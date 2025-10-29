Kindred House Media Premieres Docuseries Life Listens in Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred House Media proudly announces the premiere of the pilot episode of its docuseries, Life Listens, produced by Lena Antoci and directed by filmmaker G. K. Hunter. Episode one titled Life Listens to Javera will screen at the 11th Los Angeles Women in Film Festival on Friday, November 14th @ 7:30pm PT at The Other Space Theater, LA.

The first episode tells the deeply moving story of a woman’s recovery from rock bottom after she arrives in LA from her hometown Mobile, AL. Javera, a mother of three, faces homelessness as her support system falls apart during a series of heartbreaking events. At her lowest point, she makes a heartfelt wish: to find a home for her and her children.

Javera’s life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Lena, a compassionate mentor at Elizabeth House , a shelter for pregnant women. “I can’t imagine having my 2 daughters without the support of my family and friends,” said Lena. “As her mentor, I tried to give Javera the support that I had been given.” After Javera shares her wish with her mentor Lena and the program manager Terry Bright, the team begins to manifest Javera’s new life. When asked for any advice for other single mothers facing hardship, Javera shared “Believe that you can do it and you’re halfway there!”

“This film is about the power of asking for help,” said director G. K. Hunter. “We all have that wish that we hide inside. When we let it out, when we share it with the right people, it begins to transform our lives.” Will Javera's wish come true? Watch Life Listens to Javera to find out.

Purchase Tickets to the LA Women in Film Festival here and select the 2nd box labeled “Women in Film Shorts Program 2 (Documentaries)- Friday, November 14th @ 7:30pm - The Other Space Theater.” This ticket will grant you entry to Life Listens to Javera. There will also be a screening at the Fairhope Film Festival near Javera's hometown of Mobile, AL on Sat. Nov. 15th, 2025 at 12:30pm in the 12:15pm at the Fairhope Public Library. Click Here to Buy a ticket for “Shorts Block B”.

Kindred House Media is a content creation company founded by documentary director G. K. Hunter , dedicated to telling stories that inspire healing, social change, and human connection. Life Listens to Javera continues Kindred House Media’s mission to spotlight stories that spark uncommon conversations. Its films explore the power of empathy, as seen in acclaimed PBS documentary Sakura & Pearls: Healing from WWII now available on Prime Video and Fuente de Vida: Herencia de los Que Vienen (Source of Life) .

