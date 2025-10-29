Commercial Laundry Machines Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts Report 2025-2033: Increasing Demand from Hospitality, Healthcare, and Multi-housing Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Laundry Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025 To 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial laundry machines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2033, driven by increasing demand from hospitality, healthcare, and multi-housing sectors, along with rising adoption of energy-efficient and high-capacity laundry equipment. These machines offer durability, reduced operational costs, and automation capabilities making them essential for facilities requiring frequent, high-volume laundry cycles.

The competitive landscape in 2024 was dominated by a mix of global conglomerates and regional manufacturers focusing on durability, energy savings, and automation. Alliance Laundry Systems, Electrolux, Whirlpool, and LG Electronics led the market with a full spectrum of washers, dryers, and combo units across capacities. Samsung Electronics, GE Appliances, and Miele offered digitally advanced, energy-rated models suitable for premium laundromats and high-end hospitality clients.

Girbau, Fagor Professional, and JLA provided robust solutions for institutional and industrial-scale users, particularly in Europe. Pellerin Milnor, Mag Laundry Equipment, and Dexter Laundry focused on modular designs, programmable interfaces, and rugged builds for North American and Middle Eastern markets. Product strategies include self-cleaning drums, AI-integrated cycle control, and connected platforms with analytics dashboards for remote laundry management.



Market Drivers

Growth in Hospitality, Healthcare, and Multi-Housing Sectors



Rising tourism and expansion of the hospitality sector globally are driving the installation of on-premise laundry systems in hotels and resorts. Similarly, healthcare facilities including hospitals and nursing homes require consistent, hygienic laundry services. In urban areas, the growth of multi-family housing and shared laundry services is increasing demand for compact, efficient commercial-grade washers and dryers.



Shift Toward Energy- and Water-Efficient Appliances



Regulatory mandates and operational cost concerns are prompting commercial facilities to replace older machines with energy-efficient and water-conserving equipment. New models with programmable cycles, automated detergent dispensing, and smart diagnostics help reduce utility expenses and support sustainable building operations.



Integration of IoT and Smart Laundry Solutions



Laundry machines equipped with IoT capabilities enable real-time diagnostics, remote monitoring, cycle optimization, and predictive maintenance. Laundromats and institutional users benefit from smart dashboards that track usage, energy consumption, and machine health leading to better maintenance scheduling and reduced downtime.



Market Restraint

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs



Despite long-term savings, commercial laundry machines require significant capital outlay for procurement, especially high-capacity and automated models. Additional costs for installation, water/energy hookups, and routine maintenance often pose challenges for small-scale laundromats and budget-sensitive hospitality establishments.



Market Segmentation by Product Type



The product segment includes Washers, Dryers, Washer & Dryer Combo, and Others. In 2024, washers accounted for the largest revenue share, owing to their core role in laundry operations across healthcare, hospitality, and correctional institutions. Dryers followed closely, particularly in colder and high-humidity regions where natural drying is not viable. The washer & dryer combo segment is gaining popularity in small hotels and urban laundromats where space optimization is critical. Others include folding machines and ancillary equipment used in centralized laundry facilities.



Market Segmentation by Capacity



By capacity, the market is segmented into Up to 15 kg, 15-30 kg, 30-50 kg, and Above 50 kg. In 2024, the 15-30 kg segment led the market, catering to small and mid-sized hotels, gyms, and dormitories. 30-50 kg machines are widely used in commercial laundromats and medium-sized institutional setups. Above 50 kg machines are projected to experience the highest CAGR due to growing demand from hospitals, prisons, and centralized laundry services. Up to 15 kg machines remain relevant for boutique hotels and small business applications.



Geographic Trends



In 2024, North America dominated the commercial laundry machines market, driven by large-scale laundromat chains, institutional demand, and rapid adoption of smart laundry solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Europe followed, with strong contributions from Germany, France, and the UK, supported by energy efficiency norms and high hotel densities. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2033, led by rising urbanization, tourism, and healthcare investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, benefiting from expanding hospitality and institutional infrastructure, especially in Brazil, Mexico, UAE, and South Africa.

