Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results with $4.8 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income of $492.6 Million

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's leading food companies, reports its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Net Sales of $4.8 billion.
  • Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 10.4%.
  • GAAP Net Income of $343.1 million and GAAP EPS of $1.44. Adjusted Net Income of $362.9 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.52.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $633.1 million, or a 13.3% margin.
  • U.S. Fresh maintained a strong performance as a result of our diversified portfolio, focus on quality and service, and continued progress in operational excellence. Case Ready and Small Bird benefited from extensive Key Customer demand from retail and QSR, whereas investments in Big Bird unlocked additional efficiencies in production and live operations.
  • U.S. Prepared Foods continues to expand across retail and foodservice as net sales have increased over 25% compared to the prior year. Just Bare® continues to lead growth in the retail frozen fully cooked category as market share has grown by nearly 300 basis points compared to last year and sales velocity remains much higher than category averages.
  • Pilgrim’s continues its growth journey, as recently announced new investments over the next two years totaling over $500 million in the U.S. remain on track to support growth with Key Customers in Fresh and diversify the portfolio through branded offerings in Prepared Foods.
  • In Europe, the company continues to drive innovation and differentiation in the marketplace with a recent 10-year supply agreement of a new product offering to support the growth of a Key Customer. Momentum for Fridge Raiders® and Rollover® also continues to accelerate as each grew faster than category averages.
  • In Mexico, Key Customer demand in fresh continued to grow ahead of the market. Diversification through value added continued as Prepared Foods sales increased by 9% versus last year. Expansion projects to diversify geographical presence and grow prepared foods continue to progress on schedule.
  • Pilgrim’s published its 2024 Sustainability Report that detailed its progress against environmental, social, and governance ambitions. Since 2019, Pilgrim’s has reduced its global Scope 1 & 2 emissions intensity by 23% and improved its Global Safety Index by 77%. Over the past year, Pilgrim’s has also provided 5.7 million training hours to improve team members’ professional skills and career opportunities.
  • Continued strong liquidity position and balance sheet flexibility after investments in growth projects and payments of special dividends totaling $2 billion during the year. Net leverage is approximately 1.0 times of Adjusted EBITDA.


(Unaudited)		 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024		 Y/Y Change September 28,
2025		 September 29,
2024		 Y/Y Change
  (In millions, except per share and percentages)
Net sales $4,759.3  $4,585.0  +3.8% $13,979.7  $13,506.2  +3.5%
U.S. GAAP EPS $1.44  $1.47  (2.0)% $4.17  $3.58  +16.5%
Operating income $492.6  $508.4  (3.1)% $1,409.4  $1,199.4  +17.5%
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $633.1  $660.4  (4.1)% $1,853.2  $1,688.2  +9.8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)  13.3%  14.4% -1.1pts  13.3%  12.5% +0.8pts

(1)         Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“Throughout the quarter, chicken demand remained robust across retail and foodservice given its strong value proposition compared to other proteins," said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s President and CEO. “We continue to strengthen our relationships with Key Customers across all regions and invest accordingly to drive sales growth, enhance margins, and reduce volatility.”

Despite volatility in commodity market fundamentals in September, the U.S. business maintained strong results, comparable to last year. Case Ready sales to Key Customers continued to grow faster than category averages, whereas Small Bird benefited from extensive demand among QSRs. Big Bird improved production efficiencies and live operations to mitigate impacts of volatile markets. Diversification efforts through Prepared Foods continue to accelerate given incremental distribution across both retail and foodservice.

“Our diversified portfolio across bird sizes, differentiation through higher attribute offerings, and growth in value-added products all moderated the impact of volatile commodity market fundamentals,” remarked Sandri. “Equally important, we strengthened our partnerships with Key Customers through innovation, quality, and service.”

Investments in the U.S. to strengthen partnerships with Key Customers and to diversify our portfolio through branded growth in Prepared Foods continue as planned.

“Our investments will not only strengthen our competitive advantage, but also further enable our ability to meet demand for higher attribute offerings in Fresh and support the growth of Just Bare® in Prepared Foods,” said Sandri.

Europe reinforced Key Customer relationships through new business opportunities. Diversification through brands continues to evolve as Fridge Raiders® achieved new records for household penetration. Rollover® continues to thrive throughout the marketplace from increased distribution with new accounts. Foodservice has grown given incremental distribution from leading QSRs.

“Our profitability journey in Europe has entered a new phase,” said Sandri. “As such, we are investing in Key Customer partnerships across our multi-protein platform, driving promotional activity, and developing new offerings to create additional consumer demand. When combined, these efforts can accelerate our efforts to scale our profitable growth.”

In Mexico, branded offerings across both Fresh and Prepared Foods continue to grow, and Key Customer partnerships expanded throughout retail. Expansion efforts to build capacity remain on schedule.

“Our expansion efforts in Mexico continue to proceed as planned, which will ultimately strengthen our partnerships with Key Customers and further diversify our portfolio through Prepared Foods,” said Sandri.

Pilgrim’s recently published its 2024 Sustainability Report, which provided an update on progress against environmental, social, and governance matters. Pilgrim’s continues to make extensive progress in Scope 1 & 2 emissions reduction, safety performance, product integrity and team member development.

“Sustainability is a critical component of our overall strategy and business approach,” Sandri concluded. “Through these continued efforts, we remain focused on becoming the most trusted and respected company in our industry while creating a better future for our team members.”

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, October 30, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10203750/100237e3924.

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,900 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:Andrew Rojeski
 Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, & Sustainability
 IRPPC@pilgrims.com 
 www.pilgrims.com 



PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  (Unaudited)  
  September 28, 2025 December 29, 2024
  (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $612,582  $2,040,834 
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents  2,761   2,324 
Investment in available-for-sale securities     10,220 
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses  1,131,047   1,004,334 
Accounts receivable from related parties  11,170   2,608 
Inventories  1,968,863   1,783,488 
Income taxes receivable  65,979   72,414 
Assets held for sale  13,540   3,062 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  260,968   200,879 
Total current assets  4,066,910   5,120,163 
Deferred tax assets  29,507   29,483 
Other long-lived assets  93,443   62,019 
Operating lease assets, net  242,646   255,713 
Intangible assets, net  834,864   806,234 
Goodwill  1,327,744   1,239,073 
Property, plant and equipment, net  3,357,287   3,137,891 
Total assets $9,952,401  $10,650,576 
     
Accounts payable $1,470,607  $1,411,519 
Accounts payable to related parties  36,640   15,257 
Revenue contract liabilities  55,977   48,898 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  977,258   1,015,504 
Income taxes payable  147,672   60,097 
Current maturities of long-term debt  912   858 
Total current liabilities  2,689,066   2,552,133 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities  193,435   195,944 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  3,091,663   3,206,113 
Deferred tax liabilities  407,773   422,952 
Other long-term liabilities  14,787   20,038 
Total liabilities  6,396,724   6,397,180 
Common stock  2,627   2,623 
Treasury stock  (544,687)  (544,687)
Additional paid-in capital  2,013,830   1,994,259 
Retained earnings  2,157,530   3,157,511 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (87,366)  (370,300)
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity  3,541,934   4,239,406 
Noncontrolling interest  13,743   13,990 
Total stockholders’ equity  3,555,677   4,253,396 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,952,401  $10,650,576 



PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $4,759,342  $4,584,979  $13,979,716  $13,506,227 
Cost of sales  4,099,958   3,901,009   12,050,164   11,746,722 
Gross profit  659,384   683,970   1,929,552   1,759,505 
Selling, general and administrative expense  164,997   144,780   498,233   478,017 
Restructuring activities  1,779   30,836   21,890   82,070 
Operating income  492,608   508,354   1,409,429   1,199,418 
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest  38,157   41,597   122,370   114,041 
Interest income  (9,167)  (22,099)  (45,144)  (48,308)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)  5,169   (678)  8,008   (7,240)
Miscellaneous, net  (2,931)  7,935   (3,209)  5,153 
Income before income taxes  461,380   481,599   1,327,404   1,135,772 
Income tax expense  118,319   131,609   331,991   284,321 
Net income  343,061   349,990   995,413   851,451 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  248   130   1,047   867 
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $342,813  $349,860  $994,366  $850,584 
         
Weighted average shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation common stock outstanding:        
Basic  237,546   237,123   237,387   236,953 
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents  980   768   1,024   733 
Diluted  238,526   237,891   238,411   237,686 
         
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:        
Basic $1.44  $1.48  $4.19  $3.59 
Diluted $1.44  $1.47  $4.17  $3.58 



PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended
  September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $995,413  $851,451 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  334,448   321,768 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)  (34,042)  45,220 
Stock-based compensation  19,575   9,205 
Loan cost amortization  3,718   3,798 
Loss on property disposals  2,855   1,104 
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes  1,796   1,898 
Asset impairment  844   26,633 
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense  573   (11,211)
Gain on equity-method investments     (6)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Trade accounts and other receivables  (84,675)  62,646 
Inventories  (138,932)  172,990 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (34,558)  (65,555)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (42,442)  79,672 
Income taxes  95,827   151,902 
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations  (245)  13,135 
Other operating assets and liabilities  (39,715)  (23,858)
Cash provided by operating activities  1,080,440   1,640,792 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment  (441,146)  (316,949)
Proceeds from property disposals  4,143   9,724 
Cash used in investing activities  (437,003)  (307,225)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Payments for dividend  (1,994,347)   
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations  (114,772)  (151,671)
Payment on early extinguishment of debt  (2,120)  (200)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest  (1,294)   
Proceeds from contribution of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation     1,425 
Payments of capitalized loan costs     (16)
Cash used in financing activities  (2,112,533)  (150,462)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  41,281   (29,916)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents  (1,427,815)  1,153,189 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period  2,043,158   731,223 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $615,343  $1,884,412 


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction gains, (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, and (4) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In thousands)
Net income$343,061 $349,990  $995,413 $851,451 
Add:       
Interest expense, net(a) 28,990  19,498   77,226  65,733 
Income tax expense 118,319  131,609   331,991  284,321 
Depreciation and amortization 116,426  110,470   334,448  321,768 
EBITDA 606,796  611,567   1,739,078  1,523,273 
Add:       
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 5,169  (678)  8,008  (7,240)
Litigation settlements(c) 19,582     85,296  72,190 
Restructuring activities losses(d) 1,779  30,836   21,890  82,070 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)   10,709     10,709 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)   8,075     8,075 
Minus:       
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 248  130   1,047  867 
Adjusted EBITDA$633,078 $660,379  $1,853,225 $1,688,210 

(a)  Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b)  Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measured the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasured assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasured nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c)  This represents amounts recognized for both negotiated litigation settlements and reasonable estimates for probable losses.
(d)  Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, lease terminations, asset impairment and other charges, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e)  This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to plan terminations of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.
(f)  This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in September 2024.


The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 28, 2025 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 29, 2024 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 29, 2024 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 28, 2025.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended LTM Ended
  December 29,
2024		 March 30,
2025		 June 29,
2025		 September 28,
2025		 September 28,
2025
  (In thousands)
Net income $235,772  $296,343  $356,009 $343,061 $1,231,185
Add:          
Interest expense, net  22,776   16,785   31,451  28,990  100,002
Income tax expense  40,725   94,099   119,573  118,319  372,716
Depreciation and amortization  111,854   104,518   113,504  116,426  446,302
EBITDA  411,127   511,745   620,537  606,796  2,150,205
Add:          
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)  (2,785)  (2,053)  4,892  5,169  5,223
Litigation settlements  95,038   7,250   58,464  19,582  180,334
Restructuring activities losses  11,318   16,612   3,499  1,779  33,208
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination  10,940          10,940
Minus:          
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest  (82)  310   489  248  965
Adjusted EBITDA $525,720  $533,244  $686,903 $633,078 $2,378,945


EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
  (In thousands)
Net income $343,061 $349,990  $995,413 $851,451  7.21% 7.63% 7.12% 6.30%
Add:                
Interest expense, net  28,990  19,498   77,226  65,733  0.61% 0.43% 0.55% 0.49%
Income tax expense  118,319  131,609   331,991  284,321  2.49% 2.87% 2.37% 2.11%
Depreciation and amortization  116,426  110,470   334,448  321,768  2.44% 2.40% 2.39% 2.38%
EBITDA  606,796  611,567   1,739,078  1,523,273  12.75% 13.33% 12.43% 11.28%
Add:                
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)  5,169  (678)  8,008  (7,240) 0.10% (0.01)% 0.05% (0.05)%
Litigation settlements  19,582     85,296  72,190  0.41% % 0.61% 0.53%
Restructuring activities losses  1,779  30,836   21,890  82,070  0.04% 0.67% 0.16% 0.61%
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination    10,709     10,709  % 0.23% % 0.08%
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane    8,075     8,075  % 0.18% % 0.06%
Minus:                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  248  130   1,047  867  0.01% % 0.01% 0.01%
Adjusted EBITDA $633,078 $660,379  $1,853,225 $1,688,210  13.29% 14.40% 13.24% 12.50%
                 
Net sales $4,759,342 $4,584,979  $13,979,716 $13,506,227         


Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total
 (In thousands)
Net income$259,778  $52,792  $30,491  $343,061 $278,241  $36,209  $35,540  $349,990 
Add:               
Interest expense, net(a) 32,853   (4)  (3,859)  28,990  30,734   (4,195)  (7,041)  19,498 
Income tax expense 94,424   14,135   9,760   118,319  101,478   14,038   16,093   131,609 
Depreciation and amortization 72,452   38,170   5,804   116,426  70,121   34,959   5,390   110,470 
EBITDA 459,507   105,093   42,196   606,796  480,574   81,011   49,982   611,567 
Add:               
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) (1)  3,457   1,713   5,169  (1)  202   (879)  (678)
Litigation settlements(c) 19,582         19,582            
Restructuring activities losses(d)    1,779      1,779     30,836      30,836 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)            10,709         10,709 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)            8,075         8,075 
Minus:               
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest       248   248        130   130 
Adjusted EBITDA$479,088  $110,329  $43,661  $633,078 $499,357  $112,049  $48,973  $660,379 

(a)  Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b)  Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measured the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasured assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasured nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c)  This represents amounts recognized for both negotiated litigation settlements and reasonable estimates for probable losses.
(d)  Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, lease terminations, asset impairment and other charges, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e)  This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to plan terminations of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.
(f)  This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in September 2024.


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                
 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total
 (In thousands)
Net income$721,336 $149,822  $124,255  $995,413 $579,948 $102,232  $169,271  $851,451 
Add:               
Interest expense, net(a) 94,071  (2,082)  (14,763)  77,226  100,266  (8,734)  (25,799)  65,733 
Income tax expense 243,640  40,058   48,293   331,991  215,655  9,383   59,283   284,321 
Depreciation and amortization 209,987  108,236   16,225   334,448  200,006  104,852   16,910   321,768 
EBITDA 1,269,034  296,034   174,010   1,739,078  1,095,875  207,733   219,665   1,523,273 
Add:               
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 2  3,770   4,236   8,008    (53)  (7,187)  (7,240)
Litigation settlements(c) 85,296        85,296  72,190        72,190 
Restructuring activities losses(d)   21,890      21,890    82,070      82,070 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)           10,709        10,709 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)           8,075        8,075 
Minus:               
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest      1,047   1,047       867   867 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,354,332 $321,694  $177,199  $1,853,225 $1,186,849 $289,750  $211,611  $1,688,210 

(a)  Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b)  Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measured the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasured assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasured nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c)  This represents amounts recognized for both negotiated litigation settlements and reasonable estimates for probable losses.
(d)  Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e)  This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to plan terminations of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.
(f)  This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, U.S. operations$384,123  $419,844  $1,057,916  $907,249 
Litigation settlements 19,582      85,296   72,190 
Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations$403,705  $427,919  $1,143,212  $987,514 
        
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 14.2%  15.4%  13.6%  12.3%
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, Europe operations$69,484  $45,601  $188,974  $100,710 
Restructuring activities losses 1,779   30,836   21,890   82,070 
Adjusted operating income, Europe operations$71,263  $76,437  $210,864  $182,780 
        
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 5.1%  5.8%  5.3%  4.7%
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, Mexico operations$39,001  $42,909  $162,539  $191,459 
No adjustments           
Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations$39,001  $42,909  $162,539  $191,459 
        
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 7.4%  8.5%  10.3%  11.9%


Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations13.5% 15.1% 12.6% 11.3%
Litigation settlements0.7% % 1.0% 0.9%
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations14.2% 15.4% 13.6% 12.3%
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations5.0% 3.5% 4.7% 2.6%
Restructuring activities losses0.1% 2.3% 0.6% 2.1%
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations5.1% 5.8% 5.3% 4.7%
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations7.4% 8.5% 10.3% 11.9%
No adjustments% % % %
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations7.4% 8.5% 10.3% 11.9%


Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's$342,813  $349,860  $994,366  $850,584 
Add:       
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 5,169   (678)  8,008   (7,240)
Litigation settlements 19,582      85,296   72,190 
Restructuring activities losses 1,779   30,836   21,890   82,070 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination    10,709      10,709 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane    8,075      8,075 
Minus:       
Gain on early extinguishment of debt    (52)     11,159 
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments 369,343   398,854   1,109,560   1,005,229 
Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (6,420)  (11,857)  (27,876)  (37,423)
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's$362,923  $386,997  $1,081,684  $967,806 
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 238,526   237,891   238,411   237,686 
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share$1.52  $1.63  $4.54  $4.07 

(a)  Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
 (In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP EPS$1.44  $1.47  $4.17  $3.58 
Add:       
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.02      0.03   (0.03)
Litigation settlements 0.08      0.36   0.30 
Restructuring activities losses 0.01   0.13   0.09   0.35 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination    0.05      0.05 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane    0.03      0.03 
Minus:       
Gain on early extinguishment of debt          0.05 
Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 1.55   1.68   4.65   4.23 
Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.03)  (0.05)  (0.11)  (0.16)
Adjusted EPS$1.52  $1.63  $4.54  $4.07 
        
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 238,526   237,891   238,411   237,686 

(a)  Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
  (In thousands)
Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:        
U.S. $2,836,613 $2,773,391 $8,400,187 $8,016,688
Europe  1,392,495  1,308,127  3,995,294  3,877,571
Mexico  530,234  503,461  1,584,235  1,611,968
Total net sales $4,759,342 $4,584,979 $13,979,716 $13,506,227
         
Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:        
U.S. $2,353,296 $2,280,425 $7,040,006 $6,834,091
Europe  1,271,148  1,176,286  3,633,510  3,539,695
Mexico  475,514  444,298  1,376,648  1,372,936
Total cost of sales $4,099,958 $3,901,009 $12,050,164 $11,746,722
         
Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:        
U.S. $483,317 $492,966 $1,360,181 $1,182,597
Europe  121,347  131,841  361,784  337,876
Mexico  54,720  59,163  207,587  239,032
Total gross profit $659,384 $683,970 $1,929,552 $1,759,505
         
Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin:        
U.S. $384,123 $419,844 $1,057,916 $907,249
Europe  69,484  45,601  188,974  100,710
Mexico  39,001  42,909  162,539  191,459
Total operating income $492,608 $508,354 $1,409,429 $1,199,418



