Newgard Group and Imperial Moto Announce Revault: A Design-Driven, Luxury-Car Vault And Collector Car Community in Miami’s Little River

Miami’s first luxury-car condominium with lifestyle-focused amenities

Limited collection of 16 for-sale Car Studios and curated social spaces

Owner-only clubhouse, Padel Club and curated events

Miami, FL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newgard Group, the award-winning Miami-based development firm led by Harvey Hernandez, together with Imperial Moto, the iconic Miami lifestyle brand founded by Matt McKenna, proudly announces the launch of Revault, a first-of-its-kind community that blends for-sale luxury car storage, private club culture, Padel sports, and curated design into a single integrated experience.

Rendering of Revault, a new Luxury-Car Vault And Collector Car Community in Miami



Born from a shared vision, Revault combines Newgard’s development expertise with Imperial Moto’s deep authenticity in Miami’s car culture. Located in Little River, one of Miami’s fastest-growing creative districts, the 80,000 sq. ft. project will feature a limited collection of 16 luxury Car Studios, a members-only Clubhouse, a five-court indoor Padel Club, Imperial Moto’s signature café, and a creative campus designed for events and social connections.

“Revault is more than a real estate development; it’s a cultural ecosystem,” said Hernandez, Founder & CEO of Newgard Group, and a car collector himself. “Our team and Imperial Moto are aligned on creating something that doesn’t exist anywhere else: a destination that blends performance, design and lifestyle in the heart of Miami’s trendiest, up-and-coming neighborhood.”

At its core, Revault is a design-forward car vault concept, offering secure, climate-controlled, two-story Car Studio units with mezzanine lounges, bathrooms and fully customizable finishes. These spaces go beyond traditional car storage; they are lifestyle extensions of their owners, designed to host, work, collect, relax and connect with fellow members of the Revault Society, an invitation-only community built around shared passion for design, performance and culture.

Revault Miami Highlights:

16 for-sale Car Studios ranging from 2,000–8,000 sq. ft., fully finished and customizable

45,000 sq. ft. of hospitality-driven amenities including the Revault Concourse

Amenities include an Owners Clubhouse with concierge services, a temperature-controlled, five-court indoor Padel Club for year-round play, a gym, spa and wellness areas

Creative campus with work suites, conference rooms, and space for curated events and social programming operated by Imperial Moto

State-of-the-art security and monitoring throughout the building

Revault represents the first real estate venture for Imperial Moto, known globally for design-driven experiences, creative activations and a specialty coffee culture. McKenna and Hernandez initially pursued the same Little River site independently—Hernandez focused on a collector car condo concept, while McKenna envisioned a mixed-use development including a padel component. Their ideas converged naturally, forming a foundation for a true partnership.

“Imperial Moto has always been about connection through craft, design and shared passion,” said McKenna, Founder of Imperial Moto. “Revault is the evolution of that idea—a space where we can offer more than a product or a place. It’s a full-spectrum lifestyle built for people who live what they love.”

Revault Miami, at 7441 N. Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida, is now welcoming reservation inquiries from selective owners seeking to join this exclusive car collector community. Construction is slated to begin in 2026. Learn more at www.revaultsociety.com.

In addition to Miami, the partnership is actively working on other Revault locations in Delray Beach, Palm Beach and Nashville, with other cities to follow.

About Revault

Revault is a first-of-its-kind collector car community and lifestyle destination in Miami’s Little River, created through a collaboration between Newgard Group and Imperial Moto. Blending architecture, design and performance, Revault redefines luxury car storage by integrating customizable, for-sale Car Studios with exclusive club amenities and curated experiences.

The development features a limited collection of 16 two-story, climate-controlled Car Studios, a members-only Clubhouse operated by Imperial Moto, a five-court indoor Padel Club and a creative campus designed to foster connection and community among like-minded enthusiasts.

More than a real estate project, Revault is a cultural ecosystem where automotive passion meets modern design and social engagement. Through its innovative approach, Revault is setting a new standard for collector car living—uniting performance, lifestyle, and community in one inspired space.

For more information, visit www.revaultsociety.com.

Link to renderings: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9h2tlgwbeg8tf68pi6cfe/AGN_E44pPPuxLSyzoR3IGwg?rlkey=c3r2elgulxgda8jrje8sojhlu&st=i79nctgg&dl=0.

About Newgard Group

As leaders in residential and hospitality lifestyle development across the US, Newgard Group represents several decades of innovative real estate design, marketing, and construction, assuring excellence from concept to completion.

With a forward-thinking approach to development and architecture, Newgard transforms the way buildings and spaces come to life with a passionate commitment to enhancing and elevating its surrounding communities. CEO, founder and visionary, Harvey Hernandez, has fueled Newgard’s projects, from luxury buildings with cutting-edge amenities to revitalizing high-end residential markets, and pioneering the category of flexible ownership.

Newgard has developed and managed projects ranging from $100 million to $1 billion in key markets with a focus on Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. Recent notable projects include Natiivo® Austin, Natiivo® Miami, Gale Residences Ft. Lauderdale Beach, Gale Hotel, BrickellHouse, Centro and One Flagler, among others. Newgard is currently developing Natiivo® Fort Lauderdale, LOFTY Brickell and The Standard Residences, Brickell Miami.

Expanding its vision beyond traditional real estate, Newgard proudly introduces Revault, a bold new venture at the intersection of collector car culture and lifestyle development. Revault embodies the firm’s commitment to curating unique, high-end experiences for automotive enthusiasts and lifestyle connoisseurs alike, blending luxury living, community, and the thrill of the collector car world into a dynamic and immersive environment. Through Revault, Newgard continues to redefine modern development, bringing passion, innovation, and lifestyle excellence to every project.

For more information, visit NewgardGroup.com.

About Imperial Moto

Founded by Miami entrepreneur Matt McKenna, Imperial Moto is a lifestyle brand rooted in speed, culture and connection.

Over the past decade, Imperial Moto has evolved from a neighborhood café in Miami’s Little River neighborhood into a nationally recognized name at the intersection of motorcycles, design and specialty coffee. Known for its toxin-free coffee program, served in many top restaurants throughout the US, the brand has become a cultural anchor in the city’s automotive community.

Imperial Moto is also the force behind world-class activations like the Monaco F1 Experience aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Evrima and the St. Barth Surf Invitational, reflecting its global reach and creative vision.

More than a café or event producer, Imperial Moto represents a philosophy: a place where craftsmanship, community, and culture converge - on two wheels or four.

Media Contacts:

Todd Templin or Angelic Bringas, BoardroomPR

ttemplin@boardroompr.com \ abringas@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

Attachment