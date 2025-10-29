LECTRA: Q3 and First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Report available

Q3 and First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Report available

Paris, October 29, 2025 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Article

221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the third quarter and the nine months of 2025 is available on the company's website: www.lectra.com

It is also available, upon request, at the company's headquarters 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris (email: investor.relations@lectra.com).

Copy of this document was filed with the AMF.

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions—combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services—to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. With boldness and passion, Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things.







The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. It operates three production sites for its cutting equipment, located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.







Lectra reported revenues of €527 million in 2024, including €77 million coming from its SaaS offerings. The company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.







For more information, please visit lectra.com.

