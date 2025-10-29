Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market 2025-2029: New Markets Emerge as Demand for Rapid Respiratory Infection Tests Grows

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by Technology, Plex, Place, Product and Region, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for point-of-care testing (POCT) of respiratory infections has witnessed unprecedented growth, sparking intense competition for market share. This growth isn't limited to COVID-19 diagnostics alone; it encompasses screenings for over 20 different respiratory pathogens. The evolution in testing methodology, whether employing multiplex or single-plex diagnostics, highlights a dynamic and rapidly shifting landscape as competitors position themselves in largely uncharted territories.

Advancements in technology are revolutionizing respiratory infection diagnostics by significantly reducing the time to result, thus expanding the market far beyond the existing microbiology-based practices. This shift has effectively integrated laboratory capabilities into emergency room settings, aligning with the urgent need for rapid diagnostics.

The prevalent nature of respiratory infections, with some demographics experiencing up to eight colds annually, underscores the enormous potential market size. Exemplifying this potential, the respiratory sector is already the largest infectious disease category and is poised for exponential growth. This scenario presents a substantial growth opportunity for diagnostic companies eager to capitalize on the expanding demand.

For businesses poised to navigate this lucrative landscape, understanding the opportunities and inherent risks is crucial. An in-depth report provides comprehensive insights, equipping decision-makers with the knowledge required to exploit market dynamics effectively. This report serves as a valuable resource, ensuring that professionals attain an expert-level understanding, bolstered by additional specific data and assistance offered at no extra cost.

Armed with the latest data, businesses can confidently make informed investment decisions and accurate valuations. This combination of knowledge and resources ensures a competitive edge, enabling companies to thrive in a burgeoning market driven by technological innovation and growing demand.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Respiratory Infections?

2.2 The Role of Diagnosis & Treatment

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 Respiratory Infections

3.3 Diagnostics - A Changing Role

3.4 COVID-19

3.5 Pandemic Diagnostics

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

5 Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.2 Qiagen Respiratory Mini Panel Approved

5.3 Co-Diagnostics Submits At-Home PCR System to FDA

5.4 AMDI scores $5.3m NIH grant for Rapid POC Panel

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Abacus Diagnostica

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

7 The Global Market for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Plex - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

8.1 Microbiology

8.2 PCR

8.3 NGS

8.4 Immunoassay/Other

9 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Plex

9.1 C19 Single Plex

9.2 Singleplex

9.3 Duplex/Triplex

9.4 Multiplex Technology

10 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.2 Outpatient Lab

10.3 POC

10.4 Other Technology

11 Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Product

11.1 Instruments

11.2 Consumables

11.3 Software & Service

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

