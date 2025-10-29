Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Expands Global Footprint, Adds New Sponsors, and Welcomes PGA TOUR Star Tony Finau

Top Junior Golfers Compete November 2-4 and November 7-9, 2025 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta;

National Broadcast on Golf Channel December 16

KINDER, La., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (NB3 JGNC) Series returns for its sixth year to the award-winning Koasati Pines golf course at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana, with the Girls National Championship taking place November 2–4, 2025, followed by the Boys National Championship November 7–9, 2025. This year marks the largest expansion in the championship’s history, with increased international participation, elevated sponsor support, and a strong lineup of returning and first-time competitors.

NB3 JGNC continues to be one of the most competitive and inclusive junior golf platforms in the world. For 2025, more than 3,500 junior golfers competed for just 320 championship spots. The field includes 140 new boys division players and 120 new girls division players, along with approximately 20–30 returning athletes in each division. The series also expanded internationally, adding new qualifying events in Thailand and Canada, resulting in more global players advancing to this year’s championship.

This year’s event also features a strengthened sponsor lineup, including new support from Skechers Golf, joining returning partners R1 Companies, Junior Golf Hub, Coushatta Casino Resort, and Wilson. Additionally, PGA TOUR star Tony Finau will attend and support tournament activities.

“In just a few short years, this event has become a global proving ground for the next generation of elite golfers,” said Notah Begay III, founder and namesake of the NB3 JGNC Series. “The growth in international qualifiers, new players, and increased sponsor support reflects the momentum and impact this championship is creating for junior golf worldwide.”

“We are honored to welcome so many talented young athletes and their families to Coushatta," said David Sickey, Chairman of The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. "This tournament not only showcases extraordinary skill of young golfers but also celebrates the unity that golf brings to communities around the world. It’s a privilege to share our hospitality with competitors from near and far.”

Since its founding in 2020, the NB3 JGNC has become a premier series for junior golfers worldwide, with a three-stage qualifying process and two-hour broadcasts on the Golf Channel. The championship series attracts top junior talent from across the globe.

For more information on the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series and details about the upcoming championship events, please visit jgnc.org.

About Notah Begay III Jr Golf National Championship:

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is in its sixth year and aims to grow the game of golf by providing a platform for players to compete against the best juniors in the Country in a true, open qualifying series. The National Championship will be televised on Golf Channel in prime time that will be airing over four hours of broadcast time that has never been done before. These players will have a chance to be recognized on a platform like no other, increasing the chances to #getNOTAHced by college coaches around the country. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is open to boys and girls ages 10-18.

About Coushatta Casino Resort

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana’s largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It’s expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Felicia Perez

Phone: 501-804-4348

E-mail: felicia@farpublicrelations.com