Nscale and VAST Data Unite to Build the Global Fabric for AI Accelerated by NVIDIA

Remote-First-Company | WASHINGTON D.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced a partnership with Nscale , the Europe-headquartered AI infrastructure provider, to deliver one of the industry’s most advanced AI cloud fabrics. With recent expansion announcements across Europe, and with plans to scale to 300,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPUs globally, Nscale is building AI infrastructure that spans Europe and North America to support enterprises training, fine-tuning, and deploying models at unprecedented scale.

Nscale has burst onto the global stage as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies, having already announced marquee deployments, and now placing VAST Data at the core of their market leading offerings. Utilizing the VAST AI Operating System and the NVIDIA Cloud Partner reference architecture, Nscale can optimize AI infrastructure efficiency, unify data access across continents, and operationalize the next generation of AI workflows.

The vision is bold: a fully vertically integrated, globally distributed AI cloud. Nscale controls every layer of the stack, from renewable-powered data centers to orchestration software and observability tools, while VAST is a key partner in Nscale’s offerings with a unified data layer that sustains GPU efficiency and ensures seamless data access across regions. Together, this partnership delivers a feature-rich platform for enterprises to run AI at scale.

“The future of AI will not be defined by raw compute alone, but by the strength of the foundations we build,” said Tom Burke, Chief Revenue Officer at Nscale. “That means infrastructure that can scale globally, operate responsibly, and deliver when it matters most. With VAST as one of our data layers, we are able to take on the complexity of hyperscale AI and make it seamless for our customers – putting rich data services at the center of the modern AI cloud. Together, we are creating a new standard for the next era of enterprise AI infrastructure.”

“This is not just about building another cloud, it is about creating the global fabric that will power the next generation of AI,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder, VAST Data. “By serving as a partner in the next phase of Nscale’s GPU build-out, the VAST AI OS proves what the industry already knows: AI innovation is impossible without a data platform that can keep up. Working with Nscale and, we are defining the model for hyperscale AI infrastructure and showing the world what the future looks like.”

As Nscale accelerates its global expansion, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to deliver AI infrastructure that is scalable, sustainable, and enterprise-ready, built for the age of agentic AI.

Additional Resources:

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST’s breakthrough DASE architecture – the world’s first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn , YouTube and X .



