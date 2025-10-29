The Mill at Rockdale Set to Open This November, Bringing New Energy to Delco’s Music and Arts Scene

Aston, PA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A brand-new hub for music, arts and culture is coming to Delaware County. The Mill at Rockdale, located in Aston, PA, will officially open its doors as a mixed-use concert and creative event space. The venue will focus on concerts, education, and community events. Nestled in the emerging Rockdale Arts District, this 250 person capacity community-driven project was carefully planned over the course of 4 years. The project is spearheaded by lifelong friends and Penncrest alumni, Jared Loss and Mike Gaydos. The Mill at Rockdale promises to be the premier destination for people to convene and celebrate the music and the arts in DELCO.





The Mill at Rockdale will offer high-quality, affordable entertainment without leaving DELCO. The space will host concerts, comedy shows, open mics, art exhibitions, vendor markets, private events, and more.

“We have built the venue we always wished existed in our hometown,” said co-founder Jared Loss, a Penncrest High School and Temple University alum. “The Mill at Rockdale is about creating a new home for music and the arts in Delaware County—one that supports local talent, attracts regional visitors, and grows with the community.”

Michael Gaydos, co-founder and fellow Penncrest alum, adds: “Our lifelong friendship and shared passion for music and the arts led us here. We see The Mill as a long-term investment in the cultural and economic future of the area—especially as small venues in nearby cities like West Chester and Wilmington go by the wayside.”

The Mill is strategically positioned to serve DELCO’s growing and changing community. With more residents seeking local entertainment options closer to home, The Mill offers a creative, inclusive space that bridges generations and interests. From live music, private events, and workshops, the venue aims to reflect the diversity, energy, and the artistic spirit of the community.

The Mill at Rockdale will also foster partnerships with local schools and colleges, including feeder programs for performing arts students and college-level internships. It will work with area vendors — breweries, distilleries, caterers, and more — to create a truly local experience.

The venue’s mission is to provide high quality entertainment while building community, attracting out of town visitors, supporting the arts economy, and providing job and performance opportunities for emerging and established artists. The Mill will be a catalyst for growth and cultural enrichment in Aston, DELCO and beyond.

The Mill at Rockdale will open its doors Saturday, November 8th, 2025 for the “Share the Stage” event (https://share-stage-2025.causevox.com/) featuring incredibly talented neurodiverse musicians collaborating with professional musicians from the Philadelphia region to create truly inclusive, inspiring, and fun experience for all performers and attendees. Proceeds benefit the Autism Science Foundation.

Philadelphia’s ten-piece psychedelic folk group, Cosmic Guilt, will take the stage at The Mill on Saturday, November 29th, clad in meticulously hand-crafted Western uniforms. Nashville recording artist Cole Gallagher will open the evening in support.

https://picklejarlive.com/events/cosmic-guilt-with-cole-gallagher/

The Mill at Rockdale’s grand opening will take place on Saturday, December 6th for The Real Feel’s album release show with members of the band all hailing from Media, PA.

https://picklejarlive.com/events/the-real-feel-album-release/





About Mill at Rockdale LLC



The Mill at Rockdale is an up and coming music and event space located in Aston, PA. With a 250-person capacity, it serves as a dynamic space for live performances, music education, private events, and more. Founded by life-long friends, Jared Loss and Michael Gaydos, The Mill at Rockdale is also a part of the Rockdale Arts District with a mission to provide high-quality, affordable entertainment, support local artists, and build a thriving local arts and culture scene in Delaware County.

