RZLV Investors Have Opportunity to Join Rezolve AI PLC Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rezolve AI PLC (“Rezolve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RZLV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Rezolve is the subject of a report published by Fuzzy Panda Research on September 29, 2025, titled: “Rezolve AI (RZLV): Faking ARR by Acquiring Failing AI Start-ups w/ Declining Revenue; Promotional CEO’s History of False Statements.” The report claims that former Company employees told Fuzzy Panda they “were shocked because Rezolve had ‘no [AI] use case, they had no live example, they had nothing to sell … it was just a dream.’” Based on this news, shares of Rezolve fell by 10.7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com