Only A Week Away – Register Now! Toronto C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 13th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on November 4, 2025

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now – Limited Seating! C-suite executives from the Queen City, Ontario and Quebec provinces seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend the highly anticipated HMG Strategy’s 13th Annual Toronto CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on November 4, 2025. This premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”

Key topics at the 13th Annual Toronto C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Cybersecurity as a Boardroom Policy

Tech Strategy in an Economic Uncertainty

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology



In addition, Maya Beri, SVP & CIO, Sun Life U.S., will speak on CIO Leadership in Transforming Benefits.

Other scheduled speakers for the 13th Annual Toronto CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Maria Aiello, COO, Clarity Building Controls

Amalia Barthel, AI Instructor and Leader

John Comacchio, Senior Vice President and CIO, Teknion Corp.

Shilpa Dahiya, Senior Director, Information and Cyber Security, CAAT Pension Plan

Christine Day, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Questrade Financial Group

Deana Djurdjevic, Former Chief Operations Officer, Ontario Securities Commission

Anuradha Dodda, CTO, PureFacts Financial Solutions

Kayode Ilori, CISO, EQ Bank

Jeet Jariwala, Vice President, Information Security, Beem Credit Union

Kyoko Kobayashi, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

Naveen Kumar, Senior Digital Transformation Advisor, Boeing

Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group

Alec Mackerell, Regional Director, Cyera

Umesh Manocha, Director, Consulting, Deloitte Canada

Amer Matar, CTO, TouchBistro

Ronjini Mathur, Manager, IT & Digital Portfolio Management, Nestlé Canada

Alicia Samuel, Senior Vice President IT, Holt Renfrew

Yasemin Sezer, Executive Counselor, Info-Tech Research Group

Karina Sidhu, CTO, Momentum Financial Services

Danny Torchia, Vice President, Technology, Walmart

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Toronto-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.

The event will be held at The Clubhouse @ Royal Woodbine Golf Club, 195 Galaxy Blvd., Etobicoke, Ontario, ON M9W6R7.

Valued Partners so far for the 13th Annual Toronto C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Gold Partner: Apptio

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 13th Annual Toronto CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.

In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for just five more CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.

Can’t make it yourself? Tell a colleague!

Come discover where legends are made.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.

At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Made

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58aa7c7f-b971-42f3-b801-8d97be7e6551