Adamas Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAM) (“Adamas,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Summary of Third Quarter 2025:

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 32,702 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ 0.36 Earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders (1) $ 21,991 Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) $ 0.24 Yield on average interest earning assets (1) (2) 6.33 % Interest income $ 160,633 Interest expense $ 124,047 Net interest income $ 36,586 Net interest spread (1) (3) 1.50 % Book value per common share at the end of the period $ 9.20 Adjusted book value per common share at the end of the period (1) $ 10.38 Economic return on book value (4) 3.51 % Economic return on adjusted book value (5) 3.41 % Dividends per common share $ 0.23





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. (3) Our calculation of net interest spread may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies who may use a different calculation. (4) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period. (5) Economic return on adjusted book value is based on the periodic change in adjusted book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period.

Key Developments:

Investing Activities

Acquired approximately $1.8 billion of Agency investments with an average coupon of 5.27%.

Acquired approximately $525.7 million in residential loans with an average gross coupon of 8.81%.

Exited remaining joint venture equity investments at their approximate carrying value of $17.0 million.

Received approximately $26.4 million in proceeds from redemptions of Mezzanine Lending investments.

Acquired the outstanding 50% ownership interests in Constructive Loans, LLC ("Constructive") that were not previously owned by the Company through the consummation of a membership interest purchase agreement.

Financing Activities

Completed the issuance of $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 9.875% Senior Notes due 2030 in underwritten public offerings. The total proceeds to us from the offerings of the notes, after deducting the underwriters' discount and commissions and offering expenses, as applicable, were approximately $111.4 million.

Completed two securitizations of residential loans, resulting in approximately $619.2 million in net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transactions. We utilized a portion of the net proceeds to redeem two residential loan securitizations and to repay approximately $270.5 million on outstanding repurchase agreements related to residential loans.

Increased common stock dividend declared in September 2025 to $0.23 per common share.

Management Overview

Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The third quarter was an active and strategically significant period for Adamas. We marked the Company’s recent rebranding with its highest level of quarterly investment activity since inception, expanding the investment portfolio by $1.8 billion. The momentum generated from our disciplined and deliberate capital rotation that focuses on assets with greater earnings durability has allowed for a meaningful increase in the Company’s quarterly dividend. Additionally, we deepened relationships across the investment ecosystem in the quarter with our acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in a market leading business purpose loan origination platform. Together, these initiatives drove earnings available for distribution higher for the sixth consecutive quarter, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation for our stockholders.”

Capital Allocation

The following table sets forth our allocated capital at September 30, 2025 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Investment

Portfolio (1) Constructive Corporate/

Other Total Investment securities available for sale and TBAs (2) $ 6,869,358 $ — $ — $ 6,869,358 Residential loans 4,096,213 55,434 — 4,151,647 Consolidated SLST CDOs (1,016,952 ) — — (1,016,952 ) Residential loans held for sale — 105,036 — 105,036 Multi-family loans 68,647 — — 68,647 Equity investments 28,825 — — 28,825 Equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties (3) 157,385 — — 157,385 Equity investments in disposal group held for sale (4) 678 — — 678 Single-family rental properties 131,984 — — 131,984 Mortgage servicing rights 21,835 61 — 21,896 Total investments 10,357,973 160,531 — 10,518,504 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and TBA cost basis (5) (6,363,494 ) (148,341 ) — (6,511,835 ) Collateralized debt obligations Residential loan securitization CDOs (2,493,745 ) — — (2,493,745 ) Non-Agency RMBS re-securitization (66,762 ) — — (66,762 ) Senior unsecured notes — — (356,865 ) (356,865 ) Subordinated debentures — — (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6) 104,964 15,400 174,204 294,568 Goodwill — 22,396 22,396 Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value (54,782 ) — — (54,782 ) Other 122,686 15,410 (53,798 ) 84,298 Net Company capital allocated $ 1,606,840 $ 65,396 $ (281,459 ) $ 1,390,777 Company Recourse Leverage Ratio (7) 5.0 x Portfolio Recourse Leverage Ratio (8) 4.7 x





(1) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated SLST is primarily presented on our condensed consolidated balance sheets as residential loans, at fair value and collateralized debt obligations, at fair value. Our investment in Consolidated SLST as of September 30, 2025 was limited to the RMBS comprised of first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs issued by the respective securitizations with an aggregate net carrying value of $158.8 million. (2) Includes implied fair value of outstanding TBAs of $30.6 million. TBAs are recorded as derivative instruments in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. As of September 30, 2025, our TBAs had a net carrying value of $0.1 million reported in other liabilities on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. The net carrying value represents the difference between the implied fair value of the underlying security in the TBA contract and the price to be paid or received for the underlying security (or cost basis). (3) Represents the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties that are not in disposal group held for sale. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (4) Represents the Company's equity investments in multi-family properties that are held for sale in disposal group. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (5) Includes repurchase agreements and warehouse facilities with a carrying value of $6.5 billion and outstanding TBAs with a cost basis of $30.8 million. (6) Excludes cash in the amount of $4.0 million held in the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties in disposal group held for sale. Restricted cash of $112.4 million is included in the Company’s accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in other assets. (7) Represents the Company's total outstanding recourse repurchase agreement and warehouse facility financing, senior unsecured notes, subordinated debentures, and cost basis of outstanding TBAs divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity. Does not include Consolidated SLST CDOs amounting to $1.0 billion, residential loan securitization CDOs amounting to $2.5 billion, non-Agency RMBS re-securitization CDOs amounting to $66.8 million and mortgages payable on real estate totaling $362.7 million as they are non-recourse debt. (8) Represents the Company's outstanding recourse repurchase agreement and warehouse facility financing and cost basis of outstanding TBAs divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity.

Net Interest Spread

The following table sets forth certain information about our interest earning assets by category and their related adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income (loss), yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost and net interest spread for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Agency Single-Family

Credit Multi-Family

Credit Corporate/

Other Total Adjusted Interest Income (1) (2) $ 86,041 $ 59,305 $ 2,124 $ 2,030 $ 149,500 Adjusted Interest Expense (1) (55,268) (41,377) — (10,103) (106,748) Adjusted Net Interest Income (Loss) (1) $ 30,773 $ 17,928 $ 2,124 $ (8,073) $ 42,752 Average Interest Earning Assets (3) $ 5,873,080 $ 3,333,917 $ 71,026 $ 172,958 $ 9,450,981 Average Interest Bearing Liabilities (4) $ 5,300,885 $ 2,902,470 $ — $ 561,681 $ 8,765,036 Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (1) (5) 5.86 % 7.12 % 11.96 % 4.69 % 6.33 % Average Financing Cost (1) (6) (4.14) % (5.66) % — (7.14) % (4.83) % Net Interest Spread (1) (7) 1.72 % 1.46 % 11.96 % (2.45) % 1.50 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Includes interest income earned on cash accounts held by the Company. (3) Average Interest Earning Assets for the period include residential loans, residential loans held for sale, multi-family loans and investment securities and cost basis of outstanding TBAs and exclude all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated based on the daily average amortized cost for the period. (4) Average Interest Bearing Liabilities for the period include repurchase agreements and warehouse facilities, residential loan securitization and non-Agency RMBS re-securitization CDOs, senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures and exclude Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate as the Company does not directly incur interest expense on these liabilities that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Average Interest Bearing Liabilities is calculated based on the daily average outstanding balance for the period. (5) Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest income relating to our portfolio of interest earning assets by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the period.

(6) Average Financing Cost is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest expense by our Average Interest Bearing Liabilities. (7) Net Interest Spread is the difference between our Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets and our Average Financing Cost.

Segment Information

The following tables present summarized financial information by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, which in total reconciles to the same data for the Company on a consolidated basis (dollar amounts in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Investment

Portfolio Constructive Corporate/

Other Total Total net interest income (loss) $ 45,023 $ 124 $ (8,561 ) $ 36,586 Total net loss from real estate (3,878 ) — — (3,878 ) Total other income (loss) 41,720 12,162 (5,278 ) 48,604 Total general, administrative and operating expenses (1) 10,809 16,062 14,954 41,825 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 72,056 (3,776 ) (28,793 ) 39,487 Income tax expense (benefit) 12 — (310 ) (298 ) Net income (loss) 72,044 (3,776 ) (28,483 ) 39,785 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,035 — — 5,035 Net income (loss) attributable to Company 77,079 (3,776 ) (28,483 ) 44,820 Preferred stock dividends — — (12,118 ) (12,118 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 77,079 $ (3,776 ) $ (40,601 ) $ 32,702





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Investment

Portfolio Constructive Corporate/

Other Total Total net interest income (loss) $ 125,987 $ 124 $ (19,980 ) $ 106,131 Total net loss from real estate (9,126 ) — — (9,126 ) Total other income 57,302 12,162 1,828 71,292 Total general, administrative and operating expenses (1) 27,906 16,062 42,849 86,817 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 146,257 (3,776 ) (61,001 ) 81,480 Income tax expense 26 — 163 189 Net income (loss) 146,231 (3,776 ) (61,164 ) 81,291 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 14,231 — — 14,231 Net income (loss) attributable to Company 160,462 (3,776 ) (61,164 ) 95,522 Preferred stock dividends — — (36,021 ) (36,021 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 160,462 $ (3,776 ) $ (97,185 ) $ 59,501





(1) General, administrative and operating expenses of the Constructive segment include $8.0 million of direct general and administrative expenses and $3.8 million of direct loan origination costs incurred by Constructive.

About Adamas Trust

Adamas Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on strategically deploying capital across complementary businesses to generate durable earnings and long-term value for stockholders through disciplined portfolio management and an operating platform designed to capture opportunities across real estate and capital markets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms that may appear in this press release: "Constructive" refers to Constructive Loans, LLC, the Company's wholly-owned origination platform; “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities backed by adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, or fixed-rate residential loans; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of residential loans guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “TBAs” refers to to-be-announced securities that are forward contracts for the purchase or sale of Agency fixed-rate RMBS at a predetermined price, face amount, issuer, coupon, and stated maturity on an agreed-upon future date; “Agency investments” refer to Agency RMBS and TBAs; “TBA dollar roll income” refers to the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates that are simultaneously bought and sold; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation and includes debt that permanently finances the residential loans held in Consolidated SLST, the Company's residential loans held in securitization trusts and a non-Agency RMBS re-securitization that we consolidate or consolidated in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated SLST” refers to Freddie Mac-sponsored residential loan securitizations, comprised of seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans, of which we own the first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated VIEs” refers to variable interest entities ("VIE") where the Company is the primary beneficiary, as it has both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the economic performance of the VIE and a right to receive benefits or absorb losses of the entity that could be potentially significant to the VIE and that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated Real Estate VIEs” refers to Consolidated VIEs that own multi-family properties; “business purpose loans” refers to (i) short-term loans that are collateralized by residential properties and are made to investors who intend to rehabilitate and sell the residential property for a profit or (ii) loans that finance (or refinance) non-owner occupied residential properties that are rented to one or more tenants; “Mezzanine Lending” refers, collectively, to preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments in multi-family properties; “Multi-Family Credit” includes Mezzanine Lending and certain equity investments in multi-family assets, including joint venture equity investments; “Single-Family Credit” includes residential loans, residential loans held for sale, non-Agency RMBS and single-family rental properties; and “Corporate/Other” includes, or included, other investment securities and an equity investment in an entity that originates residential loans.

ADAMAS TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 6,838,715 $ 3,828,544 Residential loans, at fair value 4,151,647 3,841,738 Residential loans held for sale, at fair value 105,036 — Multi-family loans, at fair value 68,647 86,192 Equity investments, at fair value 28,825 113,492 Cash and cash equivalents 185,285 167,422 Real estate, net 601,748 623,407 Assets of disposal group held for sale 1,383 118,613 Goodwill 22,396 — Other assets 398,180 437,874 Total Assets (1) $ 12,401,862 $ 9,217,282 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements and warehouse facilities $ 6,481,072 $ 4,012,225 Collateralized debt obligations ($3,202,295 at fair value and $375,164 at amortized cost, net as of September 30, 2025 and $2,135,680 at fair value and $842,764 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2024) 3,577,459 2,978,444 Senior unsecured notes ($257,590 at fair value and $99,275 at amortized cost, net as of September 30, 2025 and $60,310 at fair value and $98,886 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2024) 356,865 159,196 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages payable on real estate, net 362,747 366,606 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 78 97,065 Other liabilities 173,863 147,612 Total liabilities (1) 10,997,084 7,806,148 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Variable Interest Entities 13,713 12,359 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 31,500,000 shares authorized, 22,385,674 and 22,164,414 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively ($559,642 and $554,110 aggregate liquidation preference as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 540,472 535,445 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 90,307,776 and 90,574,996 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 903 906 Additional paid-in capital 2,279,204 2,289,044 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — — Accumulated deficit (1,429,802 ) (1,430,675 ) Company's stockholders' equity 1,390,777 1,394,720 Non-controlling interests 288 4,055 Total equity 1,391,065 1,398,775 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 12,401,862 $ 9,217,282





(1) Our condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $4,478,542 and $3,988,584, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,981,131 and $3,477,211, respectively.





ADAMAS TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET INTEREST INCOME: Interest income $ 160,633 $ 108,361 $ 431,268 $ 283,027 Interest expense 124,047 88,124 325,137 225,883 Total net interest income 36,586 20,237 106,131 57,144 NET LOSS FROM REAL ESTATE: Rental income 16,600 26,382 51,940 90,353 Other real estate income 2,504 5,521 8,457 16,093 Total income from real estate 19,104 31,903 60,397 106,446 Interest expense, mortgages payable on real estate 5,409 12,676 17,298 49,996 Depreciation and amortization 5,936 8,131 17,759 32,942 Other real estate expenses 11,637 18,591 34,466 60,476 Total expenses related to real estate 22,982 39,398 69,523 143,414 Total net loss from real estate (3,878 ) (7,495 ) (9,126 ) (36,968 ) OTHER INCOME (LOSS): Realized losses, net (5,610 ) (1,380 ) (50,481 ) (19,404 ) Unrealized gains, net 54,852 96,949 197,670 41,046 (Losses) gains on derivative instruments, net (13,006 ) (60,640 ) (86,774 ) 4,042 Mortgage banking activities, net 14,103 — 14,103 — (Loss) income from equity investments (1,595 ) 6,054 567 10,026 Impairment of real estate (1,619 ) (7,823 ) (9,437 ) (48,142 ) Loss on reclassification of disposal group — — — (14,636 ) Other income 1,479 19,715 5,644 16,541 Total other income (loss) 48,604 52,875 71,292 (10,527 ) GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 23,349 11,941 47,549 36,643 Portfolio operating expenses 6,747 8,531 21,307 23,672 Loan origination costs 3,788 — 3,788 — Financing transaction costs 7,941 2,354 14,173 10,452 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 41,825 22,826 86,817 70,767 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 39,487 42,791 81,480 (61,118 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (298 ) 2,325 189 2,556 NET INCOME (LOSS) 39,785 40,466 81,291 (63,674 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,035 2,383 14,231 33,034 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY 44,820 42,849 95,522 (30,640 ) Preferred stock dividends (12,118 ) (10,439 ) (36,021 ) (31,317 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 32,702 $ 32,410 $ 59,501 $ (61,957 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.66 $ (0.68 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 90,406 90,582 90,437 90,895 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 91,614 90,586 91,352 90,895





ADAMAS TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS (LOSS)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September

30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 Interest income $ 160,633 $ 140,901 $ 129,734 $ 118,253 $ 108,361 Interest expense 124,047 104,454 96,636 91,542 88,124 Total net interest income 36,586 36,447 33,098 26,711 20,237 Total net loss from real estate (3,878 ) (3,014 ) (2,235 ) (5,871 ) (7,495 ) Total other income (loss) 48,604 (9,264 ) 31,952 (31,710 ) 52,875 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 41,825 19,890 25,102 20,929 22,826 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 39,487 4,279 37,713 (31,799 ) 42,791 Income tax (benefit) expense (298 ) (161 ) 648 (1,520 ) 2,325 Net income (loss) 39,785 4,440 37,065 (30,279 ) 40,466 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 5,035 4,106 5,090 (1,110 ) 2,383 Net income (loss) attributable to Company 44,820 8,546 42,155 (31,389 ) 42,849 Preferred stock dividends (12,118 ) (12,032 ) (11,870 ) (10,439 ) (10,439 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders 32,702 (3,486 ) 30,285 (41,828 ) 32,410 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.36 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.36 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.36 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 90,406 90,324 90,583 90,579 90,582 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 91,614 90,324 91,091 90,579 90,586 Yield on average interest earning assets (1) 6.33 % 6.48 % 6.47 % 6.57 % 6.69 % Net interest spread (1) 1.50 % 1.50 % 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.32 % Earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders (1) $ 21,991 $ 20,024 $ 18,194 $ 14,178 $ 9,326 Earnings available for distribution per common share - basic (1) $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Book value per common share $ 9.20 $ 9.11 $ 9.37 $ 9.28 $ 9.83 Adjusted book value per common share (1) $ 10.38 $ 10.26 $ 10.43 $ 10.35 $ 10.87 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series E Preferred Stock $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series F Preferred Stock $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series G Preferred Stock $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information."

Reconciliation of Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income (loss), yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost, net interest spread, earnings available for distribution and adjusted book value per common share. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered with our GAAP financial statements, provide supplemental information useful for investors as it enables them to evaluate our current performance and trends using the metrics that management uses to operate our business. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted Net Interest Income (Loss) and Net Interest Spread

Financial results for the Company during a given period include the net interest income earned on our investments, such as residential loans, residential loans held for sale, investment securities and preferred equity investments and mezzanine loans, where the risks and payment characteristics are equivalent to and accounted for as loans (collectively, our “interest earning assets”). Adjusted net interest income (loss) and net interest spread (both supplemental non-GAAP financial measures) are impacted by factors such as our cost of financing, including our hedging costs, and the interest rate that our investments bear. Furthermore, the amount of premium or discount paid on purchased investments and the prepayment rates on investments will impact adjusted net interest income (loss) as such factors will be amortized over the expected term of such investments.

We provide the following non-GAAP financial measures, in total and by investment category, for the respective periods:

adjusted interest income – calculated as our GAAP interest income reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted to include TBA dollar roll income,

adjusted interest expense – calculated as our GAAP interest expense reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted to include the net interest component of interest rate swaps,

adjusted net interest income (loss) – calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income,

yield on average interest earning assets – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company,

average financing cost – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest expense and the average outstanding balance of our interest bearing liabilities, excluding Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate, and

net interest spread – calculated as the difference between our yield on average interest earning assets and our average financing cost.

These measures remove the impact of Consolidated SLST that we consolidate in accordance with GAAP and include both the net interest component of interest rate swaps utilized to hedge the variable cash flows associated with our variable-rate borrowings and dollar roll income associated with TBAs, which are included in (losses) gains on derivative instruments, net in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. With respect to Consolidated SLST, we only include the interest income earned by the Consolidated SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company as the Company only receives income or absorbs losses related to the Consolidated SLST securities actually owned by the Company. We include the net interest component of interest rate swaps in these measures to more fully represent the cost of our financing strategy. We include TBA dollar roll income as it represents the economic equivalent of net interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS over the TBA dollar roll period (interest income less implied financing cost).

We provide the non-GAAP financial measures listed above because we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with additional detail and enhance their understanding of our interest earning asset yields, in total and by investment category, relative to the cost of our financing and the underlying trends within our portfolio of interest earning assets. In addition to the foregoing, our management team uses these measures to assess, among other things, the performance of our interest earning assets in total and by asset, possible cash flows from our interest earning assets in total and by asset, our ability to finance or borrow against the asset and the terms of such financing and the composition of our portfolio of interest earning assets, including acquisition and disposition determinations.

A reconciliation of GAAP interest income to adjusted interest income, GAAP interest expense to adjusted interest expense and GAAP total net interest income (loss) to adjusted net interest income (loss) for the three months ended as of the dates indicated is presented below (dollar amounts in thousands):

September 30, 2025 Agency Single-

Family

Credit Multi-Family

Credit

Corporate/

Other Total GAAP interest income $ 85,975 $ 70,504 $ 2,124 $ 2,030 $ 160,633 GAAP interest expense (60,472 ) (53,080 ) — (10,495 ) (124,047 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 25,503 $ 17,424 $ 2,124 $ (8,465 ) $ 36,586 GAAP interest income $ 85,975 $ 70,504 $ 2,124 $ 2,030 $ 160,633 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — (11,199 ) — — (11,199 ) TBA dollar roll income 66 — — — 66 Adjusted interest income $ 86,041 $ 59,305 $ 2,124 $ 2,030 $ 149,500 GAAP interest expense $ (60,472 ) $ (53,080 ) $ — $ (10,495 ) $ (124,047 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — 11,199 — — 11,199 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 5,204 504 — 392 6,100 Adjusted interest expense $ (55,268 ) $ (41,377 ) $ — $ (10,103 ) $ (106,748 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss) (1) $ 30,773 $ 17,928 $ 2,124 $ (8,073 ) $ 42,752





June 30, 2025 Agency Single-

Family

Credit Multi-Family

Credit

Corporate/

Other Total GAAP interest income $ 69,743 $ 67,506 $ 2,203 $ 1,449 $ 140,901 GAAP interest expense (48,564 ) (48,637 ) — (7,253 ) (104,454 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 21,179 $ 18,869 $ 2,203 $ (5,804 ) $ 36,447 GAAP interest income $ 69,743 $ 67,506 $ 2,203 $ 1,449 $ 140,901 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — (8,429 ) — — (8,429 ) TBA dollar roll income 7 — — — 7 Adjusted interest income $ 69,750 $ 59,077 $ 2,203 $ 1,449 $ 132,479 GAAP interest expense $ (48,564 ) $ (48,637 ) $ — $ (7,253 ) $ (104,454 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — 8,429 — — 8,429 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 3,149 183 — 322 3,654 Adjusted interest expense $ (45,415 ) $ (40,025 ) $ — $ (6,931 ) $ (92,371 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss) (1) $ 24,335 $ 19,052 $ 2,203 $ (5,482 ) $ 40,108





March 31, 2025 Agency Single-

Family

Credit Multi-Family

Credit

Corporate/

Other Total GAAP interest income $ 55,668 $ 67,266 $ 2,605 $ 4,195 $ 129,734 GAAP interest expense (38,367 ) (48,308 ) — (9,961 ) (96,636 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 17,301 $ 18,958 $ 2,605 $ (5,766 ) $ 33,098 GAAP interest income $ 55,668 $ 67,266 $ 2,605 $ 4,195 $ 129,734 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — (6,964 ) — — (6,964 ) Adjusted interest income $ 55,668 $ 60,302 $ 2,605 $ 4,195 $ 122,770 GAAP interest expense $ (38,367 ) $ (48,308 ) $ — $ (9,961 ) $ (96,636 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — 6,964 — — 6,964 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 2,180 258 — 674 3,112 Adjusted interest expense $ (36,187 ) $ (41,086 ) $ — $ (9,287 ) $ (86,560 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss) (1) $ 19,481 $ 19,216 $ 2,605 $ (5,092 ) $ 36,210





December 31, 2024 Agency Single-

Family

Credit Multi-Family

Credit

Corporate/

Other Total GAAP interest income $ 45,054 $ 65,026 $ 2,683 $ 5,490 $ 118,253 GAAP interest expense (34,393 ) (47,054 ) — (10,095 ) (91,542 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 10,661 $ 17,972 $ 2,683 $ (4,605 ) $ 26,711 GAAP interest income $ 45,054 $ 65,026 $ 2,683 $ 5,490 $ 118,253 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — (6,563 ) — — (6,563 ) Adjusted interest income $ 45,054 $ 58,463 $ 2,683 $ 5,490 $ 111,690 GAAP interest expense $ (34,393 ) $ (47,054 ) $ — $ (10,095 ) $ (91,542 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — 6,563 — — 6,563 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 4,243 195 — 1,402 5,840 Adjusted interest expense $ (30,150 ) $ (40,296 ) $ — $ (8,693 ) $ (79,139 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss) (1) $ 14,904 $ 18,167 $ 2,683 $ (3,203 ) $ 32,551





September 30, 2024 Agency Single-

Family

Credit Multi-Family

Credit Corporate/

Other Total GAAP interest income $ 43,260 $ 61,351 $ 2,699 $ 1,051 $ 108,361 GAAP interest expense (35,116 ) (47,641 ) — (5,367 ) (88,124 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 8,144 $ 13,710 $ 2,699 $ (4,316 ) $ 20,237 GAAP interest income $ 43,260 $ 61,351 $ 2,699 $ 1,051 $ 108,361 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — (7,375 ) — — (7,375 ) Adjusted interest income $ 43,260 $ 53,976 $ 2,699 $ 1,051 $ 100,986 GAAP interest expense $ (35,116 ) $ (47,641 ) $ — $ (5,367 ) $ (88,124 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense — 7,375 — — 7,375 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 7,542 545 — 366 8,453 Adjusted interest expense $ (27,574 ) $ (39,721 ) $ — $ (5,001 ) $ (72,296 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss) (1) $ 15,686 $ 14,255 $ 2,699 $ (3,950 ) $ 28,690





(1) Adjusted net interest income (loss) is calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income.

Earnings Available for Distribution

Previously, we presented undepreciated earnings (loss) as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure comparable to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders. Commencing with the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we have discontinued disclosure of undepreciated earnings (loss). Beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we are presenting earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders ("EAD") (and by calculation, EAD per common share) as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure comparable to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders.

When presented in prior periods, undepreciated earnings (loss) was calculated as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding the Company's share in depreciation expense and lease intangible amortization expense, if any, related to operating real estate, net for which an impairment has not been recognized. Over the past few years, we have executed a strategic repositioning of our business through the disposition of certain joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties and acquisition of assets that expand our interest income levels, such as Agency RMBS and business purpose loans. As a result, we believe EAD provides a clearer indication of the current income generating capacity of the Company's business operations than undepreciated earnings (loss) and we present EAD and EAD per common share as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures.

EAD is defined as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding (a) realized and unrealized gains (losses) on our investment portfolio, (b) gains (losses) on derivative instruments (excluding the net interest benefit of interest rate swaps and TBA dollar roll income), (c) impairment of real estate, (d) loss on reclassification of disposal group, (e) other non-recurring gains (losses), (f) depreciation and amortization of operating real estate, (g) non-cash expenses, (h) non-recurring transaction expenses, (i) the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items and (j) EAD attributable to non-controlling interests.

We believe EAD provides management, analysts and investors with additional details regarding our underlying operating results and investment trends by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or non-recurring components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into our operating performance. In addition, EAD serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating our performance and facilitates comparisons to industry peers and period to period. EAD should not be utilized in isolation, nor should it be considered as a substitute for or superior to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders or GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders per basic share. Our presentation of EAD may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. We may add additional reconciling items to our EAD calculation as appropriate.

We view EAD as one measure of our ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. EAD is one factor, but not the exclusive factor, that our Board of Directors uses to determine the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock. Other factors that our Board of Directors may consider when determining the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock include, among others, our earnings and financial condition, capital requirements, maintenance of our REIT qualification, restrictions on making distributions under Maryland law and such other factors as our Board of Directors deems relevant. EAD should not be considered as an indication of our REIT taxable income, a guaranty of our ability to pay dividends, or as a proxy for the amount of dividends we may pay, as EAD excludes certain items that impact our liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders to EAD for the respective periods ended is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

For the Three Months Ended September

30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 32,702 $ (3,486 ) $ 30,285 $ (41,828 ) $ 32,410 Adjustments: Realized losses, net 5,610 3,771 41,100 9,947 1,380 Unrealized (gains) losses, net (54,852 ) (24,614 ) (118,203 ) 131,576 (96,949 ) Losses (gains) on derivative instruments, net (1) 19,172 30,627 49,914 (86,114 ) 69,093 Unrealized losses (gains), net on equity investments (2) 2,860 3,352 1,098 (1,570 ) 1,097 Impairment of real estate 1,619 3,913 3,905 733 7,823 Other losses (gains) (3) 311 (548 ) (775 ) (12,263 ) (21,124 ) Depreciation and amortization of operating real estate 5,936 5,928 5,895 6,879 8,131 Non-cash expenses (4) 2,961 2,561 2,199 2,664 2,531 Transaction expenses (5) 9,233 1,340 6,317 1,885 2,454 Income tax effect of adjustments (336 ) (173 ) 486 (1,478 ) 2,325 EAD adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests (3,225 ) (2,647 ) (4,027 ) 3,747 155 Earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 21,991 $ 20,024 $ 18,194 $ 14,178 $ 9,326 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 90,406 90,324 90,583 90,579 90,582 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders per common share - basic $ 0.36 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.36 EAD per common share - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.10





(1) Excludes net interest benefit of interest rate swaps of approximately $6.1 million, $3.7 million, $3.1 million, $5.8 million and $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Also excludes TBA dollar roll income of approximately $66.2 thousand and $7.0 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. (2) Included in income from equity investments on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) Included in other income on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations and primarily includes non-recurring items such as gains (losses) on sales of real estate, gains (losses) on de-consolidation, gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt, preferred equity premiums resulting from early redemption, property loss insurance proceeds and provision for uncollectible receivables. (4) Includes stock-based compensation and intangible asset amortization. (5) Includes non-recurring expenses such as financing transaction costs and transaction and/or restructuring expenses.

Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share

Adjusted book value per common share is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure calculated by making the following adjustments to GAAP book value: (i) exclude the Company's share of cumulative depreciation and lease intangible amortization expenses related to real estate held at the end of the period for which an impairment has not been recognized, (ii) exclude the cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value and (iii) adjust our amortized cost liabilities that finance our investment portfolio to fair value.

Our rental property portfolio includes fee simple interests in single-family rental homes and joint venture equity interests in multi-family properties owned by Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. By excluding our share of cumulative non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses related to real estate held at the end of the period for which an impairment has not been recognized, adjusted book value reflects the value, at their undepreciated basis, of our single-family rental properties and joint venture equity investments that the Company has determined to be recoverable at the end of the period.

Additionally, in connection with third party ownership of certain of the non-controlling interests in certain of the Consolidated Real Estate VIEs, we record redeemable non-controlling interests as mezzanine equity on our condensed consolidated balance sheets. The holders of the redeemable non-controlling interests may elect to sell their ownership interests to us at fair value once a year, subject to annual minimum and maximum amount limitations, resulting in an adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value that is accounted for by us as an equity transaction in accordance with GAAP. A key component of the estimation of fair value of the redeemable non-controlling interests is the estimated fair value of the multi-family apartment properties held by the applicable Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. However, because the corresponding real estate assets are not reported at fair value and thus not adjusted to reflect unrealized gains or losses in our condensed consolidated financial statements, the cumulative adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value directly affects our GAAP book value. By excluding the cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value, adjusted book value more closely aligns the accounting treatment applied to these real estate assets and reflects our joint venture equity investment at its undepreciated basis.

The substantial majority of our remaining assets are financial or similar instruments that are carried at fair value in accordance with the fair value option in our condensed consolidated financial statements. However, unlike our use of the fair value option for these assets, certain CDOs issued by our residential loan securitizations, certain senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures that finance our investments are carried at amortized cost in our condensed consolidated financial statements. By adjusting these financing instruments to fair value, adjusted book value reflects the Company's net equity in investments on a comparable fair value basis.

We believe that the presentation of adjusted book value per common share provides a useful measure for investors and us as it provides a consistent measure of our value, allows management to effectively consider our financial position and facilitates the comparison of our financial performance to that of our peers.

A reconciliation of GAAP book value to adjusted book value and calculation of adjusted book value per common share as of the dates indicated is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

September

30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 Company's stockholders' equity $ 1,390,777 $ 1,381,203 $ 1,401,946 $ 1,394,720 $ 1,444,147 Preferred stock liquidation preference (559,642 ) (558,498 ) (554,110 ) (554,110 ) (554,110 ) GAAP book value 831,135 822,705 847,836 840,610 890,037 Add: Cumulative depreciation expense on real estate (1) 26,357 25,170 22,989 20,837 19,180 Cumulative amortization of lease intangibles related to real estate (1) 4,620 4,620 4,620 4,620 4,903 Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value 54,782 49,574 46,011 40,675 48,282 Adjustment of amortized cost liabilities to fair value 20,481 24,153 22,488 30,619 21,961 Adjusted book value $ 937,375 $ 926,222 $ 943,944 $ 937,361 $ 984,363 Common shares outstanding 90,308 90,314 90,529 90,575 90,579 GAAP book value per common share (2) $ 9.20 $ 9.11 $ 9.37 $ 9.28 $ 9.83 Adjusted book value per common share (3) $ 10.38 $ 10.26 $ 10.43 $ 10.35 $ 10.87





(1) Represents cumulative adjustments for the Company's share of depreciation expense and amortization of lease intangibles related to real estate held as of the end of the period presented for which an impairment has not been recognized. (2) GAAP book value per common share is calculated using the GAAP book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated. (3) Adjusted book value per common share is calculated using the adjusted book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated.

Equity Investments in Multi-Family Entities

We own joint venture equity investments in entities that own multi-family properties. We determined that these joint venture entities are VIEs and that we are the primary beneficiary of these VIEs, resulting in consolidation of the VIEs, including their assets, liabilities, income and expenses, in our condensed consolidated financial statements with non-controlling interests for the third-party ownership of the joint ventures' membership interests.

The Company repositioned its business through the opportunistic disposition over time of certain of the Company's joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties and reallocation of its capital away from such assets to its targeted assets. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2025, the Company determined that certain joint venture equity investments meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale and the assets and liabilities of the respective Consolidated VIEs are reported in assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale.

We also own a preferred equity investment in a VIE that owns a multi-family property and for which, as of September 30, 2025, the Company is the primary beneficiary, resulting in consolidation of the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the VIE in our condensed consolidated financial statements with a non-controlling interest for the third-party ownership of the VIE's membership interests.

A reconciliation of our net equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to our condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2025 is shown below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,147 Real estate, net 469,764 Assets of disposal group held for sale (1) 1,383 Other assets 16,251 Total assets $ 490,545 Mortgages payable on real estate, net $ 362,747 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale (1) 78 Other liabilities 10,563 Total liabilities $ 373,388 Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs $ 13,713 Less: Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value (54,782 ) Non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs (464 ) Non-controlling interest in disposal group held for sale 627 Net equity investment (2) $ 158,063



