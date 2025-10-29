Newsweek Unveils Redesigned Print Edition with a Focus on Premium Storytelling

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , one of the most iconic names in journalism, today unveiled a sweeping redesign of its print edition, marking a bold new era for the nearly century-old publication. The relaunch issue, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins as part of Newsweek’s acclaimed Newsmakers series, represents the powerful evolution of the magazine’s visual identity and storytelling approach.





The print redesign is part of an overall reimagining of the Newsweek brand that began in September 2025, encompassing a refreshed logo, typography, and creative direction across all platforms. This holistic redesign brings together the magazine, digital, and video identities under one cohesive visual system that reflects the brand’s mission to deliver clarity and connection in a complex world.

“This redesign is both an evolution and an elevation. Print remains an integral part of our identity - a space where readers can slow down, reflect, and experience journalism in its most tactile, immersive form. We wanted the new Newsweek to feel modern and premium, while staying true to the brand’s heritage of rigorous, fair-minded reporting,” said Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO of Newsweek. “Instrumental to this transformation were Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham, Senior Director of Audience and Magazines Paul Rhodes, and newly hired Creative Director Andrew Turnbull, each of whom brought exceptional vision and leadership to this ambitious project, along with creative partners at 2x4, whose collaboration helped bring our vision to life.”

The redesigned magazine reflects Newsweek’s broader visual identity introduced in September through its “A World Drawn Closer” initiative and unites the magazine’s aesthetic with that of its digital and video platforms. The refreshed layout emphasizes readability and flow, guiding readers through in-depth investigations, global news analysis, and culture coverage with clarity and confidence.

At the heart of the relaunch issue is a Newsmakers feature on Sir Anthony Hopkins, who reflects on his remarkable life and career with rare candor and introspection. The profile anchors the latest installment of Newsweek’s video-first Newsmakers franchise, which spotlights influential figures who shape global culture, politics, and innovation. Each Newsmakers story is paired with a high production video interview and a collectible print cover, bridging Newsweek’s print legacy with its cross-platform future.

“Our goal is to offer readers more than information; we want to offer an experience,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “From the magazine to the website to our video storytelling, everything we create is connected by a single mission: to bring the world closer together through understanding and insight.”

The new design prioritizes visual storytelling, with elegant typography, immersive imagery, and intuitive navigation that reflects Newsweek’s dual commitment to design excellence and journalistic integrity. QR codes embedded throughout the issue direct readers to companion video interviews, expanded features, and digital exclusives, creating a seamless, connected experience across platforms.

The redesigned issue will be available on newsstands globally beginning October 31, 2025.

