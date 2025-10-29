Teladoc Health Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (“Third Quarter 2025”). Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the three months ended September 30, 2024 (“Third Quarter 2024”).

Highlights

Third Quarter 2025 revenue of $626.4 million, down 2% year-over-year

Third Quarter 2025 net loss of $49.5 million, or $0.28 per share

Third Quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $69.9 million, down 16% year-over-year

Integrated Care segment revenue of $389.5 million, up 2% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0%

BetterHelp segment revenue of $236.9 million, down 8% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.6%



“In the third quarter, we again delivered consolidated revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the upper half of our guidance ranges, reflecting consistent execution along with our steadfast commitment to serving our clients and members,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health. “Looking ahead we remain focused on advancing important work across each of our strategic priorities, including growth initiatives to drive greater value and impact within our Integrated Care segment and the ongoing rollout of insurance acceptance in BetterHelp.”

Key Financial Data ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 626,439 $ 640,508 (2 )% $ 1,887,708 $ 1,929,083 (2 )% Net loss $ (49,507 ) $ (33,276 ) (49 )% $ (175,179 ) $ (952,836 ) 82 % Net loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.19 ) (47 )% $ (1.00 ) $ (5.61 ) 82 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 69,909 $ 83,255 (16 )% $ 197,313 $ 235,876 (16 )%

See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.

Third Quarter 2025

Revenue decreased 2% to $626.4 million from $640.5 million in Third Quarter 2024. Access fees revenue decreased 6% to $520.9 million and other revenue increased 24% to $105.5 million. U.S. revenue decreased 5% to $509.8 million and International revenue increased 12% to $116.7 million.

Integrated Care segment revenue increased 2% to $389.5 million in Third Quarter 2025 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 8% to $236.9 million.

Net loss totaled $49.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for Third Quarter 2025, compared to $33.3 million, or $0.19 per share, for Third Quarter 2024. Results for Third Quarter 2025 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $12.6 million, or $0.07 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $17.0 million, or $0.10 per share pre-tax, and amortization of intangibles of $85.8 million, or $0.48 per share pre-tax. Net loss for Third Quarter 2025 also included $2.0 million, or $0.01 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs related to severance costs and costs associated with office space reductions.

The non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in Third Quarter 2025 was the result of the fair value of the Integrated Care segment being less than its carrying value at the time of the acquisition of Telecare Australia Pty Ltd ("Telecare").

Results for Third Quarter 2024 included amortization of intangibles of $86.9 million, or $0.51 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $34.0 million, or $0.20 per share pre-tax, and $3.6 million, or $0.02 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs primarily related to severance payments and costs associated with office space reductions.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 16% to $69.9 million, compared to $83.3 million for Third Quarter 2024. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $66.1 million in Third Quarter 2025 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 75% to $3.8 million in Third Quarter 2025.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue decreased 2% to $1,887.7 million from $1,929.1 million in the first nine months of 2024. Access fees revenue decreased 6% to $1,570.3 million and other revenue increased 23% to $317.4 million. U.S. revenue decreased 4% to $1,554.4 million and International revenue increased 9% to $333.3 million.

Integrated Care segment revenue increased 3% to $1,170.5 million in the first nine months of 2025 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 9% to $717.2 million.

Net loss totaled $175.2 million, or $1.00 per share, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $952.8 million, or $5.61 per share, for the first nine months of 2024. Results for the first nine months of 2025 included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $71.8 million, or $0.41 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $64.5 million, or $0.37 per share pre-tax, and amortization of intangibles of $258.7 million, or $1.47 per share pre-tax. Net loss for the first nine months of 2025 also included $12.0 million, or $0.07 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs related to severance costs and costs associated with office space reductions. These items were partially offset by a discrete tax benefit of $20.1 million, or $0.11 per share, related to the completion of a research and development tax credit study and a tax benefit of $11.1 million, or $0.06 per share, related to the current year's acquisitions.

The non-cash goodwill impairment charges recorded in the first nine months of 2025 were the result of the fair value of the Integrated Care segment being less than its carrying value at the time of the acquisitions of Catapult Health, LLC and Telecare.

Results for the first nine months of 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $790.0 million, or $4.65 per share pre-tax, amortization of intangibles of $276.8 million, or $1.63 per share pre-tax, stock-based compensation expense of $118.5 million, or $0.70 per share pre-tax, and $14.8 million, or $0.09 per share pre-tax, of restructuring costs primarily related to severance payments.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 16% to $197.3 million, compared to $235.9 million for the first nine months of 2024. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $173.9 million in the first nine months of 2025 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 58% to $23.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations was $99.3 million in Third Quarter 2025, compared to $110.2 million in Third Quarter 2024, and was $206.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $207.8 million in the first nine months of 2024. Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (together, “Capex”) were $31.3 million in Third Quarter 2025, compared to $31.1 million in Third Quarter 2024, and were $93.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $94.4 million for the first nine months of 2024. Free cash flow was $67.9 million in Third Quarter 2025, compared to $79.0 million in Third Quarter 2024, and was $113.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $113.4 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Financial Outlook

The outlook provided below is based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today.

For the full year of 2025, we expect:

Full Year 2025 Outlook Range Revenue $2,510 - $2,539 million Adjusted EBITDA $270 - $287 million Net loss per share ($1.25) - ($1.10) Free Cash Flow $170 - $185 million U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 101.5 - 102.5 million Integrated Care Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) 2.4% - 3.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0% - 15.4% BetterHelp Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) (9.2%) - (8.0%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.8% - 4.6%





For the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect:

4Q 2025 Outlook Range Revenue $622 - $652 million Adjusted EBITDA $73 - $90 million Net loss per share ($0.25) - ($0.10) U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 101.5 - 102.5 million Integrated Care Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) 1.0% - 5.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.3% - 16.8% BetterHelp Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) (8.8%) - (3.8%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.5% - 8.6%

See note (2) in the Notes section that follows.

Earnings Conference Call

The Third Quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code #609817. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=90432. A live audio webcast will also be available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at www.teladochealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the information under the caption “Financial Outlook” and statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members, BetterHelp paying users or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, initiatives to improve our efficiency and competitiveness, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings, including our ability to effectively compete; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or the loss of a significant number of members or BetterHelp paying users; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; (viii) the success of our initiatives to improve our efficiency and competitiveness; and (ix) imposed and threatened tariffs by the United States and its trading partners, and any resulting disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 626,439 $ 640,508 $ 1,887,708 $ 1,929,083 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below) 187,179 179,745 574,545 562,342 Advertising and marketing 167,985 177,462 503,717 531,061 Sales 48,209 47,465 146,853 152,267 Technology and development 67,572 72,383 206,314 230,522 General and administrative 102,581 114,245 323,469 335,494 Goodwill impairments 12,625 — 71,763 790,000 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 1,931 457 6,777 1,287 Restructuring costs 1,950 3,580 11,989 14,753 Amortization of intangible assets 85,757 86,906 258,725 276,825 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,612 2,666 10,514 7,203 Total costs and expenses 678,401 684,909 2,114,666 2,901,754 Loss from operations (51,962 ) (44,401 ) (226,958 ) (972,671 ) Interest income (7,081 ) (15,326 ) (29,819 ) (42,840 ) Interest expense 4,526 5,660 14,764 16,957 Other expense (income), net 815 (2,239 ) (9,991 ) (1,306 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (50,222 ) (32,496 ) (201,912 ) (945,482 ) Provision for income taxes (715 ) 780 (26,733 ) 7,354 Net loss $ (49,507 ) $ (33,276 ) $ (175,179 ) $ (952,836 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (5.61 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 176,934,781 171,496,282 175,678,949 169,824,993

Stock-based Compensation Summary



Compensation expense for stock-based awards was classified as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) $ 509 $ 1,075 $ 1,588 $ 3,782 Advertising and marketing 1,083 3,856 3,888 11,023 Sales 3,156 5,204 11,009 20,124 Technology and development 4,129 8,152 14,161 27,134 General and administrative 8,119 15,760 33,857 56,416 Total stock-based compensation expense (3) $ 16,996 $ 34,047 $ 64,503 $ 118,479

See note (3) in the Notes section that follows.



Revenues Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue by Type Access Fees $ 520,907 $ 555,275 (6 )% $ 1,570,346 $ 1,672,097 (6 )% Other 105,532 85,233 24 % 317,362 256,986 23 % Total Revenue $ 626,439 $ 640,508 (2 )% $ 1,887,708 $ 1,929,083 (2 )% Revenue by Geography U.S. Revenue $ 509,774 $ 536,161 (5 )% $ 1,554,433 $ 1,624,563 (4 )% International Revenue 116,665 104,347 12 % 333,275 304,520 9 % Total Revenue $ 626,439 $ 640,508 (2 )% $ 1,887,708 $ 1,929,083 (2 )%



Summary Operating Metrics

Consolidated Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change

Total Visits 4.1 4.1 1 % 12.7 12.9 (1 )%





Integrated Care As of September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 Change U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 102.5 93.9 9 % Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4) 1.165 1.179 (1 )%





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change

Average Monthly Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5) $ 1.27 $ 1.36 (7 )% $ 1.27 $ 1.37 (7 )%









BetterHelp Average for Average for Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change BetterHelp Paying Users (6) 0.382 0.398 (4)% 0.389 0.407 (4)%

See notes (2), (4), (5), and (6) in the Notes section that follows.

Operating Results by Segment (see note (7) in the Notes section that follows)

The following table presents operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Integrated Care Revenue $ 389,538 $ 383,666 2 % $ 1,170,516 $ 1,138,198 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,068 $ 68,039 (3 )% $ 173,897 $ 179,741 (3 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 17.0 % 17.7 % 14.9 % 15.8 % BetterHelp Therapy Services $ 231,803 $ 250,588 (7 )% $ 701,644 $ 773,373 (9 )% Other Wellness Services 5,098 6,254 (18 )% 15,548 17,512 (11 )% Total Revenue $ 236,901 $ 256,842 (8 )% $ 717,192 $ 790,885 (9 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,841 $ 15,216 (75 )% $ 23,416 $ 56,135 (58 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 1.6 % 5.9 % 3.3 % 7.1 %





TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (175,179 ) $ (952,836 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Goodwill impairments 71,763 790,000 Amortization of intangible assets 258,725 276,825 Depreciation of property and equipment 10,514 7,203 Amortization of right-of-use assets 7,973 7,144 Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts (481 ) 2,199 Stock-based compensation 64,503 118,479 Deferred income taxes (31,449 ) 611 Other, net 3,272 5,212 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,664 3,675 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,326 ) 2,849 Inventory (1,039 ) (8,328 ) Other assets 6,391 1,439 Accounts payable 16,256 (5,851 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,247 ) 13,980 Accrued compensation (4,795 ) (35,943 ) Deferred revenue (9,777 ) (10,456 ) Operating lease liabilities (10,249 ) (8,088 ) Other liabilities (3,904 ) (336 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 206,615 207,778 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,274 ) (4,658 ) Capitalized software development costs (86,862 ) (89,750 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment 740 — Acquisitions accounted for as business combinations, net of cash acquired (81,904 ) — Asset acquisition resulting in net intangible assets (29,569 ) — Payments for investments (27,875 ) — Other, net 60 — Net cash used in investing activities (231,684 ) (94,408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 81 2,711 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,901 3,721 Repayment of convertible senior notes (550,629 ) — Payment of credit facility issuance costs (4,109 ) — Other, net — (178 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (552,756 ) 6,254 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (577,825 ) 119,624 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 5,747 567 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,298,327 1,123,675 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 726,249 $ 1,243,866





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 726,249 $ 1,298,327 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,868 and $5,134 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 210,757 214,146 Inventories 39,904 38,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,849 113,296 Total current assets 1,092,759 1,663,907 Property and equipment, net 26,916 29,487 Goodwill 283,190 283,190 Intangible assets, net 1,336,653 1,431,360 Operating lease—right-of-use assets 32,365 27,092 Other assets 106,664 81,488 Total assets $ 2,878,547 $ 3,516,524 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,198 $ 33,130 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 205,898 202,157 Accrued compensation 76,848 76,229 Deferred revenue—current 70,146 79,296 Convertible senior notes, net—current — 550,723 Total current liabilities 405,090 941,535 Other liabilities 4,237 720 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 37,799 32,135 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,204 9,786 Deferred taxes, net 34,058 49,851 Convertible senior notes, net—non-current 994,044 991,418 Total liabilities 1,486,432 2,025,445 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 177,349,640 shares and 173,405,016 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 177 173 Additional paid-in capital 17,831,624 17,759,194 Accumulated deficit (16,405,079 ) (16,229,900 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,607 ) (38,388 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,392,115 1,491,079 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,878,547 $ 3,516,524

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before provision for income taxes; other expense (income), net; interest income; interest expense; depreciation of property and equipment; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring costs; acquisition, integration, and transformation cost; goodwill impairments; and stock-based compensation.

Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs.

Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and does not reflect other expense (income), net, interest income, or interest expense;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect goodwill impairment charges; and





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.



In addition, although amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

Outlook in millions (8) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2025 Net loss $ (49,507 ) $ (33,276 ) $ (175,179 ) $ (952,836 ) $(45) - (18) $(220) - (194) Add: Provision for income taxes (715 ) 780 (26,733 ) 7,354 Other expense (income), net 815 (2,239 ) (9,991 ) (1,306 ) Interest expense 4,526 5,660 14,764 16,957 Interest income (7,081 ) (15,326 ) (29,819 ) (42,840 ) Depreciation of property and equipment 2,612 2,666 10,514 7,203 Amortization of intangible assets 85,757 86,906 258,725 276,825 Restructuring costs 1,950 3,580 11,989 14,753 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 1,931 457 6,777 1,287 Goodwill impairments 12,625 — 71,763 790,000 Stock-based compensation 16,996 34,047 64,503 118,479 Total Adjustments 119,416 116,531 372,492 1,188,712 91 - 135 464 - 507 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,909 $ 83,255 $ 197,313 $ 235,876 $73 - 90 $270 - 287 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Integrated Care $ 66,068 $ 68,039 $ 173,897 $ 179,741 BetterHelp 3,841 15,216 23,416 56,135 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,909 $ 83,255 $ 197,313 $ 235,876

See note (8) in the Notes section that follows.

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Outlook (9) September 30, September 30, Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 99,264 $ 110,175 $ 206,615 $ 207,778 $299 - 309 Capital expenditures (2,280 ) (1,597 ) (6,274 ) (4,658 ) Capitalized software development costs (29,038 ) (29,551 ) (86,862 ) (89,750 ) Capex (31,318 ) (31,148 ) (93,136 ) (94,408 ) (129) - (124) Free Cash Flow $ 67,946 $ 79,027 $ 113,479 $ 113,370 $170 - 185

See note (9) in the Notes section that follows.

Notes:

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.



Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.



Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of the applicable period.



Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.



BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period, including both those who pay directly out-of-pocket and those who utilize their insurance coverage.



We have two segments: Integrated Care and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.



We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide an outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as impairments, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.



We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash from operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.



