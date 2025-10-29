Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market Driving the Green Revolution in Biomanufacturing

Ottawa, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sustainable bioprocessing materials market is set to experience substantial growth between 2024 and 2034, propelled by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Strong regulatory backing for green technologies and the expanding focus on circular bioeconomy practices are accelerating market adoption.

Advances in biodegradable polymers and renewable raw materials are improving process efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. As the bioprocessing sector moves toward carbon neutrality, sustainable materials are emerging as a cornerstone of next-generation production systems. The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a market revenue share of 46.5% in 2024.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By material type, the bio-based polymers segment captured the largest share of 43.6% of the market in 2024.

By material type, the compostable/biodegradable plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By application, the single-use bioprocessing equipment segment was dominant in the market with a market share of 49.2% in 2024.

By application, the packaging of the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By process stage, the upstream processing segment captured the dominant revenue share of 44.9% of the market in 2024.

By process stage, the fill & finish segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a revenue share of 61.3% in 2024.

By end-user, the CDMOs/CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The sustainable bioprocessing materials market comprises environmentally friendly, biodegradable, recyclable, or bio-based materials used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. These materials aim to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the quality and safety required in upstream and downstream processing, single-use systems, and drug formulation. As environmental responsibility obtains greater attention globally, the bioprocessing industry is adjusting its approach to reduce its environmental impact without compromising quality or safety. Bioprocessing companies are using strategies such as process intensification, which optimises processes to utilise less water, energy, and materials.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market?

The main drivers for the sustainable bioprocessing materials market include increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the shift towards continuous and intensified bioprocessing, and growing consumer and regulatory pressure for eco-friendly and sustainable production practices. Companies are adopting innovative materials and technologies, such as disposable systems and high-titer cell lines, to meet efficiency goals, reduce waste, and develop more sustainable bioprocesses.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market?

Reduced resource consumption:

Companies are focusing on reducing their environmental footprint by lowering energy and water consumption and integrating renewable energy sources.



Waste management and circular economy:

Optimising waste management practices and adopting circular economy principles are becoming increasingly important.



Digitalisation and automation:

Automation and digitalisation are enhancing operational efficiency and scalability in bioprocessing.



Biodegradable and recyclable materials:

A major trend is the development and use of more sustainable materials, such as bioplastics like PLA (Polylactic Acid), to replace traditional plastics in bioprocessing equipment like bags and containers.



Single-use systems:

The adoption of single-use technologies is growing, driven by the need for flexibility, reduced cleaning time, and faster changeovers between different biopharmaceutical products.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market?

Challenges for the sustainable bioprocessing materials market include scalability issues, high initial costs, and difficulties with recycling materials, particularly single-use plastics, due to stringent regulations. Other challenges involve a lack of standardised definitions for sustainability, difficulty in supply chain collaboration, and the need for more internal expertise and training on sustainability practices.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market in 2024?

North America dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a market revenue share of 46.5% in 2024. The North American sustainable bioprocessing materials market is led by the adoption of single-use technologies (SUTs), particularly among biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and is projected to grow significantly. Key market drivers include the demand for flexible, rapid, and sterile manufacturing processes, fueled by the production of vaccines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. The US market is the largest within North America, driven by advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong regulatory support from agencies like the FDA.

What Made Europe Significantly Grow in The Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market In 2024?

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The sustainable bioprocessing materials market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical sector and the need for more sustainable, energy-efficient, and contamination-controlled processes. Key trends include the adoption of single-use systems, the integration of digital technologies like AI, and the shift toward bio-based feedstocks to meet stringent environmental regulations like the EU's Green Deal. Europe's strong biopharma industry, coupled with government incentives, is positioning it as a major hub for innovation in this area.

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The bio-based polymers segment captured the largest share of 43.6% of the market in 2024. The Biobased polymers are gaining traction in sustainable bioprocessing due to their renewable origin, reduced carbon footprint, and compatibility with pharmaceutical-grade applications. These materials are widely used in single-use bioprocessing systems and biologics packaging. Continuous innovation in PLA, PHA, and bio-PE materials enhances performance, durability, and compliance with biomanufacturing standards.

The compostable/biodegradable plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Compostable and biodegradable plastics are increasingly used in bioprocessing consumables to minimise plastic waste and align with environmental regulations. Their adoption in tubing, connectors, and packaging supports circular economy goals within the pharmaceutical supply chain. The push toward green manufacturing and waste reduction drives strong growth in this segment.

By Application

The single-use bioprocessing equipment segment was dominant in the market with a market share of 49.2% in 2024. Sustainable materials are increasingly integrated into single-use bioprocessing systems such as bags, filters, tubing, and connectors. Biobased and compostable materials reduce environmental impact while maintaining sterility and performance standards. Biopharma firms are shifting toward eco-friendly alternatives to meet sustainability targets and reduce dependency on fossil-based plastics.

The packaging of the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Eco-conscious packaging materials made from biobased or compostable polymers are gaining popularity for biologics. They offer enhanced safety, barrier protection, and reduced environmental burden. Adoption is driven by increasing global demand for sustainable cold-chain packaging solutions and stringent environmental compliance requirements across pharmaceutical logistics.

By The Process Stage

The upstream processing segment captured the dominant revenue share of 44.9% of the market in 2024. In upstream bioprocessing, sustainable materials are utilised in culture media containers, tubing, and bioreactor systems. These materials help reduce single-use plastic waste while maintaining process integrity and scalability. The trend toward green lab operations and closed-loop biomanufacturing reinforces adoption during early-stage production.

The fill & finish segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fill and finish stage increasingly employs biodegradable and recyclable polymers for sterile bags, filtration assemblies, and packaging containers. Sustainable material use ensures environmental compliance and product safety. Demand is rising as biologics manufacturers integrate sustainability metrics into end-stage processing and quality assurance frameworks.

By End-User

The biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the sustainable bioprocessing materials market with a revenue share of 61.3% in 2024. Biopharmaceutical firms are leading adopters of sustainable materials to align production processes with corporate sustainability goals. These companies leverage biobased and compostable polymers across R&D and manufacturing stages to minimise environmental impact and comply with global ESG frameworks.

The CDMOs/CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs/CMOs) are rapidly integrating sustainable materials into their bioprocessing operations. Growing client demand for greener manufacturing and regulatory pressure for sustainable supply chains are key drivers. These organisations are investing in eco-efficient single-use systems and recyclable packaging solutions.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, in contrast to conventional colored PET pill bottles, packaging solutions supplier Berry Global has introduced a line of clear polypropylene (PP) bottles for medical applications that enable better sustainability and improved product protection.

In April 2024, to improve the security, efficacy, and repeatability of medicinal product filling and speed up the supply of medicines to the market, SaniSure, a leading player in the worldwide market for single-use bioprocessing solutions, introduced Fill4Sure, a customised single-use filling assembly.

Sustainable Bioprocessing Materials Market Key Players List

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Avantor Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Pall Life Sciences & Cytiva)

Corning Inc.

Eppendorf AG

BioPure Technology Ltd.

Roquette Frères (bio-based polymers)

DSM Engineering Materials

BASF SE (bioplastics and additives)

Greiner Bio-One

Celanese Corporation

Origin Materials (biopolymer innovation)

NatureWorks LLC (PLA manufacturing)

BioBag International

Borealis AG (recyclable and compostable solutions)

Plastiques Gosselin

Lonza Group AG (via sustainable single-use technologies)

Segments Covered in The Report

By Material Type

Bio-based Polymers Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Starch blends

Compostable/Biodegradable Plastics PBS (polybutylene succinate) PCL (polycaprolactone)

Recyclable Thermoplastics PET HDPE PP (re-engineered for recyclability)

Recycled Materials PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastics

Hybrid Sustainable Materials PLA/PP blends Biomass-derived copolymers



By Application

Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment Bags Tubing Connectors Filters

Packaging of Biologics Primary and secondary packaging Eco-friendly blister packs and labels

Drug Delivery Components Sustainable syringes Cartridges Vials

Lab Consumables Petri dishes, pipette tips Plates (biodegradable or recyclable)

Production Infrastructure Modular cleanroom panels Containers made from green materials



By Process Stage

Upstream Processes Media bags Filters Tubing

Fill & Finish Final containers Sterile barriers

Downstream Processing Chromatography columns Buffer containers

Waste Management & Recycling Systems



By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CDMOs/CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Clinical Trial Manufacturers

Packaging & Logistics Providers



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





