Hawkins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

 | Source: Hawkins, Inc. Hawkins, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the six months ended September 28, 2025, its second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights:

  • Record second quarter results for revenue, gross profit, operating income, and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure.
  • Revenue growth of 14%, including Water Treatment segment growth of 21% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Gross profit increased 12% over the same period of the prior year.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.08 per share decreased by $0.08, or 7%, due primarily to a $5 million increase in amortization and interest expense related to acquisitions. Assuming the acquisition of WaterSurplus had occurred at the beginning of the prior fiscal year, pro forma EPS for the quarter would have been 5% higher than the pro forma prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $50.4 million, a 9% increase over the same period of the prior year. Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA now exceeds $178 million.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“Our second quarter results were highlighted by all three segments growing for the second consecutive quarter. This was a great achievement that was delivered by our entire team working together. Our growth was again led by Water Treatment, with revenue growth of over 21%, followed by Industrial Solutions growing 11% and Food and Health Sciences growing 2%," said Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our record second quarter revenue of $280 million and record second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $50.4 million are both a result of our ongoing strategy of investing in high-margin business that drives topline growth and enhances our margins. We continue to generate strong cash flow, which allowed us to reduce our debt level by $20 million during the quarter.”

Mr. Hawkins, continued, “We are pleased with our growth even as we experienced the expected drag on operating income and earnings per share from our first quarter acquisition of WaterSurplus. This acquisition is expected to be accretive in fiscal 2027 as we continue to ramp the business, but in fiscal 2026 we expect to incur $17 million of annualized expense related to the acquisition associated with amortization, earn-out accretion and interest expense. The integration is going well and currently we see even more high-margin sales opportunities than we expected when we closed the deal. Looking to the second half of the year, we expect Water Treatment and Industrial Solutions to grow, while we expect Food and Health Sciences to be flat to down, driven by tougher comparisons over the prior year and competitive pressures within the food space. We will continue to deliver on our strategy of investing in our higher margin businesses, acquiring companies that are accretive to Hawkins, all while servicing the needs of our customers to the highest level possible.”

Change in Reporting Segments

Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we aligned our reporting segments to better reflect organization changes made to our business and how we plan to manage our operations and allocate resources going forward. We now report on the following segments: Water Treatment, Food and Health Sciences, and Industrial Solutions. There is no change in how Water Treatment is managed. Food and Health Sciences includes our Nutrition, Food, Agriculture, and Pharmaceutical businesses. Food, Agriculture, and Pharmaceutical had previously been included within the Industrial reporting segment. The investor relations page on our website contains recast historical segment information.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company reported net income of $22.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $24.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $280.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $33.4 million, or 14%, from sales of $247.0 million in the same period a year ago. Each of our segments contributed to the year-over-year growth, with both our Water Treatment and Industrial Solutions segments reporting double-digit growth.

Water Treatment segment sales increased $26.4 million, or 21%, to $150.9 million for the current quarter, from $124.5 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of $23 million of added sales from acquired businesses as well as increased organic sales volumes and improved pricing on certain products.

Food & Health Sciences segment sales increased $1.5 million, or 2%, to $72.9 million for the current quarter, from $71.4 million in the same period a year ago. Food & Health Sciences segment sales increased primarily as result of increased sales volumes of our agricultural products as well as increased sales of our health and nutrition products.

Industrial Solutions segment sales increased $5.5 million, or 11%, to $56.6 million for the current quarter, from $51.1 million in the same period a year ago. Industrial Solutions segment sales increased primarily as a result of increased sales volumes of certain of our manufactured, blended and repackaged products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $7.4 million, or 12%, to $67.6 million, or 24% of sales, for the current quarter, from $60.2 million, or 24% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $0.3 million, primarily due to a projected increase in certain commodity volumes and costs at year-end. In the same period a year ago, the LIFO reserve was unchanged and therefore had no impact on gross profit.

Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $7.4 million, or 20%, to $43.3 million, or 29% of sales, for the current quarter, from $35.9 million, or 29% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased primarily as a result of increased sales from our acquired businesses as well as increased organic sales.

Gross profit for the Food & Health Sciences segment decreased $0.6 million, or 4%, to $15.5 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $16.1 million, or 22% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Food & Health Sciences gross profit decreased primarily as a result of lower selling prices as a result of competitive pricing pressures.

Gross profit for our Industrial Solutions segment increased $0.7 million, or 9%, to $8.9 million, or 16% of sales, for the current quarter, from $8.2 million, or 16% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial Solutions segment gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $7.2 million, or 27%, to $33.7 million, or 12% of sales, for the three months ended September 28, 2025, from $26.5 million, or 11% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased largely due to $5.6 million in added costs from the acquired business in our Water Treatment segment, including amortization of intangibles of $2.5 million and $0.5 million of fair value accretion on earnout liabilities. SG&A expenses also increased due to increases in other variable costs, including variable pay and other personnel costs.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 28, 2025 was $50.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 9%, from $46.3 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 27% for both the current quarter and for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 28, 2025, our working capital was $17 million higher than the end of fiscal 2025 due primarily to increased inventories and decreased accounts payable. During the quarter, we repaid $20 million on our line of credit. Our total debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $279.0 million and our leverage ratio was 1.53x our trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.86x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2025.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes, and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences, and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

    
Adjusted EBITDAThree Months Ended Six months ended
(In thousands)September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024		 September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024
Net Income (GAAP)$22,598 $24,118 $51,773 $52,997
Interest expense, net 3,832  1,427  7,101  2,690
Income tax expense 8,231  8,873  18,062  18,681
Amortization of intangibles 5,527  3,196  10,348  5,998
Depreciation expense 7,735  6,731  15,205  13,258
Non-cash compensation expense 2,375  1,832  4,587  3,299
Non-recurring acquisition expenses 70  94  940  282
Adjusted EBITDA$50,368 $46,271 $108,016 $97,205

 

 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024		 September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024
Sales $280,434  $247,029  $573,706  $502,908 
Cost of sales  (212,791)  (186,807)  (433,701)  (378,031)
Gross profit  67,643   60,222   140,005   124,877 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (33,703)  (26,477)  (64,732)  (51,341)
Operating income  33,940   33,745   75,273   73,536 
Interest expense, net  (3,832)  (1,427)  (7,101)  (2,690)
Other income  721   673   1,663   832 
Income before income taxes  30,829   32,991   69,835   71,678 
Income tax expense  (8,231)  (8,873)  (18,062)  (18,681)
Net income $22,598  $24,118  $51,773  $52,997 
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic  20,737,743   20,757,397   20,727,614   20,786,938 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted  20,845,744   20,860,418   20,837,595   20,898,641 
Basic earnings per share $1.09  $1.16  $2.50  $2.55 
Diluted earnings per share $1.08  $1.16  $2.48  $2.54 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.19  $0.18  $0.37  $0.34 

 

 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  September 28,
2025		 March 30,
2025
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $10,415 $5,103
Trade accounts receivables, net  131,090  131,795
Inventories  92,905  83,512
Income taxes receivable    2,864
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,148  7,417
Total current assets  239,558  230,691
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:  455,889  420,953
Less accumulated depreciation  208,446  195,667
Net property, plant, and equipment  247,443  225,286
OTHER ASSETS:    
Right-of-use assets  17,404  13,449
Goodwill  222,145  135,409
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  241,077  150,121
Deferred compensation plan asset  13,950  11,185
Other  2,587  3,726
Total other assets  497,163  313,890
Total assets $984,164 $769,867
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Accounts payable — trade $55,270 $61,195
Accrued payroll and employee benefits  14,726  19,659
Income tax payable  1,218  
Current portion of long-term debt  9,812  9,913
Environmental remediation  7,700  7,700
Other current liabilities  9,834  8,668
Total current liabilities  98,560  107,135
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term debt, less current portion  268,328  138,906
Long-term lease liability  15,114  10,920
Pension withdrawal liability  2,960  3,155
Deferred income taxes  22,155  22,356
Deferred compensation liability  15,233  13,132
Earnout liabilities  54,556  12,604
Other long-term liabilities  290  1,367
Total long-term liabilities  378,636  202,440
Total liabilities  477,196  309,575
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,740,284 and 20,684,621
shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and March 30, 2025, respectively		  207  207
Additional paid-in capital  27,261  24,094
Retained earnings  478,309  434,259
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,191  1,732
Total shareholders’ equity  506,968  460,292
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $984,164 $769,867

 

 
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income $51,773  $52,997 
Reconciliation to cash flows:    
Depreciation and amortization  25,553   19,256 
Change in fair value of earnout liabilities  (1,048)  684 
Operating leases  1,881   1,607 
Gain on deferred compensation assets  (1,664)  (833)
Stock compensation expense  4,587   3,299 
Other  8   (32)
Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:    
Trade receivables  5,140   616 
Inventories  (5,196)  (6,403)
Accounts payable  (11,013)  (4,218)
Accrued liabilities  (4,209)  (7,285)
Lease liabilities  (1,897)  (1,624)
Income taxes  4,082   341 
Other  3,034   811 
   Net cash provided by operating activities  71,031   59,216 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (24,342)  (21,286)
Acquisitions  (162,508)  (25,400)
Other  1,037   357 
   Net cash used in investing activities  (185,813)  (46,329)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Cash dividends declared and paid  (7,723)  (7,121)
New shares issued  1,609   1,297 
Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld  (3,028)  (2,541)
Shares repurchased     (9,149)
Payments on revolving loan  (40,000)  (40,000)
Payments for debt issuance costs  (764)   
Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings  170,000   45,000 
   Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  120,094   (12,514)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  5,312   373 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  5,103   7,153 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $10,415  $7,526 
     
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION    
Cash paid for income taxes $13,980  $18,340 
Cash paid for interest $7,182  $2,923 
Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $1,568  $1,094 

 

 
HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
 Water
Treatment		 Food &
Health Sciences		 Industrial
Solutions		 Total
Three months ended September 28, 2025:       
Sales$150,908 $72,914 $56,612 $280,434
Cost of sales - materials 88,814  53,153  45,131  187,098
Cost of sales - operational overhead 18,833  4,280  2,580  25,693
Gross profit 43,261  15,481  8,901  67,643
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 22,071  8,084  3,548  33,703
Operating income 21,190  7,397  5,353  33,940
Three months ended September 29, 2024:       
Sales$124,528 $71,402 $51,099 $247,029
Cost of sales - materials 71,264  51,054  40,305  162,623
Cost of sales - operational overhead 17,336  4,283  2,565  24,184
Gross profit 35,928  16,065  8,229  60,222
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,825  7,456  3,196  26,477
Operating income 20,103  8,609  5,033  33,745
Six months ended September 28, 2025:       
Sales$300,474 $162,091 $111,141 $573,706
Cost of sales - materials 177,973  118,967  87,979  384,919
Cost of sales - operational overhead 35,493  8,295  4,994  48,782
Gross profit 87,008  34,829  18,168  140,005
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 41,156  16,465  7,111  64,732
Operating income 45,852  18,364  11,057  75,273
Six months ended September 29, 2024:       
Sales$241,704 $156,495 $104,709 $502,908
Cost of sales - materials 137,261  112,601  82,246  332,108
Cost of sales - operational overhead 33,307  7,926  4,690  45,923
Gross profit 71,136  35,968  17,773  124,877
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 29,904  14,821  6,616  51,341
Operating income 41,232  21,147  11,157  73,536
            

Forward-Looking Statements. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2025, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:  Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  612/331-6910
  ir@HawkinsInc.com



Recommended Reading