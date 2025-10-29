United States Lime & Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: USLM) today reported third quarter 2025 results: The Company’s revenues in the third quarter 2025 were $102.0 million, compared to $89.4 million in the third quarter 2024, an increase of $12.6 million, or 14.1%. For the first nine months 2025, the Company’s revenues were $284.8 million, compared to $237.7 million in the first nine months 2024, an increase of $47.1 million, or 19.8%. The increases in revenues in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, compared to the comparable 2024 periods, resulted from increases in sales volumes and average selling prices of the Company’s lime and limestone products. The increases in sales volumes for the 2025 periods were principally due to the Company’s construction, environmental, and steel customers, partially offset by decreases in sales volume to the Company’s oil and gas services customers.

The Company’s gross profit was $52.2 million in the third quarter 2025, compared to $43.1 million in the third quarter 2024, an increase of $9.1 million, or 21.1%. The Company’s gross profit in the first nine months 2025 was $140.2 million, compared to $108.5 million in the first nine months 2024, an increase of $31.7 million, or 29.2%. The increases in gross profit in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, compared to the comparable 2024 periods, resulted primarily from the increases in revenues discussed above.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $5.9 million in the third quarter 2025, compared to $5.0 million in the third quarter 2024, an increase of $1.0 million, or 19.1%. SG&A expenses were $18.4 million in the first nine months 2025, compared to $14.7 million in the first nine months 2024, an increase of $3.7 million, or 25.0%. The increases in SG&A expenses in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, compared to the comparable 2024 periods, were primarily due to increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation.

Other (income) expense, net was $3.4 million and $9.6 million income in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, compared to $3.1 million and $8.4 million income in the third quarter and first nine months 2024, reflecting increases of $0.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The increases in other (income) expense, net for the third quarter and first nine months 2025, compared to the comparable 2024 periods, were primarily due to interest earned on higher average balances of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company reported net income of $38.8 million ($1.35 per share diluted) and $103.7 million ($3.61 per share diluted) in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, compared to $33.4 million ($1.16 per share diluted) and $81.8 million ($2.85 per share diluted) in the third quarter and first nine months 2024, reflecting increases of $5.4 million, or 16.3%, and $21.9 million, or 26.7%, respectively.

“We are pleased with the Company’s continued strong financial performance in the third quarter 2025. Demand from our construction customers remained solid, supported by the construction of large data centers in the regions that we serve,” said Timothy W. Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we anticipate a more mixed demand picture, with ongoing data center construction demand being partially offset by softer demand from some of the other industries that we serve,” Mr. Byrne added.

Dividend

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company’s common stock. This dividend is payable on December 12, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2025.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction (including highway, road and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture (including poultry producers), and oil and gas services industries. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC (DBA Carthage Crushed Limestone), Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company-Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company-St. Clair, and U.S. Lime Company-Transportation. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Lime Company-O & G, LLC, has royalty and non-operated working interests in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas, in the Barnett Shale Formation.

Any statements contained in this News Release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to demand, that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables Follow)



United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INCOME STATEMENTS Revenues $ 102,016 $ 89,427 $ 284,787 $ 237,659 Cost of revenues 49,827 46,314 144,564 129,117 Gross profit $ 52,189 $ 43,113 $ 140,223 $ 108,542 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,927 4,976 18,378 14,706 Operating profit $ 46,262 $ 38,137 $ 121,845 $ 93,836 Other (income) expense, net (3,416 ) (3,061 ) (9,605 ) (8,387 ) Income tax expense 10,896 7,845 27,724 20,374 Net income $ 38,782 $ 33,353 $ 103,726 $ 81,849 Income per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.17 $ 3.62 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.16 $ 3.61 $ 2.85 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 28,639 28,594 28,633 28,574 Diluted 28,738 28,727 28,730 28,683 Cash dividends per share of common stock $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 BALANCE SHEETS Assets: Current assets $ 440,286 $ 354,782 Property, plant and equipment, net 207,912 182,891 Other non-current assets 4,606 5,490 Total assets $ 652,804 $ 543,163 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities $ 23,146 $ 16,962 Deferred tax liabilities, net 23,414 23,659 Other long-term liabilities 3,975 4,801 Stockholders’ equity 602,269 497,741 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 652,804 $ 543,163





Contact: Timothy W. Byrne (972) 991-8400



