Howard Community College Named Among Nation’s Top 200 Institutions Eligible for Prestigious $1 Million Aspen Prize

COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) has been named one of 200 community colleges nationwide eligible to compete for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s most prestigious recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s two-year institutions. The honor comes with the opportunity to compete for a $1 million prize.

The Aspen Institute selected the 200 colleges based on exceptional student outcomes data, including retention, completion, transfer, and bachelor’s attainment rates, as well as post-graduate earnings. This marks the ninth cycle of the Aspen Prize since its inception in 2010 and the first time 200 colleges have been named eligible, expanding from 150 in previous cycles.

“Meeting students where they dream has been a mantra for our college, and this recognition from the Aspen Institute affirms that we’re turning those dreams into reality,” said Daria J. Willis, President of Howard Community College. “Every single day, our extraordinary faculty and staff pour their hearts into removing barriers and creating pathways to success for our students. This honor isn’t just about what we’ve accomplished—it’s about the lives we’ve transformed and the futures we’ve helped build. We are passionately committed to ensuring that every student who walks through our doors has access to a world-class education that forever changes their trajectory and that of their families.”

The college’s inclusion among the Aspen Prize eligible institutions highlights its strong performance in helping students complete their educational programs and achieve success after graduation.

“The Aspen Prize rewards colleges that achieve the kind of outcomes that actually matter to students—completing college degree programs that, in turn, lead to lifelong success,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “Aspen Prize winners offer a powerful message: Community colleges can deliver the kind of life-changing education that makes the American Dream real.”

The 200 eligible colleges have been invited to submit applications for a rigorous 20-month review process. Participating institutions will be assessed on student outcomes data—including transfer and completion rates, employment, and post-graduation wages—as well as the effectiveness of practices that led to high and improving student outcomes.

HCC’s selection for the Aspen Prize comes on the heels of significant achievements in recent years that demonstrate the college’s commitment to student success and community impact. Since Willis’ appointment in November 2021, the college has achieved notable milestones:

Student Success and Access:

Community Engagement and Programs:

Excellence in Workforce Development and Philanthropic Partnerships:

The Aspen Prize process identifies institutions demonstrating that achieving stronger student outcomes is possible and provides a roadmap of effective practices for other colleges to follow.

HCC is one of three Maryland community colleges selected for the competition.

“We’re not just meeting benchmarks; we’re redefining what’s possible for community colleges,” said Willis. “The innovative programs we’ve built, the partnerships we’ve forged, and most importantly, the success our students are achieving—these are the results of a community commitment to excellence that defines our county. We are thrilled to share our story with the Aspen Institute and demonstrate how community colleges like HCC are making prosperity an expectation.”

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.