Power Probe Group Partners with Verified Market Research to Map Global Demand for Automotive Circuit Testers

Power Probe Group is a European manufacturer specializing in advanced automotive diagnostic and circuit testing tools, serving both professional workshops and the growing global DIY segment. With the rapid evolution of automotive electronics, the company has been expanding its product portfolio to align with the shift toward electric vehicles, smart diagnostics, and safety compliance across key international markets.

To guide this expansion, Alejandro Zuazua, Chief Analytics Officer, sought detailed market intelligence that could go beyond surface-level data. The goal was clear — identify market gaps, pricing patterns, regional demand variations, and competitive positioning across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Zuazua and his team needed a partner who could merge field-level insights with rigorous data models, ensuring every finding was not only statistically sound but also practically usable for decision-making.

Speaking about their search, Zuazua shared:

“We needed to align our internal market understanding with external data. The definitions, channels, and categories vary widely between regions — and we wanted a partner who could reconcile both sides with clarity.”

The Commissioned Study: A Global View of the Automotive Circuit Tester Market

Power Probe partnered with Verified Market Research® for a comprehensive study titled “Global Automotive Circuit Tester Market.” The engagement covered market sizing and forecasts from 2023 to 2032, spanning key dimensions including:

Product segmentation across digital testers, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and power probes.

across digital testers, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and power probes. Vehicle coverage from passenger and commercial vehicles to EVs and hydrogen-powered fleets.

from passenger and commercial vehicles to EVs and hydrogen-powered fleets. Application insights for voltage, continuity, fuse, and wiring diagnostics.

for voltage, continuity, fuse, and wiring diagnostics. Distribution and sales channel mapping — from mobile tool distributors and retail to emerging e-commerce ecosystems.

— from mobile tool distributors and retail to emerging e-commerce ecosystems. Competitive landscape highlighting white-space opportunities, technology benchmarks, and brand footprint.





The study further incorporated pricing trends, regulatory impact analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces, providing Power Probe with a decision-ready blueprint for its product and market strategy.

As Zuazua noted,

“It wasn’t just a report — it became a framework that helped us see where to focus, how to price, and where the next growth pulse may come from.”

Why Power Probe Chose VMR —

Power Probe’s collaboration with VMR was built on partnership, not packaging. Both teams co-created the scope of work — blending Power Probe’s field data with VMR’s structured research methodology. This ensured alignment on definitions, metrics, and expectations before any modeling began.

Throughout the project, communication remained seamless. Questions triggered source-backed updates rather than pre-set responses, creating full transparency and mutual confidence.

Even after delivery, the relationship continued. VMR’s post-project responsiveness helped Power Probe refine insights and bridge the gap between analysis and execution.

Pricing, too, reflected VMR’s commercial pragmatism — fair, adaptable, and sensitive to real-world business constraints. As Zuazua summarized:

“The experience was transparent, adaptable, and genuinely value-driven.”

What the Report Covers

The Global Automotive Circuit Tester Market Report by Verified Market Research® is a comprehensive decision-enablement study designed to help manufacturers, distributors, and investors navigate the fast-evolving landscape of automotive diagnostics. The report goes well beyond raw market sizing — it builds a structured understanding of where demand originates, how it shifts, and what drives it forward through 2032.

Key coverage areas include:

Granular market segmentation across product types — digital testers, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and power circuit probes.

across product types — digital testers, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and power circuit probes. Vehicle categories spanning passenger, commercial, electric, and hydrogen vehicles.

spanning passenger, commercial, electric, and hydrogen vehicles. Application-level insights into voltage, continuity, fuse, and wiring diagnostics.

into voltage, continuity, fuse, and wiring diagnostics. Distribution & sales mapping across mobile tool distributors, retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and OEM channels.

across mobile tool distributors, retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and OEM channels. Competitive landscape profiling with benchmarks of leading diagnostic tool manufacturers and innovators.





Market drivers such as the rise of electric vehicles and stricter global safety regulations; restraints including high R&D costs and standardization gaps; and opportunity zones emerging from the DIY automotive maintenance movement and next-generation EV diagnostic tools.

The report also integrates pricing and value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and regional growth comparisons across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific — giving Power Probe’s leadership the clarity to validate strategy, benchmark competitors, and anticipate the market’s next inflection points.

Verified Market Research: A Partner for High-Stakes B2B Decisions

This collaboration reflects VMR’s commitment to being more than a report provider. The firm’s approach centers on:

• Tailored research built around each client’s unique strategy

• Direct involvement with client leadership to co-define the scope of work

• Dedicated research teams for delivery and post-delivery support

• Action-oriented intelligence designed to enable execution, not just inform

“VMR’s goal is to support long-term client success,” said the leadership team at Verified Market Research. “We believe research should drive action, impact and confidence—especially when clients are making high-value market expansion and investment decisions.”

About Power Probe Group

Power Probe Group, headquartered in Spain with a UK presence, is a leading European manufacturer of automotive diagnostic tools. Founded in 1992 and part of MGL International, it has grown from a single-handed circuit tester pioneer to a global supplier of multimeters, EV-safety, and advanced electrical testing solutions.

About Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research® is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organizations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry expertise spanning automotive, industrials, technology, and energy, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy, and competitive advantage across markets worldwide.

