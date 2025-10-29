Shanghe County: Geothermal Resources Fuel Revitalization of Diverse Industries

JINAN, China, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 28, a media group participating in the "International Media Tour of Shandong: Jinan Segment," organized by the Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government, visited Shanghe County in Jinan. They gained an in-depth understanding of the county's innovative practices in using its geothermal resources as a catalyst to promote the integrated development of multiple industries.

Shanghe boasts 25.6 billion cubic meters of high-quality geothermal resources, with wellhead temperatures ranging from 58 to 62°C, making it a significant geothermal treasure trove in north China. Leveraging this advantage, the county is fully committed to building itself into the "Hot Spring Capital of China," creating a new tourism model encapsulated by the phrase "Ascend Mount Tai, Tour Jinan, and Soak in Hot Springs in Shanghe." At the Mengliyue Hot Spring Homestay, the media group visited characteristic courtyards that integrate Mencius culture with hot spring wellness. Featuring 11 private hot spring rooms and multiple cultural-themed spaces, this project is expected to boost the village's collective annual income by over one million yuan, serving as a vivid example of rural revitalization.

At Rural Oasis Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., the media group witnessed the innovative application of geothermal resources in modern agriculture. Utilizing local hot spring resources, the company has built 450,000 square meters of smart greenhouses, equipped with advanced systems such as ebb-and-flow irrigation and positive pressure ventilation. It cultivates premium flowers like anthuriums and phalaenopsis, establishing "Hot Spring Cultivated Flowers" as another distinctive highlight for Shanghe. The company is also making strides in "Floral Chip" technology, having independently developed 18 new varieties of anthuriums, thereby enhancing the industry's position in the value chain.

The media group also visited Shandong Sporter Biological Technology Co., Ltd. This company, which grew from Shanghe, has seen its brand "Nutrend" top the online sales charts for dietary nutritional products for three consecutive years. In 2021, it achieved a milestone by facilitating the first export of Chinese sports nutrition food products. The company has established the world's largest production capacity for nutritional tablet workshops, forming a complete industrial chain system that encompasses R&D, production, and e-commerce marketing, demonstrating the extraordinary potential of a small county to nurture major industries.

By deeply developing its geothermal resources, Shanghe County has successfully integrated hot spring culture with intangible cultural heritage, modern agriculture, and modern manufacturing. This has established a new pattern of coordinated development across diverse industries, paving a distinctive path towards high-quality economic growth at the county level.

Source: Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government