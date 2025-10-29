Western State College of Law Earns Top National and State Distinctions and Sets the Bar Higher





IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western State College of Law is proud to announce its selection for multiple prestigious honors and law school rankings, underscoring its leadership in legal education and student success.

Western State, celebrating 60 years as a leader in legal education, earned placement on preLaw magazine’s Criminal Law and Business Law Honor Rolls, recognizing the depth, practical focus, and outcomes of both programs. The Business Law program and Entrepreneurship Clinic ’s comprehensive training in contracts, business organizations, and taxation continues to produce high-impact alumni. In Criminal Law, students gain advocacy experience through the Criminal Defense Clinic , mock trial teams, and externships. These honors come on the heels of Western State’s recognition among preLaw magazine’s Most Diverse Law Schools of 2025 and a No. 4 national ranking for improved employment outcomes, with 93.4% of the Class of 2024 securing jobs. The school also achieved the highest first-time taker bar pass rate in California —88.2% on the February 2025 exam.

Western State also earned spots on The Princeton Review’s Best Law Schools for 2025 and LA Times Studios’ Top Law Schools in California for 2025. These distinctions reflect the school’s rigorous curriculum, strong outcomes, and deep commitment to experiential learning. Expanding on that commitment, Western State recently launched two new law clinics —Criminal Defense and Probate—bringing the total to four, alongside its existing Entrepreneurship and Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinics.

“Today’s legal environment demands both intellectual rigor and strategic hands-on experience,” said Dean Marisa Cianciarulo. “These multiple recognitions confirm that Western State is delivering a practice-ready, outcome-focused education that prepares students not just for passing the bar, but for thriving in the field.”

With these accomplishments, Western State reinforces its position as an accessible, high-quality institution for legal education—combining strong employment outcomes, exemplary bar pass rates, substantive specialty programs in business and criminal law, and immersive experiential opportunities. As the law school prepares to move into its new state-of-the-art campus in Tustin, Western State continues to expand its legacy of excellence, innovation, and community impact.

About Western State College of Law: Western State College of Law at Westcliff University is an established institution with nearly 60 years of producing successful attorneys and over 150 alumni elevated to the bench. Its J.D. program offers specialized tracks, allowing students to develop unique skill sets tailored to their careers. Learn more at www.wsulaw.edu .

