LifeSpan Pilates Expands Authentic Pilates Training in New York City with Comprehensive Romana’s Pilates Certification Programs

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSpan Pilates, a leading New York City Pilates studio, announced an expansion of its authentic training offerings designed to preserve the original teachings of Joseph Pilates. As a fully certified Romana’s Pilates Certification Center, the studio now provides Romana’s Pilates Training Program opportunities for instructors and students seeking an uncompromising education in classical Pilates.





LifeSpan Pilates offers authentic Pilates instruction and comprehensive instructor training.

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, LifeSpan Pilates distinguishes itself by maintaining the integrity of the original system while offering modern accessibility. The studio’s mission centers on honoring Pilates as a lifelong discipline that strengthens the body, refines movement, and enhances functional performance for clients of all fitness levels.

“The goal has always been to protect the lineage of Romana’s Pilates and ensure every client experiences the precision and depth that this method delivers,” said Cynthia Shipley, Senior Master Instructor at LifeSpan Pilates. “Each session at our studio reflects the authentic work of Joseph Pilates as passed down through Romana Kryzanowska, and we are proud to continue that legacy here in New York City.”

The certification track welcomes students to train under the supervision of LifeSpan Pilates’ senior educators and hand picked guest senior educators. The program combines rigorous in-person practice with comprehensive mentorship, ensuring that graduates embody the original principles of Contrology™—the foundation of the Pilates method. Participants gain a deep understanding of apparatus work and individualized instruction.

In addition to certification, LifeSpan Pilates continues to serve New York’s diverse fitness community through a wide selection of Pilates classes in New York City. Sessions are tailored to personal goals and include classical mat classes, reformer-based workouts, and private sessions with expert guidance. Clients work directly with a private Pilates instructor to improve strength, posture, and overall mobility in a supportive studio environment.

“People come to Pilates for different reasons—some to recover from injury, others to build core strength or refine athletic performance,” said Shipley. “Our approach meets each client exactly where they are. The emphasis is on controlled movement, breath, and mind-body connection, not on trends or quick results.”

The announcement underscores LifeSpan Pilates’ commitment to professional development in the Pilates community and its ongoing collaboration with Romana’s global network of instructors. The studio’s certification center supports instructors at all stages of their careers—from apprentices to advanced teachers—through immersive training modules and one-on-one mentorship.

LifeSpan Pilates also emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility within its programs. By offering smaller class sizes, personalized feedback, and progressive lesson planning, the studio ensures that students and instructors alike experience the transformative potential of the Pilates method.

The New York-based facility is equipped with Gratz apparatus built to original specifications, offering an authentic Pilates experience consistent with traditional standards. Combined with LifeSpan’s dedication to continuing education, the studio’s curriculum ensures that both instructors and clients uphold the quality and authenticity of the Pilates discipline.

With this expansion, LifeSpan Pilates continues to lead the preservation of authentic Pilates instruction in New York City—inviting practitioners to experience the difference of training within a true Romana’s Pilates environment.

About LifeSpan Pilates

LifeSpan Pilates is a New York City-based studio specializing in authentic, classical Pilates instruction. As a certified Romana’s Pilates Certification Center, the studio offers comprehensive teacher training, private instruction, and group sessions. LifeSpan Pilates is committed to preserving the original Pilates method through education, mentorship, and community engagement.

LifeSpan Pilates

https://www.lifespanpilates.com/

Tasha Norman Jacobs

contactus@lifespanpilates.com

+1 917-965-2844

33 W 46th St, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10036, USA