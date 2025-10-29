CarbonFree and Univar Solutions Partner to Expand American-Made Supply of Carbon-Neutral, Mine-Free Calcium Carbonate

endurocal ® , the world’s first carbon-neutral calcium carbonate, was launched to the North American market in November 2024.

, the world’s first carbon-neutral calcium carbonate, was launched to the North American market in November 2024. endurocal® will provide Univar Solutions’ customers with cost-competitive, high-purity calcium carbonate that meets the growing demand for sustainable ingredients and helps reduce Scope 3 emissions.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonFree , a Texas-based manufacturer specializing in the conversion of circular-sourced raw materials into high-purity chemicals, and Univar Solutions USA LLC (“Univar Solutions”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, are proud to announce a significant step forward in the domestic production of circular minerals. Univar Solutions has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to work with CarbonFree to explore the marketing, distribution, and sale of its mine-free calcium carbonate, endurocal ®, to North American customers with stringent material standards.





As one of the largest chemical and ingredient distributors in the world, Univar Solutions plays a key role in the creation of thousands of products that consumers use every day, from cream cleansers to toothpaste. This partnership will give Univar Solutions’ customers direct access to food-and pharmaceutical-grade calcium carbonate that is up to 99 percent purity, with superior brightness and whiteness — all while helping reduce Scope 3 emissions and meeting consumer demand for more low carbon, circular products.

“At Univar Solutions, sustainability lies at the heart of what we do,” said Kelly Gilroy, Vice President of Commercial Sustainability for Univar Solutions. “We understand the growing urgency from our customers for solutions that not only meet their stringent performance standards but also align with their environmental goals. By working with CarbonFree to champion low carbon, circular, cutting-edge ingredients, we are not just responding to the demands of today but are paving the way for a greener tomorrow.”

Produced using CarbonFree’s SkyCycle™ technology , endurocal® is derived from carbon dioxide and calcium captured from domestic industrial waste gases and co-products, such as steel slag. It requires no mining and is more cost effective than imported emissions-intensive calcium carbonate for quality-sensitive markets.





“U.S. manufacturers are increasingly seeking domestically-produced, economically-viable alternatives to imported materials — especially when those alternatives can meet high-performance product requirements,” said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. “Together with Univar Solutions, we’ll deliver on that need: bringing innovative, carbon-neutral calcium carbonate to market cost-effectively and at scale — powering American manufacturing with sustainable ingredients and a more resilient domestic supply chain.”

The LOI outlines the main terms for CarbonFree and Univar Solutions' partnership, including marketing and technical support such as customer consultations and custom formulations. Over the term, CarbonFree will supply endurocal® volumes sufficient to support market demands, with benefits across logistics, cost structure, and material traceability.

To learn more, visit www.endurocal.com or http://www.carbonfree.cc . View Univar Solutions complete portfolio of sustainable solutions, including endurocal®, at www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability/sustainable-solutions .

About CarbonFree Chemical Holdings LLC

CarbonFree Chemical Holdings LLC is an American manufacturing company based in Texas that develops and operates circular technologies that capture carbon dioxide from industrial emissions and convert it, together with mineral co-products, into high-value chemical products. Its SkyCycle™ platform captures carbon dioxide directly from industrial emissions and reacts it with calcium-rich co-products, such as steel slag, to produce precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) — a critical input across pharmaceuticals, adhesives, coatings, and packaging. CarbonFree’s approach transforms new mineral feedstocks and co-products into productive manufacturing inputs, strengthening U.S. industrial competitiveness by replacing imported materials with efficient, domestically sourced alternatives. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Antonio, the company operates on a build-own-operate model and maintains long-term supply agreements with host facilities that de-risk feedstock supply. CarbonFree’s first-generation technology, SkyMine®, has been in commercial operation since 2016 at a cement plant in San Antonio. Its next commercial facility, under development with U.S. Steel in Indiana, will convert over 50,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year and generate more than 100,000 metric tons of high-purity PCC using domestic feedstocks.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com .

