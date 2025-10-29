Absci to Report Business Updates and Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results on November 12, 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biotech company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative AI, today announced the company will report business updates and financial and operating results for the third quarter 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Absci management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its business developments, financial and operating results, and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics. These include ABS-101, a potentially best-in-class antibody to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as other indications, and ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern baldness. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

