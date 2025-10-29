Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to the Detroit Opera House, Nov. 15 and 16

Detroiters will be treated to an exclusive “first look” at the iconic ballet Firebird.

Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Artists Micah Bullard and Ariana Dickerson. Photo by Nir Arieli.

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dance Theatre of Harlem, a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, will return to the Detroit Opera House on November 15 and 16, 2025 as the third stop of the company’s 2025–26 season performances. Led by Artistic Director Robert Garland, the company will present a dynamic program showcasing beloved classics and bold contemporary works, along with the highly anticipated remount of Firebird, a ballet the company has not performed in more than 20 years.

Tickets for Dance Theatre of Harlem’s November performances in Detroit are available online at www.detroitopera.org and start at $30. Detroit residents may purchase $25 tickets, starting Nov. 10th by visiting the Detroit Opera House box office in person. Residents must show a Detroit address with a valid government-issued ID to purchase two tickets for $25 each.

Dance Theatre of Harlem first brought Firebird to life in 1982 with choreography by John Taras, set to Igor Stravinsky’s iconic score. Geoffrey Holder’s dazzling costumes and sets reimagined the Russian folktale in a lush Caribbean dreamscape, infusing the classic with vibrant color, rhythm, and spirit. In the ballet’s triumphant finale, good triumphs over evil, and love brings renewal and hope. Today, Firebird stands as one of the company’s most beloved works—a fusion of myth and magic that embodies Dance Theatre of Harlem’s signature artistry and cultural vision.

“Dance Theatre of Harlem embodies the transformative power of the arts to connect communities and reimagine traditions,” says Executive Director Anna Glass. Robert Garland adds: “This season marks a pivotal moment for Dance Theatre of Harlem. Reviving Firebird after two decades is not just a return to an iconic ballet—it is a celebration of renewal, artistry, and connection with audiences across cultures and continents.”

In addition to Firebird, Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform works choreographed by Garland, Jodie Gates, and Robert Bondara, including Nyman String Quartet No. 2, Passage of Being, and Take Me With You. Set to music by Michael Nyman, Garland’s Nyman String Quartet No. 2 continues his signature exploration of the intersection of cultures that is contemporary America. Complex and witty, this sophisticated work shows off the unique capacity of the company’s artists to code-switch with abandon. “This work is dedicated to the memory of two men whom I admire: John Wesley Carlos, former track and field medal winner at the 1968 Summer Olympics, well known for his triumphant salute upon the winners podium that year, and Dance Theatre of Harlem's Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus, Mr. Arthur Mitchell (1924-2018),” Garland remarks.

A Detroit premiere, Passage of Being is a circular, physical work that unfolds in three cinematic movements set to the evocative music of Oscar-nominated band Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Shifting perspectives and the bittersweet beauty of time’s swift journey are brought to life through Jodie Gates’s expressive choreography, with inventive lighting by Michael Korsch and elegant costumes by Martha Chamberlain. At the heart of this elliptic ballet is the majestic and haunting song “Don't Say It's Too Late.” Gates weaves these elements into a poignant reflection on love, connection, and the power of the present.

Take Me With You is a contemporary pas de deux set to the music of Radiohead. Robert Bondara says: “The catchy percussion beat of the Radiohead song ‘Reckoner’ became the first trigger and source of inspiration for movement language and choreography. Getting deeper into the creative process and vague lyrics of the song in a very personal way, the content of the choreography got closer to reflecting about our existence, our efforts to grasp the meaning of life despite ‘bittersweet distractors.’ What is essential for the piece is metaphysical experience, an elusive atmosphere determining the relationship.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Dance Theatre of Harlem back for their ninth residency at the Detroit Opera House,” says Patty Isacson Sabee, Detroit Opera's President and CEO. “Dance Theatre of Harlem continues to transform lives not just through their inspiring performances but also through their commitment to education and community engagement. As they have done during their past residencies here, Dance Theatre of Harlem will engage Detroiters via several community events, and perform on our main stage for 2,000 elementary school students, an experience we hope will inspire students to become part of a new generation of dancers."

Dance Theatre of Harlem encompasses a world-class company, a professional studio school, a leading arts education program—Dancing Through Barriers®—and community engagement activities. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a solid commitment toward enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem was quickly recognized as “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times, 1971). Shortly after the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children— especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born—the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. The company was a pioneer in using flesh-tone shoes and tights to match dancers' skin tones, a practice that began in 1974. Now in its 57th year, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multicultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.

Dance Theatre of Harlem’s connection with Detroit dates back five decades. “Detroit is a very natural and comfortable home for us,” ballerina and former Artistic Director Virginia Johnson remarked in 2022. “There’s something about the way African-Americans have shaped the arts in Detroit that is especially resonant to the way Dance Theatre of Harlem shapes the art form of classical ballet.” Artis Lane, the renowned sculptor and longtime Detroit resident, designed the original logo for the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Among those who were instrumental in bringing the company to Detroit in 1976 were Detroit Opera’s founder, David DiChiera; Dance Theatre of Harlem Board Member Sharon Madison; philanthropist Betty Brooks; and civic and community leader Alice Combs. Executive Director Anna Glass is originally from metro Detroit, and her family still resides in the community. She and company artists Derek Brockington and Ariana Dickerson attended Michigan’s Interlochen Arts Academy.

Dance Theatre of Harlem’s performances at the Detroit Opera House are sponsored by the Gilbert Family Foundation.

About Detroit Opera

Detroit Opera is a national leader in the arts, embodying the innovative spirit and diverse perspectives of our city. We weave together incredible artistry, spellbinding drama, magical stagecraft, and stories that hit home—all in a historic, spectacular venue. Detroit Opera is creating an ambitious standard for American opera and dance that emphasizes community, accessibility, artistic risk-taking, and collaboration. Founded in 1971 as Michigan Opera Theatre by the late Dr. David DiChiera, Detroit Opera is led by President and CEO Patty Isacson Sabee, Barbara Walkowski Artistic Director Yuval Sharon, Music Director Roberto Kalb, Artistic Advisor for Dance Jon Teeuwissen, and Board Chairman Ethan Davidson. For more information, visit www.detroitopera.org. Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram (@DetroitOpera) and LinkedIn (Detroit Opera).

About Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem stands as a dynamic force in the ballet world, captivating audiences both nationally and internationally. Our repertoire is a thrilling blend of treasured classics, neoclassical masterpieces by George Balanchine and artistic director Robert Garland, and cutting-edge contemporary works that embody founder Arthur Mitchell's belief that ballet is for everyone. Through electrifying performances, community engagement, and arts education programs, Dance Theatre of Harlem champions the power of the arts to inspire and empower. For more information about Dance Theatre of Harlem, please visit www.dancetheatreofharlem.org. Follow Dance Theatre of Harlem on Instagram and Facebook: @DanceTheatreOfHarlem; and YouTube: Dance Theatre of Harlem.

