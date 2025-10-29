AI Is Changing Parenting — Fairytale Genie Lets Kids Become the Hero of Their Own Story, Now as a Personalized Printed Book

HARISH, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI continues to reshape industries, it’s also redefining how families connect, play, and grow together. At the intersection of parenting and technology stands Fairytale Genie, a groundbreaking storytelling platform by DevOpser that uses AI to co-create custom fairytales featuring your child as the hero—and now offers beautifully printed softcover books delivered straight to your door.

In an age where screen time often replaces storytime, Fairytale Genie flips the script by inviting kids to create instead of just consume. Using generative AI, the platform transforms each child’s wild ideas—unicorns on skateboards, jellybean planets, time-traveling puppies—into magical, structured stories. Kids choose characters, settings, and twists, while the AI helps weave it all into a narrative filled with adventure, imagination, and joy. Parents can even specify moral lessons to include that are relevant to their kid’s day to day development.

And now, with the launch of physical book printing, families can turn these bedtime creations into stunning, personalized keepsakes—perfect for gifting, reading together, or cherishing for years to come.

“When kids get to contribute to the characters and story, something truly amazing happens. It becomes an act of co-creation where parents and their kids can create a fairytale together, and this absolutely dazzles young children,” said Liat Hoffman, DevOpser Founder and Creator of Fairytale Genie.

The platform blends the magic of storytelling with the power of personalization—helping kids feel seen, heard, and proud of their creativity. Parents say it encourages literacy, boosts confidence, and makes bedtime something their kids actually look forward to.

The printed book option is now available and shipping across the U.S., just in time for holiday gifting.

About DevOpser

Founded by Liat Hoffman, DevOpser builds secure AI applications. Through platforms like Fairytale Genie, the company is leading a new wave of playful, purposeful AI experiences that nurture creativity, connection, and wonder.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6007e5aa-163c-424e-8b5a-8008078a5d55