Teekay Corporation Ltd. Third Quarter 2025 Update

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported an update for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The update and Teekay Group’s earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 55 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

