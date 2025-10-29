Village Farms Drives Next Wave of Cannabis Convenience With Built-In Matchbook Accessory

DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VFF) today announced the launch of another first-of-its-kind cannabis packaging innovation: a built-in matchbook accessory that slips onto the carton of pre-roll offerings. Debuting on Super Toast Animal Mintz Slims, the proprietary matchbook design delivers an elevated level of convenience and functionality.

The convenience category continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the Canadian cannabis market, driven by consumer demand for ready-to-enjoy, portable formats that combine quality and ease of use. Convenience formats, including pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and vapes now account for 55 percent of total cannabis sales in Canada1.

“The cannabis market is rapidly evolving toward convenience, and Village Farms is proud to be leading that shift,” said Orville Bovenschen, President, Village Farms Canadian Cannabis. “We’ve always believed our products should fit seamlessly into people’s lives. This new packaging innovation makes that easier than ever, because we all know the frustration of not finding a lighter when you need one. Now, our consumers will have a light wherever they go.”

Super Toast Animal Mintz Slims have been in market since September 2025, ranking as the #2 new pre-roll by sales and #1 by units sold at the Ontario Cannabis Store1. Each carton includes ten straight-packed joints with ten ready-to-go matches, a self-contained format that reflects Village Farms’ commitment to practical innovation in cannabis packaging.

1 Hifyre and OCS, September 2025

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

Media Contact

Danielle Allore

dallore@villagefarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86fb391b-c66d-464f-ac15-fb65b4a91336