Peak Toolworks Announces Acquisition of Southern Carbide, Expanding Service Capabilities Across the South Central U.S.

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Toolworks, North America’s largest manufacturer and servicer of engineered diamond and carbide cutting tools, today announced the acquisition of Southern Carbide, Inc. (“Southern Carbide”), a tooling and sharpening company specializing in industrial cutting tools, sharpening, and repair services designed to extend tool life and reduce production costs.

Founded in 1997 and based in Shreveport, Louisiana, Southern Carbide serves customers across North Louisiana, South Arkansas, East Texas, and Southeast Oklahoma. Unlike many tooling companies, Southern Carbide has made sharpening and repair services the core of its business. This customer-centered model helps customers achieve longer tool life, extended run times, and reduced overall costs, ultimately increasing profitability.

“Southern Carbide’s service-first philosophy is a natural fit with Peak Toolworks’ approach to complete tooling solutions,” said Ron Bayus, CEO of Peak Toolworks. “Together, we’re combining deep technical expertise, superior service, and regional reach to ensure customers have access to the highest-performing tools and support in the industry.”

Shannon Walls, Owner of Southern Carbide, added, “We’ve always believed that sharpening and service are at the heart of great tooling performance. Joining the Peak Toolworks family allows us to build on that foundation while giving our customers access to an even broader range of products, technologies, and resources. It’s an exciting step forward for both our employees and customers.”

The acquisition of Southern Carbide expands Peak Toolworks’ footprint and reinforces its commitment to industry leadership in cutting tool manufacturing, innovation, and service.

Peak Toolworks’ parent company, DBW Holdings, is backed by Granite Creek Capital Partners and Canterbury Ventures, LLC, in partnership with Hidden River Strategic Capital and Muzinich BDC, Inc. Generational Group served as the exclusive advisor to the seller in the transaction.

About Southern Carbide, Inc.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, Southern Carbide provides sharpening, repair, and tooling services to customers across North Louisiana, South Arkansas, East Texas, and Southeast Oklahoma. The company has built long-standing relationships with manufacturers in the wood products and metal fabrication industries, delivering high-quality service that extends tool life, reduces costs, and maximizes productivity.

About Peak Toolworks

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Peak Toolworks is North America’s largest manufacturer and servicer of engineered diamond and carbide cutting tools. With multiple service centers strategically located across the United States and Canada, Peak delivers exceptional tools, sharpening services, and support for woodworking, metalworking, and advanced materials industries. For more information on Peak Toolworks and how we can be your complete cutting tool solution provider, visit www.peaktoolworks.com or contact info@peaktoolworks.com.

