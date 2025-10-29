Artea Bank Group's results for the 9M 2025

Profit. In the 9 months of this year, the group earned a net profit of €48.4 million

Share buyback. Artea Bank received permission from the ECB to buy back up to 4,500,000 of its own shares

“Our performance this quarter reflects solid execution of our strategy and the resilience of our business model. Net fees and commission income grew by 8% year on year. We continue to operate in a healthy macroeconomic environment, which – combined with our prudent underwriting – supports excellent asset quality across the portfolio.

We also launched a cost-optimization program aimed at simplifying our structure, increasing efficiency, and driving long-term profitability. Operating expenses, excluding costs related to strategic initiatives, are returning to normal levels. Our successful €300m Senior Preferred issuance – our second transaction this year – enhances our funding diversification.

I am also pleased to highlight an important strategic partnership with one of the most renowned sports clubs in the Baltic region – Kauno Žalgiris. This partnership will further strengthen the market position of the Artea brand,” said Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

Artea Bank Group earned €48.4 million in unaudited net profit in the 9 months of 2025, down 24% from the same period in 2024. Operating profit before impairment and income tax amounted to €62.7 million, down 27% compared to the same period in 2024, when operating profit amounted to €85.4 million.

Net fee and commission income in the 9 months of 2025 increased by 8% compared to the same period last year and exceeded €22.7 million, while net interest income decreased by 14% and amounted to €104.3 million.

In Q3 2025 total loan portfolio increasing by 1% (€50 million) to €3.7 billion. The loan portfolio has grown by 8% or €285 million since the beginning of the year. New loan agreements worth €1.3 million were signed during the 9 months of the year, 3% less than in the corresponding period of 2024 (€1.34 million).

The loan portfolio quality remains strong – during the third quarter, €0.3 million of impairment losses were reversed, and a total of €4.0 million of loan loss provisions were formed over the first nine months of 2025 (compared to €7.3 million in the same period of 2024). The loan portfolio cost of risk (CoR) ratio stood at 0.15% (0.31% in the same period of 2024).

The customer deposit portfolio grew by 11% (€359 million) since the beginning of the year and exceeded €3.75 billion at the end of September. In 9 months demand deposits grew by 19% (€298 million) and exceeded €1.9 billion, while the term deposit portfolio grew by 3% (€61 million) to €1.86 billion.

The group's cost/income ratio at the end of September was 58%1 (46%1 in the 9 months of 2024), while return on equity was 11.1% (15.4% in the first half of 2024).

Income Statement (€'m) 2025 9M YTD 2024 9M % ∆ Net Interest Income 104.3 121.1 -14% Net Fee and Commission Income 22.7 21.0 8% Other Income 26.7 24.9 7% Total Revenue 153.7 167.0 -8% Salaries and Related Expenses -40.3 -35.4 14% Other Operating Expenses -50.7 -46.2 10% Total Operating Expenses -91.1 -81.6 12% Operating Profit 62.7 85.4 -27% Provisions -3.2 -6.9 -54% Income Tax Expense -11.1 -14.9 -26% Net Profit 48.4 63.6 -24% Balance Sheet Metrics (€`m) 2025.09.30 2024.12.31 % ∆ Loan Portfolio 3 719 3 435 8% Deposit Portfolio 3 756 3 397 11% Equity 592 585 1% Assets under Management3 2 089 1 977 6% Assets under Custody 1 944 1 936 0% Key indicators 2025 9M YTD 2024 9M ∆ Net Interest Margin (NIM) 2.9% 3.6% -66bp Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I)1 58.1% 45.6% +1252bp Return on Equity (RoE) 11.1% 15.4% -421bp Cost of Risk (CoR) 0.1% 0.3% -16bp Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR)2 21.51% 21.22% +29bp

Overview of business segments

Corporate client segment

The volume of new business financing agreements decreased by 13% over the year and reached €0.7 billion in the 9 months of 2025 (€0.9 billion in the 9 months of 2024).

Since the beginning of the year, the business loan portfolio grew by 6% (€117 million) and exceeded €1.9 billion. Despite rapid growth, the quality of the loan portfolio remains high – in the 9 months of 2025, Cost of risk ratio (CoR) of the business loan portfolio was -0.19%.

Private client segment

Artea Bank has launched a long-term strategic partnership with the Kauno Žalgiris sports club, aiming to further strengthen the awareness of its renewed brand and be closer to its customers. As part of this partnership, two new Žalgiris co-branded payment cards have been introduced – a unique offering in the market.

In the 9 months of 2025, the volume of new mortgages increased by 17% to €220 million compared to the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, the mortgage portfolio has grown by 14% (€131 million) and exceeded €1 billion. The mortgage segment is facing pressure from declining interest rates, driven by EURIBOR trends and the new loan refinancing regulations that have prompted customers to seek more favorable terms.

Investment client segment

Artea Bank has strengthened its leading position in the bond issue market, with the value of bonds issued on behalf of corporate clients since the beginning of 2025 reaching €195 million. Artea continues to expand the availability of this service and actively offers its customers even more digital investment tools. At the end of Q3 2025, the value of investments under custody reached €2 billion.

A record-high amount of €1.45 billion has been accumulated in Artea Asset Management’s Pillar II and III pension funds. Investment returns have increased participants’ assets by €55 million since the beginning of this year alone, and by more than €500 million since the last pension reform in 2019. Over this period, the total assets accumulated by clients have tripled.

Over the past five years, Artea has led in investment returns among all Pillar III pension funds compared to funds of the same risk group managed by other providers, as well as among 4 out of 9 of its Pillar II pension funds, compared to funds of the same age group managed by other providers4.

Other information

The capital and liquidity position remains stable and strong. The institution ensures that all risk-limiting regulatory requirements are met not only in compliance with the established standards but also with a significant buffer, ensuring resilience to potential market fluctuations. The total capital ratio (TCR) is above 21.5%2, i.e., 3.2% above the bank’s risk appetite. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is 164%2, i.e., 14% above the bank’s risk appetite. Also, the liquidity calculation methodology is currently being reviewed to align it with supervisory expectations and best practices. The review also includes adjustments addressing observations made by the ECB during the 2025 inspection of the Bank’s liquidity risk management framework, identifying areas for improvement. The methodology review is planned to be completed by the end of 2025. As a result of the methodology review, the LCR ratio decreased by 23 percentage points in the second quarter of 2025 and by an additional 34 percentage points in the third quarter. It should be noted that, if this revised methodology were applied retrospectively, the indicators for previous periods would be lower as well. Regardless of methodological differences, the bank complied with all applicable prudential requirements both at the end of 2024 and throughout 2025.

1 excluding the impact of the Artea Life Insurance customer portfolio

2 preliminary data

3 includes assets managed by asset management and modernization funds

4 source: Bank of Lithuania

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

