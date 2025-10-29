Plum Tree Launches New Chronic Illness Therapy Program

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum Tree Psychology, Ltd., a leading child and family mental health practice in the Fox Valley, today announced the launch of Hoot & Holler, a new Chronic Illness Therapy Program designed specifically for youth ages 8–17. The program provides structured emotional support and practical coping tools for children and teens adjusting to life with long-term medical conditions.

Developed by Plum Tree’s owner, Dr. Ann Weller, the curriculum is grounded in research across pediatric mental health, child development, and family systems. The six-session program equips kids and their caregivers with evidence-based strategies to navigate the emotional, social, and lifestyle challenges that accompany chronic illness, such as anxiety, identity changes, school disruptions, and caregiver stress.

“Chronic illness sets kids apart in confusing and scary ways, while parents face their own emotions. This program gives children practical skills and helps parents respond with calm, supportive guidance.” said Dr. Weller.

Hoot & Holler offers families clear steps, language, and tools so they know what to expect and how to support their child through each phase of adjustment. Licensed pediatric therapists lead the sessions, combining emotional support, skill-building, and family-centered care. The program emphasizes cultivating self-esteem and strengthening relationships, two factors shown in research to significantly improve resilience and well-being for children with chronic illness.

“By combining emotional support with practical coping strategies, we help clients improve both mental well-being and quality of life,” added Dr. Weller.

Plum Tree Psychology is now accepting new participants for the Hoot & Holler Chronic Illness Therapy Program. Appointments can be scheduled online at theplumtree.net/chronic-illness-therapy or by calling 630-549-6245.

About Plum Tree Psychology

Plum Tree Psychology is a multidisciplinary mental health practice based in St. Charles, Illinois, serving children, teens, and their families. The team provides evidence-based therapy, psychological testing, and parent support rooted in collaboration, compassion, and clinical excellence. Plum Tree is known for helping families grow stronger together through high-quality, specialized care.