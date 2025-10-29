ZEST Security Announces Free Remediation Assessment, First-of-its-Kind Approach to Evaluate Exposure Reduction Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEST Security , an Agentic AI-Powered Cloud Risk Resolution platform, today announced its free remediation risk assessment at TechCrunch Disrupt. The industry is overflowing with tools to identify vulnerabilities, but these tools all fail to provide context that has real operational impact. Now for the first time, ZEST is bridging that gap by offering curated remediation pathways for security teams to address the most critical issues efficiently and effectively.

ZEST’s remediation assessment leverages AI to analyze vulnerabilities in organizations' environments. Rather than just providing a list of vulnerabilities, the assessment generates a full, comprehensive report. Its AI agents automatically dismiss findings that are not relevant or exploitable and prioritize those that pose a real risk. The AI agents also simulate different remediation pathways and report the lowest-effort, highest-value remediations to clean up the noise from the backlog and have clarity for MTTR.

The remediation assessment is designed to be seamless:

AI-powered prioritization – Automatically filters out non-critical vulnerabilities and prioritizes risks based on how organizations run their systems

– Automatically filters out non-critical vulnerabilities and prioritizes risks based on how organizations run their systems Remediation simulation – Identifies remediation pathways for business-critical vulnerabilities with the least amount of action

– Identifies remediation pathways for business-critical vulnerabilities with the least amount of action Easy integration – Only needs native integration to one cloud environment, vulnerability scanner, and infrastructure file, no installation or business disruption



Organizations can choose between two access models: Report Only and Platform Access. Report Only is fully self-service and delivers a complete remediation report within 48 hours of sign-up, no meetings or onboarding required. Platform Access gives organizations a deeper, interactive experience with access to ZEST’s AI-powered remediation platform for 14 days in addition to the report. This allows security teams to visualize their risk landscape and simulate remediation scenarios. Users can investigate and understand how ZEST’s agents created its curated remediation pathways.

“Most cybersecurity assessments stop at listing risks,” said Snir Ben Shimol, CEO of ZEST Security. “We’re going a step further by telling organizations exactly what to fix, shifting the focus from visibility to actual remediation. And we’re doing it for free.”

Early users of the remediation risk assessment have reported a 90% decrease in vulnerability noise, significantly improving remediation speed and business continuity.

ZEST’s free remediation risk assessment is now available. Organizations can sign up to receive their personalized report within 48 hours at zestsecurity.io/remediation-assessment

About ZEST Security

ZEST Security offers an AI-native risk resolution platform that redefines how security and DevOps teams remediate vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The platform leverages AI Agents to automatically map risks to high-impact resolution pathways that deliver both remediation and mitigation using code and existing controls, eliminating the need for manual triage, code reviews, and endless back-and-forth between teams. With ZEST, it’s not about opening tickets; it’s about closing them. Backed by leading VCs, ZEST is introducing Agentic AI into security architecture and engineering. ZEST was founded in November 2023 and has offices in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit zestsecurity.io/