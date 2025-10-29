North America Low-Voltage Inverters Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035 - Solar PV Integration and Microgrids Propel Low-Voltage Inverter Demand Across North America

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Low-Voltage Inverters Market: Focus on Machine Type, Voltage, Type, Power Rating, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America low-voltage inverters market is projected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $3.64 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.37%. The growing use of EVs and e-mobility, distributed renewable deployment, microgrids, Industry 4.0/predictive maintenance initiatives, and the integration of solar PV and energy storage are the primary factors propelling the expansion of the low-voltage inverters market in North America.

Residential and commercial systems are the main drivers of demand. While three-phase systems are becoming more popular in commercial and microgrid projects, single-phase inverters still account for the majority of residential applications. Although medium-power devices (10-100 kW) are steadily growing, small-scale inverters (< 10 kW) are still common.

There are opportunities in enhanced inverter capabilities, especially in industrial and microgrid applications, grid modernization, and the integration of renewable energy storage. High upfront costs, disjointed standards, complicated regulations, changing grid codes, supply chain limitations, and total cost of ownership considerations are some of the main obstacles.







Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Voltage

48V

72V

96V to 120V

Segmentation 2: by Type

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

Segmentation 3: by Power Rating

Upto 1 kW

1-10 kW

10-100 kW

Above 100 kW

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America: U.S. and Canada

North America's market value is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.37%, from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $3.64 billion by 2035. Strong industrial demand, expanding energy storage system deployment, and broad use of distributed renewable energy sources are the main drivers of this increase. The regional momentum is being further strengthened by favorable government incentives and the continuous electrification of industries like manufacturing and transportation.



North-America Low-Voltage Inverters Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Key Trends

Increased Solar PV Installations: Record growth in solar capacity installation, marking significant year-on-year increases.

Medium-Power Inverter Adoption: Shift toward medium-power inverters (10-100 kW) in commercial and industrial applications.

Integration with Energy Storage: Combining inverters with energy storage systems to enhance grid stability and reliability.

Smart Grid Compatibility: Inverters increasingly compatible with smart grid technologies for better energy management.

Market Drivers

Government Incentives: Policies and rebates encourage investment in renewable energy systems.

Rising Electricity Demand: Urbanization and industrial growth increase the need for efficient power conversion solutions.

Electrification of Transportation: Expansion of EV charging infrastructure boosts demand for higher-capacity inverters.

Technological Advancements: Improvements in inverter efficiency and functionality attract both consumers and businesses.

Market Challenges

High Initial Costs: Upfront investment for advanced inverter systems remains a barrier.

Regulatory Complexities: Varying regulations across states can delay project implementation.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain issues affect availability and cost of components.

Technological Obsolescence: Rapid advancements can render existing models outdated, increasing upgrade costs.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The North America low-voltage inverters market report offers detailed insights into the evolving landscape of the North America low-voltage inverters market, helping organizations align their product development strategies with emerging trends and application demands. It examines innovations in three-phase inverter systems, 48V DC architectures, and the integration of smart control systems for use in industrial automation, renewable energy, and e-mobility infrastructure. With growing demand for predictive maintenance, high-efficiency inverters, and retrofit-friendly solutions, the report helps R&D teams identify technological opportunities and prioritize modular, scalable designs suited for residential, commercial, and industrial environments.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Organizations can use the North America low-voltage inverters market report to build targeted growth strategies across sectors such as distributed renewable energy, industrial motor drives, and EV charging infrastructure. The North America Low-Voltage Inverters Market report explores key regional drivers, such as policy incentives in North America, and evaluates high-growth areas including retrofit markets and off-grid energy solutions. Strategies such as geographic expansion, service contract models, and vertical integration are examined to help companies strengthen market share and revenue resilience.



Competitive Strategy: The North America low-voltage inverters market report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape, benchmarking key players, and identifying whitespace opportunities in under-served market segments. It analyzes market dynamics by voltage category (single-phase vs. three-phase), application area, and regional demand patterns, allowing organizations to refine their positioning. With an increasing shift toward service-based revenue models and digital monitoring capabilities, companies can leverage the North America low-voltage inverters market report to enhance value propositions and differentiate in a market shaped by both technological performance and regulatory alignment.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered North America

Market Dynamics

Drivers Surge in EV and E-mobility Adoption Growth of Distributed Renewables and Micro-Grids Industrial 4.0 Predictive Maintenance

Challenges High Upfront Costs of Wide-Bandgap Devices Fragmented Standards and Certification Delays Raw Material Price Inflation

Opportunities 48V DC Buses in Data Centers and Telecom Retrofit and Upgrade of Legacy Inverter Systems Service and Maintenance Contracts as Recurring Revenue



