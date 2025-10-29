Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannisco, formerly East Coast Collective, today announced its complete brand transformation, marking a new chapter for one of Virginia's most trusted vertically integrated hemp and cannabis wellness companies. The rebrand reflects the company's unwavering commitment to transparency, local craftsmanship, and delivering products that customers can trust completely.





Cannisco co-founders at their Shenandoah Valley cultivation facilities, where locally grown hemp becomes trusted wellness products.

Founded by Eric Spanbauer and Brett Gauthier, Cannisco operates from its headquarters in Manassas with cultivation facilities nestled in Virginia's fertile Shenandoah Valley. The company maintains complete oversight of its entire production process, from seed to sale, ensuring every tincture, edible, topical, and flower product meets rigorous quality standards.

Addressing an Industry Trust Gap

Today's cannabis and hemp consumers navigate a confusing marketplace flooded with brands that make ambitious promises but often fall short on quality, safety, and transparency. In an industry still earning public trust, Cannisco emerges as a company that values integrity as much as innovation, offering customers clarity in a crowded field.

"Our goal has always been to build something that stands apart, something built on integrity," said a media spokesperson at Cannisco. "With this rebrand, we're making it clear who we are and what we stand for. This is more than a new name—it's the start of a new chapter for us and for Virginia's hemp community, one where customers know their wellness products are made with care, honesty, and accountability."

Vertical Integration Ensures Quality at Every Step

Cannisco's seed-to-sale model sets the company apart in Virginia's hemp industry. By maintaining direct oversight of cultivation, processing, and product development, Cannisco eliminates the uncertainties that plague many competitors. The company partners exclusively with certified processors and employs CO₂ extraction methods to preserve purity and potency. Each batch undergoes third-party lab testing to ensure safety, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

This meticulous approach reflects Cannisco's core mission: to create products with no mystery ingredients, no vague sourcing, and no compromise on quality. The company's Shenandoah Valley cultivation facility benefits from the region's ideal growing conditions, while its Manassas headquarters serves as the hub for innovation and customer service.

A Statement of Purpose

The transition from East Coast Collective to Cannisco represents more than aesthetic changes. It's a bold declaration of the company's values and vision for the future of hemp wellness. Cannisco aims to be recognized not only for its exceptional products but also for its principles, establishing itself as the best cannabis dispensary in Virginia for consumers seeking transparency and craftsmanship in every purchase.

The rebrand positions Cannisco to redefine modern hemp wellness through clean, sustainable, and locally crafted products. By embracing radical transparency and uncompromising quality standards, the company invites consumers to experience hemp not as a commodity but as a cultivated expression of trust between grower and customer.

About Cannisco

Cannisco is a vertically integrated hemp and cannabis wellness company based in Manassas, Virginia, with cultivation operations in the Shenandoah Valley. The company specializes in premium CBD and cannabis products, including tinctures, edibles, topicals, and flower, all produced under direct oversight from seed to sale. Cannisco partners with certified processors, utilizes CO₂ extraction methods, and subjects every batch to third-party lab testing to ensure the highest standards of safety, purity, and potency. For more information, visit CanniscoHemp.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes Cannisco different from other cannabis dispensaries in Virginia?

A: Cannisco operates as a vertically integrated, seed-to-sale company, meaning they maintain complete oversight of cultivation, processing, and product development. Their products are grown in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, processed using CO₂ extraction methods, and undergo third-party lab testing for safety and potency. This transparency and local craftsmanship set Cannisco apart from competitors who may rely on external suppliers or less rigorous quality control measures.

Q: Why did East Coast Collective rebrand to Cannisco?

A: The rebrand reflects the company's evolution and commitment to transparency, quality, and integrity in the hemp and cannabis industry. Founders Eric Spanbauer and Brett Gauthier chose the new name to clearly communicate their values and vision: providing customers with trustworthy, locally crafted wellness products backed by rigorous testing and honest sourcing practices.

Q: What types of products does Cannisco offer?

A: Cannisco offers a comprehensive line of CBD and cannabis wellness products, including tinctures, edibles, topicals, and flower. All products are cultivated in the Shenandoah Valley, processed with CO₂ extraction to preserve purity, and third-party lab tested to ensure consistency, safety, and compliance with regulatory standards.





Cannisco champions transparency and quality with its seed-to-sale approach to hemp and cannabis wellness products.

