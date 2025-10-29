Vibra Hospital of Sacremento Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibra Hospital of Sacremento, LLC (“Vibra”), a critical care hospital in Folsom, California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to six employee email accounts and obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”), varying by patient, including:

Names & addresses

Date of birth

Social Security numbers

Date of medical service

Medical diagnosis information

Individual health insurance policy number

Physician or medical facility information

Medical condition or treatment information

Medicare or Medicaid number

Patient account number

Financial account numbers



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Vibra related to this data breach.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

