Mister Car Wash Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenues increased 6%

Comparable-store sales increased 3.1%

Unlimited Wash Club® (“UWC”) memberships increased 6%

Opened 5 new greenfield locations

Reiterates full year 2025 outlook

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MCW), the nation’s leading car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We delivered a solid third quarter performance, underscoring the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our business model, and the dedication of our team,” said John Lai, Chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “I’m pleased to report that we posted our tenth consecutive quarter of comparable-store sales growth. In addition, we delivered robust margin expansion, generated strong free cash flow, and—after the close of the third quarter—completed the acquisition of five stores in Lubbock, TX, significantly expanding our presence in this market. With exciting growth opportunities ahead, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, investing in innovation, and building both our brand and our team—all while delivering the industry’s premier car wash experience.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net revenues increased 6% to $263.4 million, up from $249.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Comparable-store sales increased 3.1% during the quarter.

UWC sales represented 77% of total wash sales compared to 74% in the third quarter of 2024.

Ended the quarter with over 2.2 million UWC members representing a year-over-year increase of 117 thousand members or 6%.

Opened 5 new greenfield locations, bringing the total net number of car wash locations operated to 527 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 5% compared to 501 car wash locations as of September 30, 2024.

Net income and net income per diluted share were $27.4 million and $0.08, respectively.

Adjusted net income ( 1) and adjusted net income per diluted share ( 1) were $36.4 million and $0.11, respectively.

and adjusted net income per diluted share were $36.4 million and $0.11, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 10% to $86.8 million from $78.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Nine Month 2025 Highlights:

Net revenues increased 6% to $790.5 million, up from $743.6 million in the prior year.

Comparable-store sales increased 3.4%.

Opened 13 new greenfield locations.

Net income and net income per diluted share were $83.0 million and $0.25, respectively.

Adjusted net income ( 1) and adjusted net income per diluted share ( 1) were $108.0 million and $0.33, respectively.

and adjusted net income per diluted share were $108.0 million and $0.33, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 7% to $259.5 million from $242.7 million in 2024.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations disclosures included below in this press release.

Location Count

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 Beginning location count 522 491 514 Greenfield locations opened 5 10 13 Ending location count 527 501 527



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $35.7 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $67.5 million as of December 31, 2024. There were no borrowings under the Company’s Revolving Commitment as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $225.7 million compared to $198.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Free cash flow ( 2) totaled $47.1 million compared to $(61.1) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

totaled $47.1 million compared to $(61.1) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures(2) totaled $202.0 million compared to $174.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Sale-Leasebacks and Rent Expense:

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company had one sale-leaseback transaction involving one car wash location for aggregate consideration of $5.0 million.

With 477 car wash leases as of September 30, 2025, versus 447 car wash leases as of September 30, 2024, rent expense, net increased 11% to $30.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Subsequent Event:

On October 20, 2025, the Company acquired five locations in Lubbock, Texas. The transaction expands the Company’s footprint in the Lubbock market from four to nine convenient locations, establishing a leading market position across the city. The Company expects a seamless transition for customers and team members, ensuring continued access to fast, friendly, and reliable car wash services.



2025 Outlook

The Company reiterates the guidance previously provided for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025:

2025 Outlook Net revenues $1,046 to $1,054 million Comparable-store sales growth % 1.5% to 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA $338 to $342 million Adjusted net income $140 to $143 million Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.42 to $0.43 Interest expense, net $61 million Rent expense, net Approx. $123 million Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted, full year Approx. 332 million New greenfield locations Approx. 30 Capital expenditures (3) $255 to $275 million Sale leasebacks $40 to $50 million

(2) Free cash flow and Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations disclosures included below in this press release.

(3) Total capital expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2025 are expected to consist of approximately $205 million to $220 million of new store growth capital expenditures and $50 million to $55 million of other capital expenditures related to store-level maintenance, productivity improvements and the integration of acquired locations.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and to provide a business update is scheduled for today, October 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/ .

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/ for 90 days.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCW) operates approximately 525 locations and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more, visit www.mistercarwash.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense, (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, debt refinancing costs, and other nonrecurring charges.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense, (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition expenses, non-cash rent expense, debt refinancing costs, and other nonrecurring charges.

Beginning in 2025, the Company has made certain changes to its definitions for adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share that impact the comparability of the metrics to prior periods. Specifically, the Company will no longer include non-cash rent expense in its reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income. Adjusted net income is defined as net income before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, debt refinancing costs, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to net income. Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as diluted net income per share before (gain) loss on sale of assets, net, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition expenses, debt refinancing costs, other nonrecurring charges, income tax impact of stock award exercises and the tax impact of adjustments to basic net income per share.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment in a period. Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures is defined as operating cash flows less purchases of maintenance property and equipment.

Management believes the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company’s operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company’s presentation of the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material.

Management believes that the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures are helpful in highlighting trends in the Company’s core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates, and capital investments. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation; to supplement U.S. GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies; to make budgeting decisions, and because the Company’s credit agreement uses measures similar to adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s compliance with certain covenants.

The Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, for example, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: the Company’s cash expenditure or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; the Company’s cash requirements for the Company’s working capital needs; the interest expense and the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s debt, cash requirements for replacement of assets that are being depreciated and amortized, and the impact of certain cash charges or cash receipts resulting from matters management does not find indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations. Free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow also have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments or payments made for business acquisitions.

The Company is not providing a reconciliation of the 2025 outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our inability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow the number of UWC members; our failure to acquire, or open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; our inability to successfully implement our growth strategies; risks related to credit card and debit card payments; economic decline and factors impacting consumer spending; inflation and supply chain disruption; difficulty hiring and retaining qualified personnel; lease-related liabilities; indebtedness; various laws and regulations; environmental laws; data security and privacy risks; intellectual property protection; stockholder control concentration; and stock price volatility.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our inability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow the number of UWC members, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and rate of growth; our failure to acquire, or open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner, and enter into new markets or leverage new technologies, may materially and adversely affect our competitive advantage or financial performance; our inability to successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all; we are subject to a number of risks and regulations related to credit card and debit card payments we accept; an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as natural disasters and fluctuations in inflation, may affect consumer purchases, reduce demand for our services and materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; inflation, supply chain disruption and other increased operating costs could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; our locations may experience difficulty hiring and retaining qualified personnel, resulting in higher labor costs; we lease or sublease the land and buildings where a number of our locations are situated, which could expose us to possible liabilities and losses; our indebtedness could adversely affect our financial health and competitive position; our business is subject to various laws and regulations and changes in such laws and regulations, or failure to comply with existing or future laws and regulations, may result in litigation, investigation or claims by third parties or employees that could adversely affect our business; our locations are subject to certain environmental laws and regulations; we are subject to data security and privacy risks that could negatively impact our results of operations or reputation; we may be unable to adequately protect, and we may incur significant costs in enforcing or defending, our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; stockholders’ ability to influence corporate matters may be limited because a small number of stockholders beneficially own a substantial amount of our common stock and continue to have substantial control over us; our stock price may be volatile or may decline regardless of our operating performance, resulting in substantial losses for investors purchasing shares of our common stock; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at www.mistercarwash.com .

Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenues $ 263,417 $ 249,329 $ 790,488 $ 743,555 Costs and expenses Cost of labor and chemicals 76,581 73,617 227,460 217,966 Other store operating expenses 109,531 102,607 328,048 298,953 General and administrative 22,693 25,436 72,465 80,058 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net 2,759 (1,916 ) 3,549 (552 ) Total costs and expenses 211,564 199,744 631,522 596,425 Operating income 51,853 49,585 158,966 147,130 Other (income) expense Interest expense, net 14,054 20,653 45,249 60,931 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1,882 Other income — — (21 ) (5,189 ) Total other expense, net 14,054 20,653 45,228 57,624 Income before taxes 37,799 28,932 113,738 89,506 Income tax provision 10,388 6,590 30,732 28,436 Net income $ 27,411 $ 22,342 $ 83,006 $ 61,070 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Gain (loss) on interest rate swap (266 ) — 84 — Total comprehensive income $ 27,145 $ 22,342 $ 83,090 $ 61,070 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 327,389,467 321,917,525 325,728,763 319,067,596 Diluted 332,359,175 329,299,326 331,899,189 329,222,641





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 83,006 $ 61,070 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 65,055 61,038 Stock-based compensation expense 19,893 18,843 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net 3,549 (552 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,882 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 865 961 Non-cash lease expense 41,198 36,557 Deferred income tax 28,785 25,842 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (1,888 ) 3,469 Other receivables 1,372 (7,012 ) Inventory, net 344 3,461 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,509 (605 ) Accounts payable 7,692 11,629 Accrued expenses 7,242 11,850 Deferred revenue 2,704 1,954 Operating lease liability (35,875 ) (31,811 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 282 264 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 225,733 $ 198,840 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (178,654 ) (259,896 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,851 36,431 Net cash used in investing activities $ (171,803 ) $ (223,465 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee plans 4,116 3,742 Payments for repurchases of common stock — (19,290 ) Proceeds from debt borrowings — 925,000 Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 186,000 Payments on debt borrowings (89,307 ) (903,513 ) Payments on revolving line of credit — (164,000 ) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs — (5,257 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (585 ) (552 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (85,776 ) $ 22,130 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash during period (31,846 ) (2,495 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,612 19,119 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,766 $ 16,624 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 35,652 16,478 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 114 146 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 35,766 $ 16,624 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 46,730 $ 60,436 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,296 $ 2,267 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment in accounts payable $ 9,285 $ 17,352 Property and equipment accrued in other accrued expenses $ 3,817 $ — Stock option exercise proceeds in other receivables $ — $ 1





Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,652 $ 67,463 Accounts receivable, net 2,679 791 Other receivables 14,451 13,518 Inventory, net 5,384 5,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,598 11,590 Total current assets 68,764 99,090 Property and equipment, net 915,508 814,600 Operating lease right of use assets, net 901,631 924,896 Other intangible assets, net 111,119 112,507 Goodwill 1,134,734 1,134,734 Other assets 11,174 15,969 Total assets $ 3,142,930 $ 3,101,796 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 36,084 $ 30,020 Accrued payroll and related expenses 30,164 27,116 Other accrued expenses 37,626 39,162 Current maturities of long-term debt — 6,920 Current maturities of operating lease liability 52,330 48,986 Current maturities of finance lease liability 857 804 Deferred revenue 36,664 33,960 Total current liabilities 193,725 186,968 Long-term debt, net 827,231 909,094 Operating lease liability 871,296 890,613 Financing lease liability 12,575 13,262 Deferred tax liabilities, net 130,554 101,741 Other long-term liabilities 2,392 1,766 Total liabilities 2,037,773 2,103,444 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

327,532,052 and 323,693,863 shares outstanding as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3,281 3,242 Additional paid-in capital 853,940 830,264 Accumulated other comprehensive income 84 — Retained earnings 247,852 164,846 Total stockholders’ equity 1,105,157 998,352 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,142,930 $ 3,101,796





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 27,411 $ 22,342 $ 83,006 $ 61,070 Interest expense, net 14,054 20,653 45,249 60,931 Income tax provision 10,388 6,590 30,732 28,436 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,400 21,182 65,055 61,038 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net 2,759 (1,916 ) 3,549 (552 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,601 6,774 20,991 20,367 Acquisition expenses 1,201 863 3,814 1,976 Non-cash rent expense 1,647 1,560 5,265 4,542 Debt refinancing costs — — — 1,882 Employee retention credit — — — (5,189 ) Other 331 756 1,826 8,167 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,792 $ 78,804 $ 259,487 $ 242,668





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income Net income $ 27,411 $ 22,342 $ 83,006 $ 61,070 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net 2,759 (1,916 ) 3,549 (552 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,601 6,774 20,991 20,367 Acquisition expenses 1,201 863 3,814 1,976 Non-cash rent expense(1) 1,647 1,560 5,265 4,542 Debt refinancing costs — — — 1,882 Employee retention credit — — — (5,189 ) Other 331 756 1,826 8,167 Income tax impact of stock award exercises 445 4 1,238 6,006 Tax impact of adjustments to net income(2) (2,698 ) (1,567 ) (7,628 ) (6,083 ) Adjusted net income, as defined through 2024 $ 37,697 $ 28,816 $ 112,061 $ 92,186 Non-cash rent expense(1) (1,647 ) (1,560 ) (5,265 ) (4,542 ) Tax impact of adjustments to net income(2) 388 240 1,227 622 Adjusted net income, as defined beginning 2025 $ 36,438 $ 27,496 $ 108,023 $ 88,266 Diluted adjusted net income per Share, as defined through 2024 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Diluted adjusted net income per Share, as defined beginning 2025 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 332,359,175 329,299,326 331,899,189 329,222,641

(1) Non-cash rent expense was included in the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for periods prior to fiscal 2025. Beginning in fiscal 2025, such expenses will no longer be included in the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share.

(2) Tax impacts of adjustments to net income were adjusted prior to and beginning in 2025 for changes in expenses adjusting net income.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 225,733 $ 198,840 Adjustments: Purchases of property and equipment (178,654 ) (259,896 ) Free cash flow $ 47,079 $ (61,056 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures Net cash provided by operating activities $ 225,733 $ 198,840 Adjustments: Purchases of maintenance property and equipment (23,717 ) (24,624 ) Free cash flow excluding growth capital expenditures $ 202,016 $ 174,216



