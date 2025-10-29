Bittam Exchange Launches 200× Leverage Trading with Zero Funding Fees and Instant No-KYC Access and＄300 welcome bonus

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bittam Exchange today announced the official launch of its enhanced trading system featuring up to 200× leverage, zero funding fees, and instant No-KYC account registration. Alongside powerful trading tools, Bittam is introducing a 100% deposit bonus and up to $3,000 in newcomer rewards — giving traders more capital, lower costs, and faster access to the rapidly expanding crypto market.

As Bitcoin once again breaks its all-time high, reaching an impressive $113000, the crypto market is entering a new era of momentum and wealth creation. Institutions are steadily pouring in, retail traders are returning, and market volatility is soaring — a perfect setup for traders who know how to capture opportunities.

At this crucial moment, choosing the right exchange determines whether you merely watch others profit or become one of the biggest winners yourself.

Among the many global trading platforms, Bittam Exchange stands out with its full regulatory compliance, up to 200x leverage, zero-slippage execution, 100% deposit bonus, $3,00 welcome bonus and ultra-low fees — giving every trader the tools to thrive in this explosive market.





1. The $113000 Breakout: Where Volatility Becomes Profit

The breakout above $113000 signals not just price strength but renewed volatility — the lifeblood of profitable trading. Every fluctuation becomes a chance to multiply gains, especially for leveraged traders.

Bittam offers up to 200x leverage with a zero-slippage index trading system, ensuring every order executes precisely at your chosen price. Whether you scalp short-term moves or ride long-term waves, Bittam delivers unmatched accuracy and execution speed.



2. Zero Funding Fees, Zero Overnight Fees — Profit That’s Truly Yours

Most exchanges quietly charge funding or overnight fees that eat away at profits.

Not at Bittam. Here, you pay no funding fees, no overnight costs, and no hidden charges — ever.



The trading fee is just 0.075%, one of the lowest in the entire market. Every cent you earn remains fully transparent and withdrawable, so your profits are exactly what you see — clean and undisguised.



3. 100% Deposit Bonus — Double Your Trading Capital Instantly

To empower traders in this new bull cycle, Bittam has launched an unmatched 100% Deposit Bonus Campaign:

Deposit any amount, get a 100% bonus instantly.

For example, a $1,000 deposit gives you another $1,000 in trading funds.





For example, a $1,000 deposit gives you another $1,000 in trading funds. Bonus funds can be used for trading , and profits generated are fully withdrawable.





, and profits generated are fully withdrawable. Up to $1,000 Newcomer Task Rewards are also available, giving new users a head start in building trading volume and profits.







This means your capital doubles from day one — giving you greater flexibility, stronger positions, and a safer margin against volatility.





4. Exclusive Offer — Extra 10% Reward for Deposits Over $1,000

In addition to the 100% deposit bonus, Bittam is offering an exclusive 10% extra reward for traders who deposit over $1,000.

This 10% bonus acts as a “risk buffer”, allowing you to offset losses, expand your position size, or increase your usable margin.

In a volatile market where price swings are frequent, this reward enhances both your profit potential and risk resilience — turning volatility into your best ally.





5. No KYC Registration, Global Access

Bittam supports No-KYC instant registration, meaning you can open an account, deposit, and start trading within minutes — no identity upload, no waiting.

With multi-language interfaces and 24/7 customer support, traders from any region can enjoy a seamless experience across web, app, and mobile platforms.



6. Fully Licensed, Transparent, and Fair — No Conflict of Interest

Bittam operates under multiple global financial licenses, including U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, and Australia AUSTRAC registrations.

The platform does not trade against users and does not profit from client losses.

All prices are sourced from major global exchanges, ensuring real, transparent, and verifiable data.

Bittam has also been listed on Feixiaohao, allowing users and the community to monitor its transparency at any time.



7. Join the Ecosystem — Earn as a Trader or Partner

Beyond trading, Bittam provides up to 90% affiliate commission, $20 referral rewards per qualified user, and dedicated KOL and partner support programs.

Whether you’re a community leader, trading educator, or influencer, you can turn your influence into stable income while helping others grow.



Conclusion

Bitcoin’s surge past $113000 marks not just a market milestone — it’s your opportunity to rewrite your financial story.

With 100% deposit bonus, 10% extra reward, zero funding fees, 200x leverage, and full regulatory compliance,

Bittam Exchange gives you everything needed to trade with power, confidence, and maximum profit.

Now is your time to act.

Your next bull run starts here — with Bittam, where profits are exactly as you see them.

Website: www.bittam.com

Contact: business@bittam.com

Contact:

James

business@bittam.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bittam. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42dbc140-01aa-497d-a9ae-888ee12f5fd2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47de38f8-435d-4d46-9c3c-fe618f933997

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/505f7a3a-7a31-4171-b7a5-39710e0c48ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa293565-5118-4caf-8a53-8a00da3e5d11