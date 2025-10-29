SVA APP BOL Set to Go Public, Ushering in a New Era for Brand Promotion Industry

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVA APP Bolivia (SVA APP BOL) has announced plans to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a new milestone in the company’s history and a significant step toward its next stage of development. As an emerging force in the brand promotion industry, the upcoming IPO reflects not only SVA APP BOL’s strong foundation but also its confidence in future growth and strategic vision.





Since its establishment, SVA APP BOL has adhered to the core philosophy of “innovation-driven and integrity-based management,” dedicated to providing high-quality products and services while driving the modernization and globalization of the brand promotion industry. The company expects to complete its IPO restructuring by the end of this year, which will bring new momentum to its operations, create broader career opportunities for employees, and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Mr. Colin Matthew Buck, Chief Executive Officer of SVA APP South America, commented on the upcoming listing:

“The progress of SVA APP BOL is the result of the dedication and collaboration of every team member. Our planned IPO is not only a major milestone for the company but also a recognition of the professionalism, effort, and unity of our entire team.”

SVA APP BOL extends sincere appreciation to government authorities, regulatory agencies, investors, and business partners for their continued trust and support. The company emphasized that it will strictly comply with international laws and regulations throughout the IPO process, ensuring transparency, accountability, and high standards of corporate governance to build investor confidence.

Looking ahead, SVA APP BOL will remain committed to its guiding principles — “customer-oriented, quality-driven, management-efficient, and innovation-focused.” The company aims to strengthen its core competitiveness, expand its international market presence, enhance corporate governance, and further elevate its brand influence and market value.

The planned listing of SVA APP BOL not only marks an important step toward entering the global capital market but also signifies a reshaping of the brand promotion industry’s international landscape. The company will continue to operate with openness, transparency, and professionalism, joining hands with partners and investors to witness the next chapter of SVA APP BOL’s growth and success.

Media Contact

Company: SVABoliviaAdvertising Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Colin Matthew Barker

Email: sharedvisionus@gmail.com

Website: https://www.svatsteck.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b73100f-0aea-4093-9344-3776b4fc25cd