weekly live and original programming, including exclusive sports content, interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, available on Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Roku, LG, Twitch, Plex, and TCLtv+. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video production and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN also manages SportsNet Pittsburgh, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates for all regionally televised games in and around Pittsburgh, as well as other local sports content. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).