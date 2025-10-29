MYR Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Results

THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its third quarter and first nine months 2025 financial results.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2025

Quarterly revenues of $950.4 million

Record quarterly net income of $32.1 million, or $2.05 per diluted share

Record quarterly EBITDA of $62.7 million

Backlog of $2.66 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our third quarter performance resulted in quarterly revenues of $950 million and year-over-year increases in net income, consolidated gross profit, gross margin, and EBITDA.” Mr. Swartz continued, “By enhancing relationships with our preferred customers and expanding work in our core markets, we continue to capitalize on strong long-term growth opportunities. The accelerating pace of electrification, future project demand, load growth, and the need for resilient infrastructure are driving investment in electrical infrastructure, which positions us well for continued success in the future."

Third Quarter Results

MYR reported third quarter 2025 revenues of $950.4 million, an increase of $62.4 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $503.4 million, an increase of $21.5 million, from the third quarter of 2024, due to an increase of $16.3 million in revenue on transmission projects and an increase of $5.2 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $447.0 million, an increase of $40.8 million, from the third quarter of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $111.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $77.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.8 percent for the third quarter of 2025 from 8.7 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the third quarter of 2024 being negatively impacted by certain T&D clean energy projects and a C&I project. In the third quarter of 2025, gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders and favorable job closeouts. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with project inefficiencies, unfavorable change orders and inclement weather. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 0.6 percent and 3.9 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $65.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth. These increases were partially offset by $1.1 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the third quarter of 2024, that did not recur.

Interest expense decreased to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The period-over-period decrease was primarily due to lower interest rates and lower average outstanding debt balances during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 28.3 percent, compared to an income tax benefit of $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 42.5 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to lower permanent difference items mostly associated with deductibility limits of contingent compensation experienced in the prior year, as well as lower U.S. taxes on Canadian income.

For the third quarter of 2025, net income was $32.1 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024. Third-quarter 2025 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $62.7 million, compared to $37.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

First Nine Months Results

MYR reported first nine months 2025 revenues of $2.68 billion, an increase of $151.8 million, compared to the first nine months of 2024. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $1.47 billion, an increase of $41.0 million, from the first nine months of 2024, due to an increase of $45.8 million in revenue on distribution projects, partially offset by a decrease of $4.9 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to clean energy. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $1.21 billion, an increase of $110.9 million, from the first nine months of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $312.5 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $204.4 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.6 percent for the first nine months of 2025 from 8.1 percent for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the first nine months of 2024 being negatively impacted by certain T&D clean energy projects and by a C&I project. In the first nine months of 2025, gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders and a favorable job closeout. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies and unfavorable change orders. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.3 percent and 4.4 percent for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SG&A increased to $191.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $181.5 million for the first nine months of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth. These increases were partially offset by $9.3 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the first nine months of 2024, that did not recur.

Interest expense increased to $4.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to $4.3 million for the first nine months of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average outstanding debt balances, partially offset by lower interest rates during the first nine months of 2025 as compared to the first nine months of 2024.

Income tax expense was $33.0 million for the first nine months of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 28.7 percent, compared to income tax expense of $5.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 26.6 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to higher pretax income, lower other permanent difference items and lower stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the first nine months of 2025, net income was $81.9 million, or $5.20 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2025, MYR's backlog was $2.66 billion, compared to $2.64 billion as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, T&D backlog was $929.0 million, and C&I backlog was $1.73 billion. Total backlog as of September 30, 2025 increased $64.4 million, or 2.5 percent, from the $2.60 billion reported as of September 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, MYR had $399.8 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for data centers, airports, hospitals, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Financial tables follow…

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,211 $ 3,464 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $935 and $1,129, respectively 600,708 653,069 Contract assets, net of allowances of $540 and $422, respectively 353,481 301,942 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,500 9,081 Refundable income taxes 5,644 4,638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,817 42,468 Total current assets 1,068,361 1,014,662 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $407,471 and $387,223, respectively 291,862 278,226 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,789 42,648 Goodwill 114,522 112,983 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $38,549 and $34,573, respectively 73,182 75,691 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,645 34,553 Deferred income taxes 5,900 5,734 Investment in joint ventures 3,771 3,730 Other assets 8,300 5,832 Total assets $ 1,645,332 $ 1,574,059 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,554 $ 4,363 Current portion of operating lease obligations 13,140 12,141 Current portion of finance lease obligations 824 1,046 Accounts payable 298,160 295,476 Contract liabilities 302,549 321,958 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 26,786 25,883 Accrued income taxes 8,188 196 Other current liabilities 146,723 87,837 Total current liabilities 800,924 748,900 Deferred income tax liabilities 56,281 52,498 Long-term debt 67,422 70,018 Accrued self-insurance 55,555 53,600 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 31,623 30,496 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,402 1,930 Other liabilities 14,537 16,257 Total liabilities 1,027,744 973,699 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 15,522,834 and 16,121,901 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 155 161 Additional paid-in capital 160,187 159,133 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,446 ) (12,651 ) Retained earnings 466,692 453,717 Total shareholders’ equity 617,588 600,360 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,645,332 $ 1,574,059





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Contract revenues $ 950,400 $ 888,043 $ 2,684,345 $ 2,532,495 Contract costs 838,508 810,755 2,371,841 2,328,121 Gross profit 111,892 77,288 312,504 204,374 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,919 57,456 191,756 181,528 Amortization of intangible assets 1,214 1,221 3,613 3,666 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,512 ) (1,750 ) (3,213 ) (4,745 ) Income from operations 46,271 20,361 120,348 23,925 Other income (expense): Interest income 197 73 433 296 Interest expense (1,440 ) (2,016 ) (4,759 ) (4,311 ) Other income (expense), net (297 ) 112 (1,130 ) (421 ) Income before provision for income taxes 44,731 18,530 114,892 19,489 Income tax expense 12,637 7,881 33,024 5,178 Net income $ 32,094 $ 10,649 $ 81,868 $ 14,311 Income per common share: —Basic $ 2.07 $ 0.65 $ 5.22 $ 0.86 —Diluted $ 2.05 $ 0.65 $ 5.20 $ 0.86 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 15,528 16,283 15,681 16,582 —Diluted 15,631 16,324 15,752 16,647





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 81,868 $ 14,311 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 45,664 45,131 Amortization of intangible assets 3,613 3,666 Stock-based compensation expense 9,808 6,198 Deferred income taxes 3,312 (144 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (3,213 ) (4,745 ) Other non-cash items 345 1,044 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 53,714 (50,193 ) Contract assets, net (49,762 ) 8,212 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (511 ) (1,975 ) Other assets 14,241 21,687 Accounts payable 4,795 (20,607 ) Contract liabilities (19,889 ) 22,294 Accrued self-insurance 2,845 (402 ) Other liabilities 64,907 21,519 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 211,737 65,996 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,014 6,815 Purchases of property and equipment (64,467 ) (63,634 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (58,453 ) (56,819 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 635,003 584,070 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (633,048 ) (520,076 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (4,360 ) (7,049 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (844 ) (2,083 ) Repurchase of common stock (75,000 ) (75,000 ) Debt refinancing costs — (34 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (2,653 ) (5,866 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (80,902 ) (26,038 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 365 (469 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 72,747 (17,330 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 3,464 24,899 End of period $ 76,211 $ 7,569





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three, Nine and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and

As of September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Three months ended

September 30, Last twelve months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 950,400 $ 888,043 $ 3,514,140 $ 3,536,692 Gross profit $ 111,892 $ 77,288 $ 398,449 $ 301,869 Income from operations $ 46,271 $ 20,361 $ 150,505 $ 61,127 Income before provision for income taxes $ 44,731 $ 18,530 $ 141,896 $ 54,982 Income tax expense $ 12,637 $ 7,881 $ 44,076 $ 16,629 Net income $ 32,094 $ 10,649 $ 97,820 $ 38,353 Tax rate 28.3 % 42.5 % 31.1 % 30.2 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: – Basic $ 2.07 $ 0.65 $ 6.22 (1 ) $ 2.31 (1) – Diluted $ 2.05 $ 0.65 $ 6.19 (1 ) $ 2.29 (1) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 15,528 16,283 15,794 (2 ) 16,611 (2) – Diluted 15,631 16,324 15,862 (2 ) 16,702 (2)





(in thousands) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,645,332 $ 1,574,059 $ 1,593,059 $ 1,560,733 Total shareholders’ equity $ 617,588 $ 600,360 $ 588,509 $ 625,459 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 187,704 $ 188,674 $ 195,047 $ 199,518 Total funded debt (3) $ 71,976 $ 74,381 $ 93,186 $ 62,338





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Results: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Contract revenues: Transmission & Distribution $ 503,436 53.0 % $ 481,876 54.3 % $ 1,471,479 54.8 % $ 1,430,480 56.5 % Commercial & Industrial 446,964 47.0 406,167 45.7 1,212,866 45.2 1,102,015 43.5 Total $ 950,400 100.0 % $ 888,043 100.0 % $ 2,684,345 100.0 % $ 2,532,495 100.0 % Operating income: Transmission & Distribution $ 41,461 8.2 % $ 17,568 3.6 % $ 118,147 8.0 % $ 39,104 2.7 % Commercial & Industrial 28,583 6.4 20,309 5.0 67,953 5.6 33,340 3.0 Total 70,044 7.4 37,877 4.3 186,100 6.9 72,444 2.9 Corporate (23,773 ) (2.5 ) (17,516 ) (2.0 ) (65,752 ) (2.4 ) (48,519 ) (1.9 ) Consolidated $ 46,271 4.9 % $ 20,361 2.3 % $ 120,348 4.5 % $ 23,925 1.0 %





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Three months ended

September 30, Last twelve months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (5) $ 62,713 $ 37,166 $ 213,986 $ 125,130 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 4.01 $ 2.27 $ 13.51 $ 7.49 EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 33,856 $ 12,468 $ 105,562 $ 45,776 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 65,412 $ 17,952 $ 156,085 $ 24,041 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 39.52 $ 36.41 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 429,884 $ 393,462 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 27.51 $ 24.34 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.12 0.16 Asset Turnover (13) 2.21 2.27 Return on Assets (14) 6.1 % 2.5 % Return on Equity (15) 16.6 % 6.1 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 16.4 % 6.9 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 32,094 $ 10,649 $ 97,820 $ 38,353 Interest expense, net 1,243 1,943 6,421 5,747 Income tax expense 12,637 7,881 44,076 16,629 Depreciation and amortization 16,739 16,693 65,669 64,401 EBITDA (5) $ 62,713 $ 37,166 $ 213,986 $ 125,130 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 2.05 $ 0.65 $ 6.19 $ 2.29 Interest expense, net, per share 0.08 0.12 0.40 0.34 Income tax expense per share 0.81 0.48 2.78 1.00 Depreciation and amortization per share 1.07 1.02 4.14 3.86 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 4.01 $ 2.27 $ 13.51 $ 7.49 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 32,094 $ 10,649 $ 97,820 $ 38,353 Interest expense, net 1,243 1,943 6,421 5,747 Amortization of intangible assets 1,214 1,221 4,816 4,887 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (695 ) (1,345 ) (3,495 ) (3,211 ) EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 33,856 $ 12,468 $ 105,562 $ 45,776 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 95,590 $ 35,625 $ 232,856 $ 108,620 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (30,178 ) (17,673 ) (76,771 ) (84,579 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 65,412 $ 17,952 $ 156,085 $ 24,041





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of September 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 617,588 $ 588,509 Goodwill and intangible assets (187,704 ) (195,047 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 429,884 $ 393,462 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 39.52 $ 36.41 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.01 ) (12.07 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 27.51 $ 24.34 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 15,523 16,122 Plus: common equivalents 103 41 Period End Shares (17) 15,626 16,163





(in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 617,588 $ 588,509 $ 625,459 Plus: total funded debt 71,976 93,186 62,338 Less: cash and cash equivalents (76,211 ) (7,569 ) (30,471 ) Invested Capital $ 613,353 $ 674,126 $ 657,326 Average Invested Capital (18) $ 643,740 $ 665,726





(1) Last-twelve-months earnings per share is the sum of earnings per share reported in the last four quarters. (2) Last-twelve-months weighted average basic and diluted shares were determined by adding the weighted average shares reported for the last four quarters and dividing by four. (3) Funded debt includes outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and our outstanding equipment notes. (4) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity, and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies. (5) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. (6) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (7) EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs. (8) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. (9) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding. (10) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets outstanding at the end of the period from shareholders’ equity. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or shareholders’ equity. (11) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (12) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period. (13) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period. (14) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period. (15) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total shareholders’ equity at the beginning of the period. (16) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation. (17) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common stock outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period. (18) Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total shareholders’ equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period.



