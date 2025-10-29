First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (OTC: CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.1 million and $5.1 million for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to $1.1 million and $3.4 million for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three- and nine-months ending September 30, 2025, were $0.10 and $0.25, respectively, compared to $0.05 and $0.15 for the three- and nine- months ending September 30, 2024, respectively.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, “The balance sheet growth that we realized through the first six months of the year have now been manifested in the operational results for the three and nine-month periods reported herein. Net income increased by $954,000 or 84.4% to $2.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Net income increased by $1.7 million or 50.6% to $5.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $3.4 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increases in net income were facilitated by leveraging our excess capital position through a combination of judicious loan underwriting and investing in higher yielding investment securities, while maintaining sufficient liquidity and allowance levels consistent with prudent risk management practices. Funding for the asset growth occurred through a combination of measured increases in retail deposit growth and wholesale funding sources, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposit balances. We are encouraged by the pattern of increasing profitability and its effect on our operational performance metrics, and coupled with our on-going stock repurchase plan, we have recorded a $0.24/share increase in our book value to $8.63/share at September 30, 2025, as compared to $8.39/share at December 31, 2024.”

Continuing, Mr. Mindiak remarked that, “While a number of domestic, foreign and geopolitical uncertainties remain in the form of the federal government shutdown, economic sanctions and tariff implications, possibly leading to challenging economic headwinds, we remain committed to executing our strategies with prudence and forethought, while delivering exceptional customer service in an effort to focus on our goal of systematic growth in both franchise and shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

Total interest and dividend income increased by $4.0 million or 19.7% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets and yield during those comparative periods year over year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 12.6% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances), utilized to fund growth in interest earning assets.

Total loans increased by $156.8 million or 12.7% to $1.40 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased by $108.0 million or 9.2% to $1.28 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024.

The annualized return on average total assets increased by seventeen basis points to 0.48% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.31% at September 30, 2024.

The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity increased by 223 basis points to 4.79% at September 30, 2025, compared to 2.56% at September 30, 2024.

Book value per common share increased by $0.32 to $8.63 at September 30, 2025, compared to $8.31 at September 30, 2024.

Net interest margin increased fourteen basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.61% as of September 30, 2025, from 2.47% as of June 30, 2025, and increased twenty-six basis points from 2.35% at September 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $158.5 million or 10.2% to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total investment securities and total loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $63.6 million or 48.0% to $68.9 million at September 30, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the funding of higher yielding assets in the form of loan closings and the purchase of investment securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total investment securities increased by $60.0 million or 53.4% to $172.2 million at September 30, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $79.1 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $4.9 million in redemptions and maturities and $14.2 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $155.7 million or 12.7% to $1.38 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans and multifamily mortgages loans increased $175.2 million and $33.3 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in construction loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $40.7 million, $8.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.1 million to $15.9 million or 1.14% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $108.0 million or 9.2% to $1.28 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased $65.0 million, savings deposits increased $36.7 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $22.5 million, and money market accounts increased $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $16.9 million in brokered deposits and $648,000 in NOW account deposits. As an augmentation to deposit growth, Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $45.0 million or 25.7% to $220.0 million at September 30, 2025, from $175.0 million at December 31, 2024. which assisted in the facilitation of the loan growth discussed previously.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $341,000 or 0.2% to $172.6 million at September 30, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to increases of $5.1 million in retained earnings and $1.6 million in additional paid-in-capital, offset by a decrease of $6.2 million in repurchases of common stock. During the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 991,000 shares for approximately $6.2 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.25 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $2.5 million or 29.7% to $10.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $8.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $4.0 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, as well as an increase in the yield on average earning assets and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.5 million as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $4.0 million or 19.7% to $24.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $20.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $2.4 million or 13.1% to $20.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $18.3 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $127.2 million or 10.1% to $1.38 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.26 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.93% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, increasing fourteen basis points over the comparative time period in 2024. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.6 million or 191.4% to $2.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $824,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $95.0 million or 116.0% to $177.0 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $81.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 141 basis points to 5.43% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to 4.02% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $23,000 or 2.8% to $811,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $834,000 for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-seven basis points to 4.14% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to 4.91% for the same period in the prior year. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks increased by $10.3 million or 15.2% to $77.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $67.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 12.6% to $13.3 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $11.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $212.7 million or 19.0%, to $1.33 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by twenty-three basis points to 3.95% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to 4.18% for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $155.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $57.0 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $452,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $54,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in gross loans and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impacts the CECL model calculations. The Company recorded a $645,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $133,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $60,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at September 30, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by twenty-six basis points to 2.61% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared to 2.35% for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $235.1 million or 16.6% to $1.65 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.42 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2024, and an increase in the average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.79% for the three months ending September 30, 2025 from 5.66% for the three months ending September 30, 2024, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.95% for the three months ending September 30, 2025 from 4.18% for the three months ending September 30, 2024, partially offset by an increase in total interest-bearing liabilities of $212.7 million or 19.0% to $1.33 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $277,000 or 47.6% to $859,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $582,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase in service charges and fees of $363,000 resulting primarily from $284,000 in loan referral fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $95,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense increased by $961,000 or 12.8% to $8.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $320,000 or 7.0% to $4.9 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $4.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $338,000 or 37.6% to $1.2 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $898,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices and the increase in facilities maintenance contracts. Professional fees increased $116,000 or 25.7% to $567,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $451,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees and director fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and other professional fees. FDIC insurance assessment increased $122,000 or 75.8% to $283,000, for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $161,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $46,000 or 4.4% to $1.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.0 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $447,000 or 186.3% to $687,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $240,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $1.4 million or 102.4% to $2.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, was 24.8% compared to 17.5% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Nine Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $4.2 million or 16.7% to $29.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $24.9 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was the result of an increase in total interest income of $7.3 million resulting from increases in the average balance and average yield on interest-earning assets, as well as a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $3.1 million as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $7.3 million or 12.4% to $66.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $59.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $2.6 million or 4.8% to $56.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $53.9 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $53.9 million or 4.3% to $1.31 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.78% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, an increase of three basis points year over year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased by $199,000 or 8.2% to $2.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks of $19.2 million or 29.2% to $84.9 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $65.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $4.5 million or 213.0% to $6.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment securities portfolio increased by $93.5 million or 122.7% to $169.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $76.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 149 basis points to 5.16% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to 3.67% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $73,000 or 13.6% to $611,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $538,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $2.2 million or 26.5% to $10.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $8.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $3.2 million or 9.3% to $37.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $34.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $156.9 million or 14.2%, to $1.26 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.10 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.94% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to 4.11% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $109.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $47.8 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate balance sheet growth and to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance and support the loan growth.

During the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $1.2 million provision for credit losses as compared to a $363,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors as well as the loan growth for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million on loans, a $157,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $31,000 provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at September 30, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by ten basis points to 2.47% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, compared to 2.37% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $168.8 million or 12.0% to $1.57 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $1.40 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.64% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025 from 5.61% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.94% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025 from 4.11% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $156.9 million or 14.2% to $1.26 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.11 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $1.2 million or 70.3% to $2.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $1.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $624,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have decreased $154,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $525,000 or 82.4% to $1.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $637,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $353,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $172,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.2 million or 9.9% to $24.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $22.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $752,000 or 5.6% to $14.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $13.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives, and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $754,000 or 27.7% to $3.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $2.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices, other occupancy related expenses and facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $45,000 or 15.7% to $241,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $286,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, as a result of reduction in marketing consultant services. Professional fees increased $82,000 or 5.8% to $1.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and other professional fees. Data processing expense increased by $93,000 or 10.2% to $1.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $915,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of adding new services and annual cost increases. FDIC insurance assessment increased $240,000 or 45.2% to $771,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $531,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $298,000 or 11.7% to $2.9 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $2.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to minor increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, communications, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on our organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $567,000 or 62.4% to $1.48 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $908,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in pre-tax income of $2.27 million or 53.1% to $6.55 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, from $4.28 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, was 22.5% compared to 21.2% for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.1 million or 7.5% to $15.9 million or 1.14% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024, and $14.9 million or 1.18% at September 30, 2024. During the first nine months of 2025, the Company added a $1.1 million provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net recoveries of $51,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management’s evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $12.4 million or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of total loans at December 31, 2024, and $17.9 million or 1.30% of total loans at June 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans decreased by $5.5 million from June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of one construction loan in the amount of approximately $6.9 million for which the Company obtained the title and was reclassed to other real estate owned during the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 128.2% of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024, and 85.0% at June 30, 2025.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank’s investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 2,478 $ 1,790 $ 688 38.4 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 66,413 130,690 (64,277 ) -49.2 % Total cash and cash equivalents 68,891 132,480 (63,589 ) -48.0 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 26,605 300 26,305 8768.3 % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 145,802 112,107 33,695 30.1 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (229 ) (198 ) (31 ) 15.7 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 145,573 111,909 33,664 30.1 % Total investment securities 172,178 112,209 59,969 53.4 % Restricted stock 11,416 9,348 2,068 22.1 % Loans receivable 1,395,847 1,239,031 156,816 12.7 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,866 ) (14,756 ) (1,110 ) 7.5 % Net loans receivable 1,379,981 1,224,275 155,706 12.7 % Premises and equipment, net 10,826 17,059 (6,233 ) -36.5 % Right-of-use asset 17,352 16,085 1,267 7.9 % Accrued interest receivable 7,087 5,829 1,258 21.6 % Bank owned life insurance 27,446 26,711 735 2.8 % Other real estate owned 6,937 - 6,937 N/A Deferred tax asset, net 3,710 3,076 634 20.6 % Other assets 3,845 4,053 (208 ) -5.1 % Total assets $ 1,709,669 $ 1,551,125 $ 158,544 10.2 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 180,209 $ 157,684 $ 22,525 14.3 % Interest-bearing 1,102,695 1,017,254 85,441 8.4 % Total Deposits 1,282,904 1,174,938 107,966 9.2 % Borrowings 220,000 175,000 45,000 25.7 % Accrued interest payable 2,097 1,913 184 9.6 % Lease liability 18,800 16,773 2,027 12.1 % Other liabilities 13,258 10,232 3,026 29.6 % Total liabilities 1,537,059 1,378,856 158,203 11.5 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 91,171 89,557 1,614 1.8 % Retained earnings 110,044 104,965 5,079 4.8 % Treasury stock (28,467 ) (22,253 ) (6,214 ) 27.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (138 ) - (138 ) N/A Total stockholders' equity 172,610 172,269 341 0.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,709,669 $ 1,551,125 $ 158,544 10.2 % Shares issued 24,459,830 23,995,390 Shares outstanding 20,010,069 20,536,214 Treasury shares 4,449,761 3,459,176

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 20,696 $ 18,294 $ 2,402 13.1 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 414 59 355 601.7 % Held-to-maturity 1,987 765 1,222 159.7 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 811 834 (23 ) -2.8 % Restricted stock dividends 205 198 7 3.5 % Total interest and dividend income 24,113 20,150 3,963 19.7 % Interest expense: Deposits 10,512 9,720 792 8.1 % Borrowings 2,754 2,065 689 33.4 % Total interest expense 13,266 11,785 1,481 12.6 % Net interest income 10,847 8,365 2,482 29.7 % Provision for credit losses 645 39 606 1553.8 % Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses (133 ) (19 ) (114 ) 600.0 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses - HTM securities (60 ) 34 (94 ) -278.6 % Total provision for credit losses 452 54 398 743.3 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,395 8,310 2,085 25.1 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 580 217 363 167.3 % Bank owned life insurance income 250 241 9 3.7 % Other income 29 124 (95 ) -76.6 % Total non-interest income 859 582 277 47.6 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,872 4,552 320 7.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,236 898 338 37.6 % Advertising and marketing 112 96 16 16.7 % Professional fees 567 451 116 25.7 % Data processing expense 333 330 3 0.9 % FDIC insurance assessment 283 161 122 75.8 % Other operating expenses 1,082 1,036 46 4.4 % Total non-interest expenses 8,485 7,524 961 12.8 % Income before income taxes 2,769 1,368 1,401 102.4 % Income tax provision 687 240 447 186.3 % Net income $ 2,082 $ 1,128 $ 954 84.5 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 100.0 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.10 0.05 0.05 100.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,076,800 21,163,621 (1,086,821 ) -5.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,079,127 21,386,694 (1,307,567 ) -6.1 %





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 56,500 $ 53,925 $ 2,575 4.8 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 1,011 191 820 429.3 % Held-to-maturity 5,556 1,907 3,649 191.3 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 2,632 2,433 199 8.2 % Restricted stock dividends 611 538 73 13.6 % Total interest and dividend income 66,310 58,994 7,316 12.4 % Interest expense: Deposits 30,085 28,311 1,774 6.3 % Borrowings 7,117 5,736 1,381 24.1 % Total interest expense 37,202 34,047 3,155 9.3 % Net interest income 29,108 24,947 4,161 16.7 % Provision for credit losses 1,059 423 636 150.4 % Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments for credit losses 157 (143 ) 300 -209.8 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities 31 82 (51 ) -62.2 % Total provision for credit losses 1,247 362 885 244.5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,861 24,585 3,276 13.3 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 1,162 637 525 82.4 % Bank owned life insurance income 734 711 23 3.2 % Other income 943 319 624 195.6 % Total non-interest income 2,839 1,667 1,172 70.3 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,293 13,541 752 5.6 % Occupancy and equipment expense 3,477 2,723 754 27.7 % Advertising and marketing 241 286 (45 ) -15.7 % Professional fees 1,503 1,421 82 5.8 % Data processing expense 1,008 915 93 10.2 % FDIC insurance assessment 771 531 240 45.2 % Other operating expenses 2,853 2,555 298 11.7 % Total non-interest expenses 24,146 21,972 2,174 9.9 % Income before income taxes 6,554 4,280 2,274 53.1 % Income tax provision 1,475 908 567 62.4 % Net income $ 5,079 $ 3,372 $ 1,707 50.6 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 66.7 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.25 0.15 0.10 66.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,186,561 21,799,263 (1,612,702 ) -7.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,188,888 22,022,336 (1,833,448 ) -8.3 %





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 77,814 $ 811 4.14 % $ 67,531 $ 834 4.91 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 26,605 414 6.23 % 7,900 59 2.99 % Held-to-maturity 150,352 1,987 5.29 % 74,027 765 4.13 % Total investment securities 176,957 2,401 5.43 % 81,927 824 4.02 % Restricted stock 11,582 205 7.09 % 8,971 198 8.85 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 1,151 11 3.79 % 535 2 1.58 % Home equity loans 1,711 51 11.82 % 3,018 61 8.00 % Construction loans 100,274 2,032 7.93 % 111,480 2,453 8.61 % Commercial loans 43,617 922 8.27 % 41,023 855 8.16 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,207,759 17,191 5.57 % 1,062,409 14,296 5.27 % Residential mortgage loans 8,891 81 3.61 % 14,115 171 4.81 % SBA loans 21,474 408 7.44 % 25,134 456 7.10 % Total loans receivable 1,384,877 20,696 5.93 % 1,257,714 18,294 5.79 % Total interest-earning assets 1,651,230 24,113 5.79 % 1,416,143 20,150 5.66 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,210 ) (14,905 ) Cash on hand 2,210 2,010 Other assets 69,180 60,880 Total non-interest-earning assets 56,180 47,985 Total assets $ 1,707,410 $ 1,464,128 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 88,212 $ 533 2.40 % $ 58,652 $ 281 1.91 % NOW accounts 6,216 45 2.87 % 45,104 395 3.49 % Money market accounts 265,600 2,212 3.30 % 231,605 2,170 3.73 % Savings accounts 63,881 432 2.68 % 24,729 32 0.51 % Certificates of deposit 520,558 5,379 4.10 % 476,006 5,387 4.50 % Brokered CDs 165,333 1,911 4.59 % 118,039 1,455 4.91 % Borrowings 223,696 2,754 4.88 % 166,625 2,065 4.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,333,496 $ 13,266 3.95 % 1,120,760 $ 11,785 4.18 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 167,464 143,936 Other liabilities 33,824 24,262 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 201,288 168,198 Stockholders' equity 172,626 175,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,707,410 $ 1,464,128 Net interest spread 1.84 % 1.48 % Net interest margin $ 10,847 2.61 % $ 8,365 2.35 %





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 84,917 $ 2,632 4.14 % $ 65,736 $ 2,433 4.94 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 21,722 1,011 6.20 % 8,488 191 3.00 % Held-to-maturity 147,903 5,556 5.01 % 67,674 1,907 3.76 % Total investment securities 169,625 6,567 5.16 % 76,162 2,098 3.67 % Restricted stock 10,642 611 7.66 % 8,410 538 8.54 % Loans: Consumer loans 1,005 22 2.90 % 459 7 1.90 % Home equity loans 2,088 149 9.54 % 2,977 180 8.08 % Construction loans 107,299 6,423 7.89 % 112,462 7,405 8.65 % Commercial loans 44,119 2,681 8.01 % 37,360 2,237 7.87 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,121,693 45,757 5.38 % 1,059,528 42,126 5.22 % Residential mortgage loans 10,227 338 4.42 % 14,534 524 4.81 % SBA loans 21,234 1,130 7.01 % 26,435 1,446 7.18 % Total loans 1,307,665 56,500 5.78 % 1,253,755 53,925 5.75 % Total interest-earning assets 1,572,849 66,310 5.64 % 1,404,063 58,994 5.61 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,947 ) (14,615 ) Cash and due from bank 2,061 1,959 Other assets 68,081 60,283 Total non-interest-earning assets 55,195 47,627 Total assets $ 1,628,044 $ 1,451,690 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 81,050 $ 1,362 2.25 % $ 53,617 $ 703 1.75 % NOW accounts 6,909 151 2.92 % 42,121 1,095 3.47 % Money market accounts 258,750 6,371 3.29 % 223,467 5,960 3.56 % Savings accounts 52,064 943 2.42 % 27,011 87 0.43 % Certificates of deposit 500,682 15,594 4.16 % 492,531 16,314 4.42 % Brokered CDs 161,214 5,664 4.70 % 112,782 4,152 4.92 % Borrowings 203,126 7,117 4.68 % 155,341 5,736 4.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,263,795 $ 37,202 3.94 % 1,106,870 $ 34,047 4.11 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 160,714 143,100 Other liabilities 31,332 23,190 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 192,046 166,290 Stockholders' equity 172,203 178,530 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,628,044 $ 1,451,690 Net interest spread 1.70 % 1.50 % Net interest margin $ 29,108 2.47 % $ 24,947 2.37 %





First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 24,113 $ 21,739 $ 20,458 $ 19,672 $ 20,149 Interest expense 13,266 12,099 11,837 11,706 11,785 Net interest income 10,847 9,640 8,621 7,966 8,364 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 452 712 83 (55 ) 54 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 10,395 8,928 8,538 8,021 8,310 Non-interest income 859 586 1,394 412 582 Non-interest expense 8,485 7,806 7,855 7,117 7,524 Income before income tax expense 2,770 1,708 2,077 1,316 1,368 Income tax expense 687 385 403 167 240 Net income $ 2,082 $ 1,323 $ 1,674 $ 1,149 $ 1,128 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 Earnings per share - diluted 0.10 0.07 0.08 0.06 0.05 Book value at period end 8.63 8.51 8.47 8.39 8.31 Shares outstanding at period end 20,010 20,096 20,130 20,536 20,780 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 20,077 20,095 20,392 20,552 21,164 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,079 20,095 20,435 20,612 21,387 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,709,669 $ 1,689,642 $ 1,581,983 $ 1,551,125 $ 1,476,252 Investment securities, available-for-sale 26,605 26,605 26,789 300 7,748 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 145,572 153,324 151,009 111,909 73,977 Total loans 1,395,847 1,376,116 1,256,247 1,239,031 1,262,481 Allowance for credit losses (15,866 ) (15,220 ) (14,834 ) (14,756 ) (14,869 ) Total deposits 1,282,904 1,247,358 1,202,079 1,174,938 1,097,165 Stockholders' equity 172,610 171,000 170,422 172,269 172,642 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.48 % 0.33 % 0.44 % 0.31 % 0.31 % Return on average stockholders' equity 4.79 % 3.10 % 3.93 % 2.65 % 2.56 % Average yield on earning assets 5.79 % 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.43 % 5.66 % Average cost of funding liabilities 3.95 % 3.87 % 3.99 % 4.08 % 4.18 % Net interest margin 2.61 % 2.47 % 2.33 % 2.20 % 2.35 % Efficiency ratio 72.48 % 76.33 % 78.43 % 84.95 % 84.10 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.36 % 0.11 % 0.16 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 1.97 % 1.94 % 2.04 % 1.90 % 2.04 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.89 % 1.30 % 3.02 % 1.34 % 1.15 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.13 % 1.06 % 2.40 % 1.07 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 128.38 % 84.97 % 39.12 % 88.71 % 102.67 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.18 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % -0.01 % -0.03 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 107.57 % 109.10 % 103.27 % 104.20 % 113.71 % Average loans to average deposits 108.43 % 107.13 % 105.49 % 111.83 % 114.54 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.10 % 10.12 % 10.77 % 11.11 % 11.69 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.32 % 12.53 % 13.29 % 14.45 % 14.30 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.24 % 11.44 % 12.16 % 13.26 % 13.13 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 11.24 % 11.44 % 12.16 % 13.26 % 13.13 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.12 % 10.59 % 10.74 % 11.56 % 11.80 %

